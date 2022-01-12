Roses are red, violets are blue. Free Valentine’s Day illustrations, just for you.
You know how some people refuse to celebrate Valentine’s Day because it’s a “Hallmark holiday” or a “capitalist ploy”? Well, those people are grumps!
For the rest of us—the people who love love (and candy and roses and hearts)!—we’ve put together a FREE pack of romantic illustrations. Perfect for marketing materials, Instagram feeds, and even family members.
In fact, if you scroll down, you’ll find a detailed guide to creating your own Valentine’s Day card. How much do you love us now?
Inside the FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack
Inside the pack, you’ll find twelve love-themed clip arts.
Each clip art is available in a high-quality PNG file with a transparent background to make it easy to use. The illustrations are in high-quality 300 dpi resolution and can be scaled down and up to a maximum of A3 size (11.7 x 16.5 inches).
The twelve illustrations included in the pack include:
- A variety of hearts
- Cupid bear
- “Be Mine” bear
- Love air balloon
- Bouquet of roses
- Box of chocolate
- Kiss lips
- XOXO
A Deeper Look Inside the Pack
How to Download the FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack
Download this pack with just a couple of clicks. First, click on the red download button below.
Download the FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack
Then, simply unpackage the zip file to access the clip art!
By downloading this FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.
Ideas on Where to Use This FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack
“10 Things I Love About You” Letter
Valentine Patterns
Couple Scrapbook Decoration
Valentine Card
How to Design a Valentine Card Using Shutterstock Editor
With Shutterstock Editor, you can easily design your personalized Valentine Card within minutes. Follow this easy tutorial to learn how.
Step 1: Prepare Your Canvas
When you head over to the Shutterstock Editor with your desktop browser, you’ll be welcomed by a pop-up window to choose your design canvas.
Choose your desired canvas size.
Step 2: Choose Your Background Color
Then, choose a background color that you like.
Step 3: Upload the Clip Art
Upload the downloaded Valentine Clip Art Pack by clicking My Files -> Uploads -> Upload Images.
Step 4: Place and Adjust the Clip Art
Drag-and-drop to place the clip art into your canvas. Adjust the size and position. To align the clip arts in the center of the canvas, simply click more -> align -> middle & center. You can place as many clip arts as you need.
After you place the clip arts, you can go back to Step two and choose the background color that complements the ongoing design.
Step 5: Add Text
Next, add your Valentine’s Day greetings. You can adjust the font styles with the text options that appear whenever you click on the text.
Step 6: Download Your Design
After your design is finished, simply click on the red download button on the top-right corner to download your design. Choose a file type and click download.
Now, your personalized Valentine card is ready to make your loved one blush!