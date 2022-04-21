Download FREE Modern Mythological Mother’s Day Cards

Grace is a graphic designer and design writer based in Manchester in the UK. A self-confessed 'print geek' with an enthusiasm for all things related to print design and branding, Grace heads up creative agency Blue Whippet Studio and runs the design blog InDesignSkills.com.

Celebrate mom with a FREE bundle of Mother’s Day card designs that give a fresh, modern twist on Greek mythology.

Greek mythology features numerous stories about the relationships between mothers and their children. Perhaps the best known (and most positive) is that of Demeter and her daughter Persephone, who enjoy a warm and happy relationship together before Hades, god of the underworld, abducts Persephone to be his wife.

While mythology explores the mother-child bond in all of its varied complexity, Mother’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the role that mothers play in our lives.

This set of free Mother’s Day images reimagines Demeter and Persephone’s bond in modern style, with a variety of mother-daughter and mother-son relationships depicted as decorative designs.

Scroll down to preview the Mother’s Day card bundle and discover how to share your images instantly on Instagram using online app PicMonkey.

The card designs give a contemporary twist on the aesthetic and themes of Greek mythology.

What’s Included in Your FREE Mother’s Day Card Bundle

This FREE downloadable illustration bundle contains three stylish and emotive designs, which can be used as printable cards or uploaded as digital images for social media sharing.

Fully-editable vector files are included as Adobe Illustrator and EPS files*, as well as high-resolution JPEG images and printable PDF files for press-quality printing.

You can share your Mother’s Day card bundle with loved ones or upload as Instagram posts to celebrate the day with your followers.

*To edit the EPS files, you’ll need access to vector software such as Adobe Illustrator.

Free Mother’s Day Card Bundle Preview

Below, preview the three stylish designs available in your free Mother’s Day card bundle. These bespoke designs have been illustrated for Shutterstock by our friends over at Blue Whippet Studio.

Read on to preview the freebie, access your download, and find out how to upload your designs to Instagram using PicMonkey.

How to Download Your FREE Mother’s Day Card Bundle

Simply click the button below to download your freebie card bundle. Once downloaded, double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents.

Inside the ZIP file, you’ll find four folders—one with super high-resolution JPEG versions of the illustrations, one with JPEG images sized to 1080 x 1080 px for Instagram posts, a folder with editable EPS and AI images of each design, and a folder with press-quality PDF versions of each design. The PDF images are sized to a standard 5.25 x 5.25 in greeting card size, and include a 0.25 in bleed, ready for professional printing.

This FREE download also includes a license document that covers the ways you can use these card designs. Plus, you’ll find a coupon that gives you a 15% off discount on Shutterstock images and footage.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE MOTHER’S DAY CARD BUNDLE HERE

*By downloading this FREE card bundle, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

How to Upload Your Cards to Instagram, Using PicMonkey

In this quick and easy tutorial, we’ll look at how you can upload your images onto online editing app PicMonkey, ready for sharing on social media.

If you’re new to the app, don’t sweat it! You’ll find it’s super-simple to create a quick social post.

Step 1

Go to PicMonkey and identify the options under the Collage layouts and blank canvases section at the bottom of the page. Select Instagram Post from the list of templates.

Choose Instagram Post from the list of blank canvases.

Step 2

Click on Photos & Video at the top of the left-hand toolbar, then choose Add your own graphic > Computer. Navigate to the folder of 1080 px JPEG images in your download, and choose one of the images inside, such as Card 1.jpeg.

Now, click Open.

Add an image from your computer.

Click onto the image to drop it onto the canvas.

Click on the image to drop it onto the canvas.

Step 3

Add a second page to your social media design by clicking on the Pages tab at the right side of the workspace, and clicking on Add a Page at the bottom of the tab.

Add a new page to create a second slide for your Instagram post.

Add a second image from your computer, such as Card 2.jpg, and click onto Page 2 in the Pages tab. Then click on the new image to drop it onto this page.

Upload a second image and drop this onto the second page.

Step 4

To upload your designs to Instagram, simply click on the Share button at the top-right of the workspace, and choose Instagram Business.

Follow the instructions to link your account and upload your images as a multi-slide Instagram post.