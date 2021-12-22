Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Help your friends, family, and followers ring in the New Year (and say “see ya” to 2021) with this retro-inspired set of cards.

Perhaps, as the year comes to a close, you’re thinking of ways to spread a little joy, share a little optimism, or just make another person smile. With this pack of FREE Retro New Year Cards, you can do just that.

Scroll down to discover what’s included in the pack and how to customize the cards for social media.

Cheers to a happy and healthy New Year!

What’s Included in Your FREE Retro New Year Card Pack

Four Designs

This pack contains four New Year’s card designs in colorful, fun, retro-inspired designs.

Four fun, retro-style New Year’s cards included in this pack.

Pop those bubbles, it’s a New Year!

Start the year off with a bang.

Cheers, friends!

Mark the celebration of the new and exciting year with good, old-fashioned confetti.

Inside the pack, you’ll find two folders, Digital and Print.

Digital Folder

The digital files are available as JPEG files. Each of the designs is already pre-sized so that they’re ready to be posted through:

Instagram post

Instagram story

Facebook post

Twitter post

In addition, we also included the high-quality A3 size that you can size down to meet your needs.

Inside the digital folder.

Each format comes in two versions—one with text and blank. The blank version can be used to customize your own New Year’s greeting.

Two file versions: with text and blank.

Print Folder

In the print folder, you’ll find .pdf files ready to print using your home printer. Each card is in the standard size of 4 x 6 inches. These print-ready files come in two options for you to choose:

Folded card

Single card

Two types of printed cards: folded and single.

How to Download the FREE Retro New Year Card Pack

To download this pack, simply click on the button below, then unzip the downloaded files to access all the folders.

Download the FREE Retro New Year Card Pack

By downloading this FREE pack, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

How to Print Your Cards

Before printing, make sure your printer is in good condition and ready to print. Check whether it has enough ink and make sure you’ve loaded high-quality paper. Try a test print, if needed.

To print the cards, begin by choosing whether you want to print a folded or a single card. Choose the file from the print folder in the downloaded pack.

Open the .pdf file of the design that you want to print. Then, click Command + P or Control + P, enter the number of copies that you want, set the size to Actual Size, set the orientation to Auto, then hit print. Once the card prints, you can cut it by following the cutting mark. Fold the card if you chose that option.

Choose the type and design of the card that you want to print. Don’t forget to adjust the settings before printing your card.

Upload to Social Media Platforms

We’ve already sized each card in suitable sizes to post on your Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram—in your feed or in a story. Simply upload your favorite template to any of those platforms and publish it!

The digital file is ready to be uploaded to your selected social media platform. Mockup via La vector.

You can also customize your own digital card with the clip art included in the pack using any design software you have. As another option, make your own customized card for FREE, directly from your desktop browser, using Shutterstock Editor.

Scroll down to learn how.

Customize Your Own New Year Card with Shutterstock Editor

Get Started

After opening up Shutterstock Editor, the first step is to choose a size for your design. Scroll down to choose from the available sizes, or simply type in the size that you need in the search box.

Choose a suitable size for your design.

Upload the Blank Card

Upload the blank card version that you want to use by clicking My Files -> Uploads -> Upload Image. Choose from the digital folder that has a suitable size for your needs.

Upload the blank card design.

Compose Your Greeting

Add text by clicking on the Text tool, then click Add Headline.

Add your New Year’s greeting with the Text Tool (A).

Customize the Font Style

Customize the font, size, or alignment with the text toolbar that appears on top of the canvas every time you click on the text.

If you want to have different font styles on your text (for example, one word bigger than the others), add another headline text and now you can set the font style separately.

Customize the font style using the text toolbar.

Add Shadow to the Text

To give a retro vibe to your text, add shadow behind the text. Pick a shadow color that matches the design while still making the text pop, adjust the offset of the shadow, then set the blur to 0 and transparency to 100%.

Adding shadow will also make your text easier to read on top of the colorful background.

Add a shadow behind the text to give it a retro vibe and make the text easier to read.

Download Your Design

When you’re finished with your design, simply download it by clicking on the red download button. Choose the file type that you need, and click download.

Download your finished design.

Your New Year’s e-card is ready to be published on your social media!