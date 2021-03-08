Share this: Facebook

Discover seven women activists who made their marks in history, and learn new ways to use their portraits in projects that add to the greater conversation of women’s accomplishments.

Society owes much of its current iteration to the contributions of women. In every part of the world’s history, women have improved the arts, government, medicine, and more. From working in factories while male soldiers were fighting in World War II, to penning canonical literary classics, to fighting for equal educational opportunities, how often women have ushered communities around the world into the future is memorialized by International Women’s Day every year.

It’s a day not only for observing and celebrating women’s achievements, but for highlighting how hard women have had to fight to be seen as equal to men. The annual observation of these achievements began as National Women’s Day in the U.S. in 1909. It later evolved into International Women’s Day as a result of the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen in 1911.

Shutterstock's FREE illustrated bundle of female pioneers can help visually detail the accomplishments of groundbreaking women—like Malala Yousafzai and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—for organizations with missions benefiting women, on infographics, and during workplace and classroom presentations.

Women at the forefront of groundbreaking strides hasn’t only just begun in the 21st century. Here are seven women activists who have made their mark. Let’s take a look, and be sure to scroll down for the download link.

What’s in the Pack: Seven Trailblazers Who Have Fought on Behalf of Women

1. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Illustration by Sabina Kencana.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made history in 2018 when she became the youngest woman to become a member of Congress. Her victory came following her defeat of a ten-term incumbent. Ocasio-Cortez, also known by her nickname AOC, had a significant brush with politics after graduating with her BA from Boston University in 2011, and interning at the office of Sen. Ted Kennedy, where she experienced the depth of the family separation crisis carried out by ICE. Ocasio-Cortez later campaigned for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

Dating back to her teenage years, the Congresswoman has championed working-class families—coming from one herself and growing up around them in the Bronx, New York—and racial and social justice issues in the U.S. She currently serves the 14th district of New York in the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens.

2. Malala Yousafzai

Women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai. Illustration by Sabina Kencana.

Education and women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai dedicated her life to advocating for the social advancement of girls around the world after nearly losing her life in a Taliban attack in 2012. At the age of fifteen, Yousafzai was shot in the head while coming home from school in her native Pakistan, after word about her advocacy for the education for girls reached the terrorist organization.

In the near decade since, Yousafzai has made supporting girls in life and academia worldwide her life’s work. She also created the Malala Fund in 2013 with her father Ziauddin. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, becoming the youngest Nobel laureate ever. Later, in 2020, she graduated from Oxford University. Yousafzai has also expanded her mission beyond girls’ education to include the support of girls in child marriages and living in poverty.

3. Oprah Winfrey

Media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey. Illustration by Sabina Kencana.

For decades, television host Oprah Winfrey has been one of the premiere faces of self-made achievement and philanthropy. Winfrey first rose to international fame for her long-running talk show, “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” which was lauded during its 1986-2011 run on daytime television. As a host and interviewer, she’s been credited as introducing a more emotional approach to the genre.

Despite running a media empire in the late 90s, Winfrey began to make philanthropy a bigger priority in her life in 1998. That year she created the Oprah’s Angel Network charity, which awards grants to nonprofit organizations who need them. In 2007 she also opened the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa for girls who, like her, grew up in poverty and wouldn’t have had access to life-changing opportunities had it not been for others. Winfrey, as a Black female vanguard, was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 1994 and has received various other humanitarian awards.

4. Marsha P. Johnson

LGBTQ advocate and activist Marsha P. Johnson. Illustration by Sabina Kencana.

Sex work and LGBTQ advocate Marsha P. Johnson dedicated her life to helping members of New York City’s queer community stay fed, sheltered, and out of harm’s way from the 60s to the 90s. Johnson, a drag performer and sex worker who used female pronouns, founded the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries, or STAR, with fellow advocate Sylvia Rivera in 1970, working to house homeless members of the city’s queer community. The foundation of STAR came one year after the Stonewall riots of 1969, a significant turn in the gay liberation movement that Johnson herself had a significant part in.

Following Stonewall, Johnson could regularly be seen around Manhattan attending rallies and protests for equal rights for the gay community, as well as better, less discriminatory medical assistance for people diagnosed with HIV and AIDS.

5. Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris. Illustration by Sabina Kencana.

Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman in U.S. history to hold the title of Vice President after winning the 2020 presidential election alongside President Joe Biden. Harris is also the first Black and South Asian woman to hold the high ranking title. A native of California and the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Harris served as a U.S. senator from 2017-2021 prior to becoming the 49th Vice President. She was also the state attorney general and district attorney of San Francisco.

Throughout her decades-long career in politics, Harris has made the issues affecting minority communities among her top priorities, including the decriminalization of marijuana and championing the livelihoods of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

6. Frida Kahlo

Painter Frida Kahlo. Illustration by Sabina Kencana.

Storied painter Frida Kahlo didn’t let the widespread artistic accomplishments of her husband, fellow painter Diego Rivera, stop her from forging her own place in art and LGBTQ history from the 1920s. Kahlo was born in Mexico City, Mexico in 1907 and became a self-taught artist who utilized the themes of living with a disability—caused by a major bus accident in her youth—including feminism, motherhood and the female body, religion, sexuality, and, most notably, Mexican culture.

Kahlo traveled the world to showcase her paintings during her lifetime, with solo exhibitions in New York, France, and her native Mexico. While Kahlo received a fair amount of praise for her talents during her lifetime—she died in 1954—her career went through a posthumous revival over two decades later, cementing her place as a staple in art history. Today, La Casa Azul (The Blue House) in Mexico City serves as a museum dedicated to Kahlo’s paintings and life growing up.

7. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Illustration by Sabina Kencana.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the second woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1993 to 2020. Ginsburg was also the first Jewish woman to serve in the Court. Prior to joining the Supreme Court, Ginsburg’s career in politics was notably marked with various firsts and trailblazing accomplishments. As a law professor at Rutgers Law School in 1963, where she taught civil procedure, she was among the few female professors in the U.S. to do so. Years later, as a law professor at Columbia Law School, she became the institution’s first tenured female professor.

Often in the position of being the only woman in the room, Ginsburg was a champion of women’s rights throughout her life and career. As a Supreme Court Justice, she voted in favor of cases dispelling gender discrimination and fought for a woman’s right to choose in abortion cases.

How to Download the FREE International Women’s Day Illustrations

To download this pack of FREE International Women’s Day illustrations (all .PNGs for your convenience), simply click on the button below to start your download. Then, double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents.

DOWNLOAD FREE WOMEN’S DAY ILLUSTRATIONS HERE

By downloading this FREE International Women’s Day illustration pack, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

Ways to Use International Women’s Day Illustrations

Calendars

The passing of every calendar month continues the conversation on women’s achievements. Illustration by Sabina Kencana.

Stickers

Stickers of female leaders can showcase an homage to their life’s work. Mockup image via PrimeMockup. Illustration by Sabina Kencana.

Modern Art

Rooms can be brought to life thanks to imagery of past and present female leaders. Illustration by Sabina Kencana.

Computer Wallpaper

Portraits of female pioneers can replace the generic computer wallpapers. Mockup image via uteksk7. Illustration by Sabina Kencana.

Magazine and Book Illustrations

Stories and articles come to life with the help of illustrations. Mockup image via voyata. Illustration by Sabina Kencana.

Women have never let up on fighting against the status quo. Leading political leaders like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and acclaimed artists like Frida Kahlo paved the way for others to make a name for themselves. International Women’s Day has always been a chance to celebrate the work accomplished, and focus on where to go next, whether those issues were voting rights, equal pay, or awarding opportunities to women struggling to get them. With technology and social media ushering in a new awareness of the fight for women’s rights, women living their lives as equal members of society is becoming more of a reality.

All illustrations by Shutterstock contributor Sabina Kencana.

