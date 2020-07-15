Share this: Facebook

Boost your Instagram presence and increase engagement from your followers with the help of these FREE Instagram background templates.

Instagram is a truly popular social media platform, and for good reason too. From the filters to the stories, Instagram has it all. Not only that, but businesses and brands can build an immense following by utilizing all of what Instagram has to offer.

Uploading content to Instagram stories is a great way to interact with followers, alert them of new posts or updates, and to receive questions and suggestions. But, due to the stories’ twenty-four hour time limit, content needs to be continually updated to keep followers engaged. Keeping up with that timeline and thinking of new ways to stand out among other influencers can be downright tiring and time-consuming.

To help with this process, we’ve created a free downloadable pack with eighteen stunning Instagram story template backgrounds. All you need to do is add text or an image using an editing software, and you’re good to go. Now your valuable time can be spent on building your brand and engaging with your audience.

What’s Included in This Free Instagram Story Templates Pack

This free Instagram Story Pack features eighteen background templates that can be used to upload onto your Instagram Story, or they can be used for other applications such as personal backgrounds and digital graphics.

A sample of the Instagram Story backgrounds in the free download.

In the download, you’ll receive access to eighteen different templates in three file formats: PSD, JPG, and PNG. The same designs are saved as separate file types to ensure anyone can use the Instagram Story Templates Pack in any raster editing or design software.

For a quick and stunning story background, all you need to do is place the PNG or JPG files into any design software, such as Shutterstock Editor, and add text or additional shapes to the template. If you’d like to add your own image to the template, opt for the PNG templates and simply upload your personal images as needed.

How to Download The Free Instagram Story Templates Pack

Downloading this free Instagram Story Pack is simple. Click on the button below for direction to your download. Then, double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents and you’ll see the designs in their respective folders.

DOWNLOAD FREE INSTAGRAM TEMPLATES PACK

By downloading this free Instagram Story Templates Pack, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

Customize Templates in Shutterstock Editor

Designing your own Instagram story shouldn’t take all day. With the help of the free download pack and Shutterstock Editor‘s capabilities, you can be on your way to a stunning Instagram graphic in no time. While you can certainly add text within the Instagram app, using Shutterstock Editor allows for more control over color, effects, text, and images.

To make your Instagram story masterpiece, set the preset size to Instagram Story (1080 x 1920 pixels). Then, head to the My Content (M) tab to be directed to upload an image. Select the template file (PNG or JPG) from the download pack. Once selected, the file will fit directly onto the canvas.

Upload any of the JPG or PNG templates with the My Content tab.

Next, let’s add some flair to the background template with the help of typography. Click on the Text (A) tab and choose Add Headline. Customize the look of your Instagram Story with the help of various font styles using the Font section on the right side of the program. Adjust the Line Height, Letter Spacing, and Color as needed.

Add a headline to really make your Instagram story stand out.

When creating your Instagram story, always opt for short and legible copy. Long and lengthy paragraphs will often be difficult for viewers to read. For this background template, I opted for Montserrat, a classic sans serif that can be legible at any size. Adjust the appearance of the text using any of the sections in the right side of Editor.

Keep it simple when adding text to your background template; choosing a serif or sans serif is a good way to go.

Once finished, hit the red Download button at the top of the program, then save as a JPG at 72 DPI. Send the image to your phone or email it to yourself for easy upload to your Instagram page.

Upload to Your Personal Instagram Page

Once you’ve created your own Instagram story graphic, it’s now time to upload it directly to the platform. Open up the Instagram application, then swipe right to upload an image to your story. Click on the bottom left box to choose from your camera roll.

Spruce up your Instagram story with the help of GIFs. Mockup via Darya Gribovskaya.

If you’ve already designed your graphic, go ahead and hit the Send To button to share with your followers. If you’d like to add more elements, you can also add GIF elements by clicking the folded square icon and searching from Instagram library of GIFs. Drag and resize on your graphic as needed, then send off the story to your followers.

Cover image via UvGroup.

