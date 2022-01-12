Share this: Facebook

Roses are red, violets are blue. Free Valentine’s Day illustrations, just for you.

You know how some people refuse to celebrate Valentine’s Day because it’s a “Hallmark holiday” or a “capitalist ploy”? Well, those people are grumps!

For the rest of us—the people who love love (and candy and roses and hearts)!—we’ve put together a FREE pack of romantic illustrations. Perfect for marketing materials, Instagram feeds, and even family members.

In fact, if you scroll down, you’ll find a detailed guide to creating your own Valentine’s Day card. How much do you love us now?

Inside the FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack

Inside the pack, you’ll find twelve love-themed clip arts.

Each clip art is available in a high-quality PNG file with a transparent background to make it easy to use. The illustrations are in high-quality 300 dpi resolution and can be scaled down and up to a maximum of A3 size (11.7 x 16.5 inches).

Inside the FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack.

The twelve illustrations included in the pack include:

A variety of hearts

Cupid bear

“Be Mine” bear

Love air balloon

Bouquet of roses

Box of chocolate

Kiss lips

XOXO

A Deeper Look Inside the Pack

From a single heart to a cluster, this pack has a variety of heart clip arts.

What could be cuter than a teddy bear cupid? Seriously.

A box of chocolates and a bouquet of roses—signature gifts for that special someone.

XOXO . . . who doesn’t need a few hugs and kisses?

Love is in the air!

How to Download the FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack

Download this pack with just a couple of clicks. First, click on the red download button below.

Download the FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack

Then, simply unpackage the zip file to access the clip art!

By downloading this FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

Ideas on Where to Use This FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack

“10 Things I Love About You” Letter

This letter will surely make your sweetheart’s day!

Valentine Patterns

Design some lovely Valentine patterns.

Couple Scrapbook Decoration

Compile some memorable photos with your loved one into a scrapbook and utilize the clip arts to decorate. Images via The_Pixel & goodluz.

Valentine Card

Your special someone deserves a one-of-a-kind Valentine card—personalize it with these clip arts. Mock up via Ink Drop.

How to Design a Valentine Card Using Shutterstock Editor

With Shutterstock Editor, you can easily design your personalized Valentine Card within minutes. Follow this easy tutorial to learn how.

Step 1: Prepare Your Canvas

When you head over to the Shutterstock Editor with your desktop browser, you’ll be welcomed by a pop-up window to choose your design canvas.

Choose your desired canvas size.

Get started by choosing a size for your design.

Step 2: Choose Your Background Color

Then, choose a background color that you like.

Click on Background to choose your Valentine Card background color.

Step 3: Upload the Clip Art

Upload the downloaded Valentine Clip Art Pack by clicking My Files -> Uploads -> Upload Images.

Upload your clip arts.

Step 4: Place and Adjust the Clip Art

Drag-and-drop to place the clip art into your canvas. Adjust the size and position. To align the clip arts in the center of the canvas, simply click more -> align -> middle & center. You can place as many clip arts as you need.

After you place the clip arts, you can go back to Step two and choose the background color that complements the ongoing design.

Place the clip art, then adjust the size and position.

Step 5: Add Text

Next, add your Valentine’s Day greetings. You can adjust the font styles with the text options that appear whenever you click on the text.

Add a Valentine’s Day greeting.

Make sure to include a personal, heartfelt message for your loved one.

Step 6: Download Your Design

After your design is finished, simply click on the red download button on the top-right corner to download your design. Choose a file type and click download.

Download your finished design with a simple click.

Now, your personalized Valentine card is ready to make your loved one blush!