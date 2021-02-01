Download these FREE Vaccine Clip Arts to illustrate your vaccine-related information and show your appreciation for healthcare workers.
During the pandemic, healthcare workers have been hit hard, risking their own lives to help those infected with the virus. So, when the vaccines finally came out, it was like a beacon of hope. Healthcare workers will no longer have to risk their own lives to help those infected with this life-threatening virus. For all of us, we’re getting a little closer to the actual (not new) normal.
To show your appreciation towards these hard-working healthcare workers, we created a bundle of vaccine-themed clip art that you can download for FREE.
Included in this FREE Vaccine Clip Art Pack
This FREE Vaccine Clip Art pack contains eleven colorful illustrations, including:
Nurses of Various Race and Gender
A Syringe and a Vial
Nurse Administering Vaccine
A Thanks to Healthcare Workers
Medical Gloves
The clip arts are available as high-quality .png files with transparent backgrounds. All you need to do is open the .png files in any design software, such as Shutterstock Editor or Adobe Photoshop. It also comes in a .psd and .eps file version so that you can modify and customize them.
How to Download the FREE Vaccine Clip Arts
To download this pack of FREE Vaccine Clip Arts, simply click on the button below to start your download. Then, double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents. You’ll see a .psd and .eps file that you can use to customize the clip arts, and a folder titled “png” where all the ready to use .png files with transparent backgrounds are.
DOWNLOAD THE FREE VACCINE CLIP ARTS PACK HERE
By downloading this FREE template pack, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.
Ways to Use the Clip Arts
Thank You Card for Healthcare Workers
Healthcare workers have been risking their own health (and lives!) to protect ours. How about showing them some appreciation by making a customized card to send to the healthcare workers that you know. OR, post it in your Instagram account.
Vaccine Infographic
Even though the vaccine has been officially made available, not everyone knows the facts about the vaccine itself. These clip arts can help decorate the useful information about the vaccine to make it more interesting and easy to read. These clip arts can also be combined with the FREE COVID-19 Clip Arts, so the infographic is more thorough.
You can also add them to your posters, social media posts, and basically any vaccine-related designs!
How to Customize the Clip Arts with Adobe Photoshop
This pack of clip arts comes with a .psd file so you can customize them with Adobe Photoshop. Here’s how.
Open the File
First, open your Adobe Photoshop program, then open the Vaccine Clip Art .psd file inside the downloaded file.
View the Layers Window
When you open the file, you’ll initially just see the medical gloves clip art. The other clip arts are hidden behind it in layers. To see and customize the layers, first make the Layers window visible by simply pressing F7 or by clicking the Window menu bar. Make sure there’s a check mark next to Layers.
The Layer window will appear on the right side of the workspace. Once you have the Layers window visible, you’ll be able to see all the layers and layer folders.
Make Clip Art Layer Visible
If you want to customize a certain clip art, you have to make the clip art layer folder visible and hide the other clip arts folders.
For example, if you want to customize the Nurse 1 clip art:
- First, hide any other layer folders by clicking on the eye icon on the left side of the layer folder name.
- Then, click on the blank box on the left side of the Nurse 1 group layer until an eye icon appears.
- Once you see the Nurse 1 clip art, you can start customizing it. But, you need to collapse the layer folders.
- To collapse the layer folder and see the layers inside, you need to click on the arrow on the left side of the layer folder name.
Change the Colors
To change the colors, first pick any colors you like by double-clicking the foreground colors. Then, select the Color layer. Now, click alt+delete and the object color will change to your color of choice.
For example, if you want to change the hair color of Nurse 1:
- Pick the color of the hair that you want by double-clicking the foreground color.
- Collapse the “hair” layer folder by clicking on the arrow next to it.
- Click on the “color” layer.
- Click alt+delete.
Save the File
When you’re customizing, you can save the file. However, before you save the file, make sure you’re hiding the Background layer so that your clip art will have a transparent background.
To hide the background layer, simply click on the eye icon next to the Background layer. The background will disappear and you’ll see a checkered background that indicates transparency.
Click File -> Save As (Ctrl+Shift+S), name your file, and choose save as type ->.png. Your customized clip art is saved.
So, get creative with these vaccine-related clip art designs!
