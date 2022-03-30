Save 25% on image packs, video clips, music tracks. Use code ONTREND25 at checkout. Redeem now.

Download a FREE Scandinavian Easter Clip Art Bundle
Download a FREE Scandinavian Easter Clip Art Bundle

Scroll down to download your free collection of whimsical animal and Easter-themed illustrations, in three stylish color palettes.

With Cottagecore still firmly on the trend agenda, tap into the folk design trend with this Scandinavian-inspired set of Easter illustrations—decorative Easter eggs, woodland animals, and more. This freebie can be used to embellish a range of designs—social media posts, home textiles, etc.

Read on to preview the clip art bundle and discover a simple tutorial for using your patterns to create wistful Instagram Stories using online app PicMonkey.

Pillow mockup of red bird clip art
You can use your free clip art for a wide range of purposes—textile printing, packaging, social media posts, and website backgrounds, to name a few.

What’s Included in Your FREE Easter Clip Art Bundle

This FREE downloadable illustration bundle contains four whimsical designs, plus a complete pattern that you can use as clip art for social media posts and other designs.

Fully editable vector files are included as Adobe Illustrator and EPS files, as well as high-resolution JPEG and PNG images.

Your Scandinavian clip art bundle can be used to give folkloric charm to social media posts, or used to embellish print designs such as cards, invitations, textile products, or packaging.

*To edit the EPS files, you’ll need access to vector software such as Adobe Illustrator.

Free Easter Clip Art Preview

Below, preview the whimsical Scandinavian designs available in your free clip art bundle. These bespoke designs have been illustrated for Shutterstock by our friends at Blue Whippet Studio.

Scroll down to preview the freebie, find your download, and read a handy tutorial for how to create cottagecore-inspired Instagram Stories using PicMonkey.

Blue pattern of folk art including woodland animals and foliage
Letterpress of green flower and mouse
Clip art of red rabbit
Clip art of green bird and branches
Clip art of blue egg and branches
Clip art of red sunflower and mouse
Letterpress of blue egg and branches

How to Download Your FREE Abstract Pattern Bundle

Simply click the button below to download your freebie pattern bundle. Once downloaded, double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents.

Inside the ZIP file, you’ll find four folders—one with super high-resolution JPEG versions of the illustrations, one with PNG images with transparent backgrounds, and two other folders with editable EPS and AI images of each design.

This FREE download also includes a license document that covers the ways you can use these clip art designs. Plus, you’ll find a coupon that gives you a 15% off discount on Shutterstock images and footage.

*By downloading this FREE clip art bundle, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

How to Create an Instagram Story with Your Free Illustrations, Using PicMonkey

In this quick and simple tutorial, we’ll look at how you can create a cool wood-effect Instagram Story for Easter using online editing app PicMonkey.

If you’re new to the app, don’t panic. You’ll discover it’s easy-peasy to create a story image in no time.

Step 1

Go to PicMonkey and identify the options under the Collage layouts and blank canvases section at the bottom of the page. Click on Choose a blank, and then select Instagram Story from the list of templates.

Screenshot of template options in PicMonkey
Screenshot of how to choose a template in PicMonkey
Select Instagram Story from the blank canvas options.

Step 2

Click on Graphics at the top of the left-hand toolbar, and then choose Add your own graphic > Computer. Navigate to the folder of PNG images in your download, and choose one of the images inside, such as this rabbit.

Now, click Open.

Screenshot of how to add an image to blank canvas in PicMonkey
Click on the image to drop it onto the canvas. Position at the top-left corner.

Go to Edits > Rotate, and choose the Flip icon. Position at the top-right corner of the canvas.

Screenshot of how to rotate your image on the canvas in PicMonkey

Place a second PNG image centrally at the bottom of the canvas, such as this egg.

Screenshot of how to position multiple images on blank canvas in PicMonkey

Step 3

Go to Photos & Videos, and search for a wood background, dropping this onto the canvas.

Screenshot of how to add a background to your canvas in PicMonkey

Then select all of the illustrated elements (not the wood background) and go to Textures > Wood and choose one of the wood effects, reducing the saturation to more closely match the color of the wood.

Screenshot of how to change the texture and color of your background in PicMonkey

Go to Shadow & Outline and check the Inner Shadow box. Adjust the settings until you have achieved a subtle woodcut effect.

Screenshot of how to adjust the shadows for your background in PicMonkey
Achieve a woodcut effect on your canvas with an inner shadow.

Step 4

Click on Text and choose the font Chelsea Market, dropping a text frame onto the canvas. Type in “Happy Easter” and set the text to align center.

Screenshot of how to add text to your canvas in PicMonkey

Set the font color to a pale brown to match the woodcut illustrations.

Screenshot of how to adjust font color in PicMonkey

Select the text and, as before, go to Textures, choosing a wood effect.

Screenshot of how to add texture to your text in PicMonkey

Go to Shadow & Outline and, as before, add an Inner Shadow to the text.

Screenshot of how to add an inner shadow to your text in PicMonkey
Add an inner shadow to the text to give your type a woodcut effect.

Step 5

Once you’ve finished working on your design, click the Share button at the top-right of the workspace to upload your image to your social media account.

Alternatively, click on Download to save a copy of the image to your computer.

Screenshot of how to download your composition in PicMonkey
Share or download your image on your Instagram account.

Want to design more seasonal Instagram Story slides? Check out these customizable Instagram Story templates from PicMonkey.

