FREE Minimalist Valentine’s Day eCards

If your crush likes animals and minimalism (who doesn’t?), this FREE Valentine’s greetings card bundle is guaranteed to make them swoon!

This three-card pack features lovable and stylish designs that celebrate some of nature’s most romantic animals. Did you know that sea otters hold hands while they sleep? Or that Japanese cranes mate for life, and their elaborate courtship dances help to strengthen their bond?

These minimal card designs can be shared as social posts, delivered over email, or printed from home. Scroll down to download your FREE eCard template pack and discover a quick and easy tutorial for adding text to your Valentine’s card using PicMonkey.

Sea otters hold onto each other while sleeping to prevent each other from drifting away. All together now: “Awwwwww.”

What’s Included in Your FREE Valentine’s Template Pack

This FREE downloadable template pack contains three eCard designs that give a fun, animal-themed twist on the Valentine’s holiday.

One of the three Valentine’s Day card designs.

The card designs are provided as JPEG images and printable PDF files. High-resolution JPEGs can be shared on social media, attached to email, or sent via WhatsApp messages.

The PDF versions are provided with a bleed for professional printing and without a bleed for at-home printing.

Free eCard Pack Preview

Below, preview the three unique designs available in the FREE template pack. These eCards have been custom-designed exclusively for Shutterstock by our friends at Blue Whippet Studio, and feature a trio of romantic animal couples, including love birds, Japanese cranes, and sea otters.

All you need to decide now is which design your customers (or your Valentine!) will like the most . . .

How to Download Your FREE Valentine’s eCard Pack

Simply click the button below to download your freebie pack. Double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents.

Inside the ZIP file, you’ll find two folders—one with PDF versions of the templates (sized to 5.5 x 5.5 in, which can be printed on one sheet of Letter-sized paper) and the other with JPEG images of each design (sized to an Instagram-friendly 1080 x 1080 pixels).

This FREE download also includes a license document that covers the ways you can use these card designs. Plus, you’ll find a coupon that gives you a 15% off discount on Shutterstock images and footage.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE VALENTINE’S DAY CARD PACK HERE

By downloading this FREE template pack, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

How to Add Text and Edit Your Valentine’s Cards Using PicMonkey

It’s quick and easy to add flirty text to your chosen Valentine’s card using online editing app PicMonkey. Even if you’ve never used it before, you’ll find it’s super intuitive to create a swoon-worthy Instagram post with romantic script type.

Read on to find out how . . .

Step 1

Go to PicMonkey and identify the options under the “Collage layouts and blank canvases” section at the bottom of the page. Click on Instagram Post.

Select your new masterpiece.

Step 2

Click on Photos & Videos at the top of the left-hand toolbar.

Select Photos & Video.

Click on Add Photo or Video, and then choose Computer.

Now, choose Computer.

Navigate to the freebie download folder, and go to Digital Cards > High Resolution JPEGs_1080x1080px. Choose one of the three designs and click Open.

Choose one of the elements and click Open.

Step 3

Place the image centrally on the canvas, and scale it down so that there’s a wider margin around the perimeter of the image.

Place and scale image.

Click on Background color in the left-hand toolbar, and then use the eyedropper tool to the bottom-left of the color scale to click onto the colored area of the card design background—in this case, pink.

The blank margin will fill with the corresponding color.

Add your background color.

Step 4

Scale the image down a little more and shift upwards, allowing a bit more room towards the bottom of the canvas.

Scale your image.

Click on Text at the top left of the toolbar, and then click Add Text, which drops a text frame onto the canvas. Set the font to a script style—such as Bird and Thorn—and type in your message.

Position the text frame over the bottom of the canvas, allowing it to overlap the illustration slightly.

Make it fun! Choose a swanky font.

Pretty!

Step 5

Once you’ve finished editing your card, click on the Download icon at the top-right of the workspace. Click on WEB, and choose JPEG image for the File type.

Now, click Download.

Don’t forget to download.

You can now upload this image as an Instagram post to your account, or share over email or WhatsApp to your loved one.

You old romantic, you. Well done!