Discover new outlets to release your creative energy by implementing these fantastic, fun, and affordable apps into your daily routine.

Looking for a new app to broaden your skill set while practicing responsible social distancing? Or perhaps you want to keep some kiddos busy with non-gaming activities while you work from home.

As in The Best Free Digital Design Tools Available Right Now, we went through the available apps and chose the best. Some have subscriptions after a free trial period, but we still picked them because they have a good quality-to-price ratio.

Creating is better than idly racking up points or bubbles. So, dive into these affordable design and art apps for a fresh perspective, or for a whole new tool to expand your creative toolbox. This list consists of only the most affordable, top-quality apps available for mobile and tablet devices.

Freehand Drawing Apps

Doodle, design, or create full-on illustration work worthy of framing with these apps. The drawing apps in this section are capable of quickly sketching ideas, but also use layers, brushes, and more, to create detailed, pro-level works of art.

Procreate ($9.99/$4.99)

This incredibly powerful art app is intuitive, fun, and easy-to-use.

Procreate came onto the scene in 2011, then evolved over the years with mind-blowing capabilities never seen in an app before. It’s intuitive and loaded with incredible functionality geared towards hand lettering, sketching, and drawing. Procreate will help you realize your wildest illustration dreams.

It’s simply one of the funnest, most affordable, easy-to-use, and most powerful art apps ever. The Pocket version is available for mobile phones. Currently available at $10 for the full tablet app, or $5 for Procreate Pocket on mobile.

Paper by WeTransfer (Free/$11.99 Annually)

This drawing app allows you to create unique layouts and cool, fun designs.

Paper is a drawing app that offers a bit more creative leeway. Its promoted uses are “writing, drawing, note-taking, and beyond,” but you can also create nifty collages with imported, cut-out images. These features allow you to make your own unique layouts and use typography within the app for really cool designs.

Tayasui Sketches (Free/In-App Purchases)

Fine-tune your strokes with this realistic drawing experience.

Sketches is an app that touts a realistic drawing experience with over twenty tools, watercolor wet brushes, and a brush editor for fine-tuning your strokes. Sketches employs a “touch of Zen” by hiding tools and only showing a minimum of buttons while creating. The brushes have a vivid quality and react like painting on paper, with adaptive pressure, angles, and widths according to your movements.

Adobe Draw and Sketch (Free/In-App Purchases)

This free drawing app is vector-based, offering excellent brushes and patterns.

Adobe jumps into the free drawing app game with the vector-based Illustrator Draw. While not as extensive an illustration program as Illustrator proper, Draw offers some of the familiar brushes, patterns, and clean functionality of the software powerhouse’s premier design app.

This app is beautiful and well-suited for raster images.

Additionally, Photoshop Sketch offers similar functionality, but they’re more suited for raster images. Send work from one app to the other to add elements from whichever works best for your purposes.

Illustration + Layering Apps

Assembly (Free/In-App Purchases)

This unique app is perfect for creating curves and shapes, as well as adding typography.

Assembly is a unique, Mac-only app, in that it uses Bézier controls to build and edit vectors. This allows you to create perfect straight lines, curves, and shapes, then color, layer, and combine for flat illustrations. Adjust strokes, add typography by importing fonts, use transparency, and even add effects, all in one mobile place.

Coloring Apps

Unicorn Coloring (Free/In-App Purchases)

This color-by-numbers app is awesome for stay-at-home activities.

Unicorn Coloring is a cute li’l color-by-numbers app. This means you can use it for a break in the day’s work-from-home activities or to keep a small one occupied. Images are composed of big, numbered squares to color, resulting in blocky, bitmapped images. And, they’re super cute.

Unicorn Coloring 3D (Free/In-App Purchases)

Take your images and make them into a fun video.

Starting with the same principle as the Unicorn Coloring app, the 3D version takes your colored image and makes a video out of it. You can then import into images or videos for augmented reality fun.

Pigment (Free/In-App Purchases)

Along with being a cool coloring app, Pigment is known for its meditative-like qualities.

According to the Pigment app’s App Store description, “just ten minutes of coloring can provide the same benefits as meditation.” Say no more! Download Pigment and the highly reviewed coloring app can help you relax from (mostly) whatever the day throws at you. Additionally, the reviews plus the reasonable subscription model makes this coloring app a real winner.

Mandala Maker (Free/In-App Purchases)

This calming app incorporates kaleidoscope patterns and mosaics into your next art adventure.

Mandala Maker is the app version of a super popular adult coloring book theme: symmetric kaleidoscope patterns, mosaics, fractals, and “sacred geometry,” or mandalas. This should really put you in a chill-zone of meditative peace.

Fun with Typography

Proper typography editing apps for phones and tablets are scant, plus their functionality is questionable simply due to the architecture of the devices. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some fun apps where you can learn more about typography. Oh no. Check these out and use your downtime to not only understand how type works, but build your knowledge for better usage of it in your design or artwork.

Typography Insight ($2.99)

This learning/teaching app is great for type-lovers, with a number of fonts to choose from.

According to Fast Company, Type Insight is “more like an exquisite museum exhibit than a musty textbook.” With a beautiful layout and design, type-lovers will appreciate this learning and teaching app. You can even access your system fonts, as well as fonts from Adobe Typekit, with your Adobe ID.

Type:Rider ($3.99)

Want to solve riddles through time and typography history? This is the app for you.

Unique to this list, Type:Rider (here for Android) is a game . . . but hold on, don’t close the window. It’s billed as an “adventure puzzle” game, and the player is a semi-colon solving riddles through time and typography history. That sounds cool, right? At least a little educational, and for the font-heads, it should challenge (and maybe teach) a few new things about fonts and typography.

