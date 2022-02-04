Download 10 FREE Images now with a risk-free trial. Start your free trial!

Log In Sign Up
Blog Home Free Downloads FREE Minimalist Valentine’s Day eCards
FREE Minimalist Valentine's Day eCards
Free Downloads

FREE Minimalist Valentine’s Day eCards

By on

If your crush likes animals and minimalism (who doesn’t?), this FREE Valentine’s greetings card bundle is guaranteed to make them swoon!

This three-card pack features lovable and stylish designs that celebrate some of nature’s most romantic animals. Did you know that sea otters hold hands while they sleep? Or that Japanese cranes mate for life, and their elaborate courtship dances help to strengthen their bond?

These minimal card designs can be shared as social posts, delivered over email, or printed from home. Scroll down to download your FREE eCard template pack and discover a quick and easy tutorial for adding text to your Valentine’s card using PicMonkey.

Illustration of two otters holding hands with a heart in-between them
Sea otters hold onto each other while sleeping to prevent each other from drifting away. All together now: “Awwwwww.”

What’s Included in Your FREE Valentine’s Template Pack

This FREE downloadable template pack contains three eCard designs that give a fun, animal-themed twist on the Valentine’s holiday.

Two Japanese cranes intertwining their necks in affection
One of the three Valentine’s Day card designs.

The card designs are provided as JPEG images and printable PDF files. High-resolution JPEGs can be shared on social media, attached to email, or sent via WhatsApp messages.

The PDF versions are provided with a bleed for professional printing and without a bleed for at-home printing.

Free eCard Pack Preview

Below, preview the three unique designs available in the FREE template pack. These eCards have been custom-designed exclusively for Shutterstock by our friends at Blue Whippet Studio, and feature a trio of romantic animal couples, including love birds, Japanese cranes, and sea otters.

All you need to decide now is which design your customers (or your Valentine!) will like the most . . .

Illustration of two colorful lovebirds touching winds on a pink and green background
Illustration of two otters holding hands with a heart in-between them on a red background
Two cards side-by-side: lovebirds holding each other's winds on a pink background and two Japanese cranes intertwining necks on a red background cards free template
Mockup of all three cards - otters, Japanese cranes, and lovebirds - lined on a flat-lay
Three cards set side-by-side including Japanese cranes, otters, and lovebirds on a green background

How to Download Your FREE Valentine’s eCard Pack

Simply click the button below to download your freebie pack. Double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents.

Inside the ZIP file, you’ll find two folders—one with PDF versions of the templates (sized to 5.5 x 5.5 in, which can be printed on one sheet of Letter-sized paper) and the other with JPEG images of each design (sized to an Instagram-friendly 1080 x 1080 pixels).

This FREE download also includes a license document that covers the ways you can use these card designs. Plus, you’ll find a coupon that gives you a 15% off discount on Shutterstock images and footage.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE VALENTINE’S DAY CARD PACK HERE

By downloading this FREE template pack, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

How to Add Text and Edit Your Valentine’s Cards Using PicMonkey

It’s quick and easy to add flirty text to your chosen Valentine’s card using online editing app PicMonkey. Even if you’ve never used it before, you’ll find it’s super intuitive to create a swoon-worthy Instagram post with romantic script type.

Read on to find out how . . .

Step 1

Go to PicMonkey and identify the options under the “Collage layouts and blank canvases” section at the bottom of the page. Click on Instagram Post.

Screenshot of PicMonkey's "create" page
Select your new masterpiece.

Step 2

Click on Photos & Videos at the top of the left-hand toolbar.

Screenshot of how to select a photo in PicMonkey
Select Photos & Video.

Click on Add Photo or Video, and then choose Computer.

Screenshot of how to select a photo or video in PicMonkey
Now, choose Computer.

Navigate to the freebie download folder, and go to Digital Cards > High Resolution JPEGs_1080x1080px. Choose one of the three designs and click Open.

Screenshot of how to choose your card design
Choose one of the elements and click Open.

Step 3

Place the image centrally on the canvas, and scale it down so that there’s a wider margin around the perimeter of the image.

Screenshot of how to place and scale your image
Place and scale image.

Click on Background color in the left-hand toolbar, and then use the eyedropper tool to the bottom-left of the color scale to click onto the colored area of the card design background—in this case, pink.

The blank margin will fill with the corresponding color.

Screenshot of how to add your background color to your canvas in PicMonkey
Add your background color.

Step 4

Scale the image down a little more and shift upwards, allowing a bit more room towards the bottom of the canvas.

Screenshot of how to scale your image
Scale your image.

Click on Text at the top left of the toolbar, and then click Add Text, which drops a text frame onto the canvas. Set the font to a script style—such as Bird and Thorn—and type in your message.

Position the text frame over the bottom of the canvas, allowing it to overlap the illustration slightly.

Screenshot of how to choose a font in PicMonkey
Make it fun! Choose a swanky font.
Screenshot of your card with image, background color, and font
Pretty!

Step 5

Once you’ve finished editing your card, click on the Download icon at the top-right of the workspace. Click on WEB, and choose JPEG image for the File type.

Now, click Download.

Screenshot of how to download your card
Don’t forget to download.

You can now upload this image as an Instagram post to your account, or share over email or WhatsApp to your loved one.

Instagram mockup of your card uploaded to a cell phone

You old romantic, you. Well done!

Design Design Resources Free Downloads
Share this post

Related Posts

FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack - Download Now
Free Downloads

FREE Valentine Clip Art Pack – Download Now

Roses are red, violets are blue. Here’s free Valentine’s Day clip art just for you. Download now and start those cards early!

FREE Retro New Year Card Pack - Download Today
Free Downloads

FREE Retro New Year Card Pack – Download Now

Help your friends, family, and followers ring in the New Year (and say “see ya” to 2021) with this retro-inspired set of cards.

Cuteness Overload: FREE Winter Animal Clip Arts
Free Downloads

Cuteness Overload: FREE Winter Animal Clip Art

Put an adorable twist on your seasonal designs with these fun, festive, and FREE clip art illustrations. Download now.

FREE Holiday Cards with a Tech Twist - Download Now
Free Downloads

FREE Holiday Cards with a Tech Twist – Download Now

Celebrate the power of technology to connect family and friends with this FREE holiday greetings card pack.

© 2013-2022 Shutterstock Inc. All rights reserved.

TOP