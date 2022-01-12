Blog Home Design FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack – Download Now

Roses are red, violets are blue. Free Valentine’s Day illustrations, just for you.

You know how some people refuse to celebrate Valentine’s Day because it’s a “Hallmark holiday” or a “capitalist ploy”? Well, those people are grumps!

For the rest of us—the people who love love (and candy and roses and hearts)!—we’ve put together a FREE pack of romantic illustrations. Perfect for marketing materials, Instagram feeds, and even family members.

In fact, if you scroll down, you’ll find a detailed guide to creating your own Valentine’s Day card. How much do you love us now?

Inside the FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack

Inside the pack, you’ll find twelve love-themed clip arts.

Each clip art is available in a high-quality PNG file with a transparent background to make it easy to use. The illustrations are in high-quality 300 dpi resolution and can be scaled down and up to a maximum of A3 size (11.7 x 16.5 inches).

The Valentine Clip Arts pack including a large heart in the middle and several smaller hearts surrounding it along with teddy bear cupids
The twelve illustrations included in the pack include:

  • A variety of hearts
  • Cupid bear
  • “Be Mine” bear
  • Love air balloon
  • Bouquet of roses
  • Box of chocolate
  • Kiss lips
  • XOXO

A Deeper Look Inside the Pack

Examples of different heart clip arts ranging from single hearts to clusters of hearts - all red
From a single heart to a cluster, this pack has a variety of heart clip arts.
Two examples side-by-side of a teddy bear cupid
What could be cuter than a teddy bear cupid? Seriously.
Two clip arts side-by-side starting with a box of chocolates and bouquet of red roses
A box of chocolates and a bouquet of roses—signature gifts for that special someone.
Two clip arts - the top the symbol for hugs and kisses - the bottom red puckered lips
XOXO . . . who doesn’t need a few hugs and kisses?
A hot air balloon clip art with the balloon shaped as a heart
Love is in the air!

How to Download the FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack

Download this pack with just a couple of clicks. First, click on the red download button below.

Download the FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack

Then, simply unpackage the zip file to access the clip art!

By downloading this FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

Ideas on Where to Use This FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack

“10 Things I Love About You” Letter

A pink piece of paper with the words "10 Things I Love About You" written at the top with heart clip arts at the bottom
This letter will surely make your sweetheart’s day!

Valentine Patterns

Four different Valentine-themed patterns in two columns with various heart incarnations
Design some lovely Valentine patterns.

Couple Scrapbook Decoration

Valentine scrapbook with a senior couple at the center and Valentine's Day clip arts surrounding them
Compile some memorable photos with your loved one into a scrapbook and utilize the clip arts to decorate. Images via The_Pixel & goodluz.

Valentine Card

A personalized Valentine's Day card with a red envelope
Your special someone deserves a one-of-a-kind Valentine card—personalize it with these clip arts. Mock up via Ink Drop.

How to Design a Valentine Card Using Shutterstock Editor

With Shutterstock Editor, you can easily design your personalized Valentine Card within minutes. Follow this easy tutorial to learn how.

Step 1: Prepare Your Canvas

When you head over to the Shutterstock Editor with your desktop browser, you’ll be welcomed by a pop-up window to choose your design canvas.

Choose your desired canvas size.

Screenshot of the size page of Shutterstock Editor
Get started by choosing a size for your design.

Step 2: Choose Your Background Color

Then, choose a background color that you like.

Screenshot of the background color page of Shutterstock Editor
Click on Background to choose your Valentine Card background color.

Step 3: Upload the Clip Art

Upload the downloaded Valentine Clip Art Pack by clicking My Files -> Uploads -> Upload Images.

Screenshot of the upload page in Shutterstock Editor for uploading your clip art
Upload your clip arts.

Step 4: Place and Adjust the Clip Art

Drag-and-drop to place the clip art into your canvas. Adjust the size and position. To align the clip arts in the center of the canvas, simply click more -> align -> middle & center. You can place as many clip arts as you need.

After you place the clip arts, you can go back to Step two and choose the background color that complements the ongoing design.

Screenshot demonstrating how to position and adjust your clip art
Place the clip art, then adjust the size and position.

Step 5: Add Text

Next, add your Valentine’s Day greetings. You can adjust the font styles with the text options that appear whenever you click on the text.

Screenshot of how to add text to your card in Shutterstock Editor
Add a Valentine’s Day greeting.
Screenshot of the card with a heartfelt message added in Shutterstock Editor
Make sure to include a personal, heartfelt message for your loved one.

Step 6: Download Your Design

After your design is finished, simply click on the red download button on the top-right corner to download your design. Choose a file type and click download.

Screenshot showing how to download your design in Shutterstock Editor
Download your finished design with a simple click.

Now, your personalized Valentine card is ready to make your loved one blush!

Completed Valentine's Day card on a red background
Happy Valentine’s Day!