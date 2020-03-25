Share this: Facebook

Handwritten fonts incorporate a whimsical freehand quality into any composition. We’ve rounded up 16 that you can use in your next project.

Handwriting fonts consist of typefaces that mimic the art of taking pen to paper. While many appear script-like, handwriting fonts can take on a variety of styles and appearances — textured, bubbly, delicate, bold, and more. Due to their freehand qualities, these fonts are typically less restrained than their serif and sans serif cousins.

In addition to these free handwriting fonts listed below, we’ve got you covered in many others categories, from Western to wedding to psychedelic. If you’re looking for classic serifs or scripts, scroll through our roundup of the best free fonts. We’ve saved you the hassle of endlessly perusing the internet by collecting free, high-quality typefaces that you can use for a wide variety of occasions. Simply click on the link for the appropriate typeface, find the download button, and you’re good to go!

Before using these free fonts in your next project, be sure to read the licensing statements in detail. Fonts set as personal use only may only be used in projects that pertain to personal matters, while fonts set as commercial use can be used for your business or brand.

1. Adora Chalie

Featuring irregular letterforms and a bouncy, playful quality, Adora Chalie is sure to bring a hint of whimsy to your next project. Use this endearing font in your next invitation design to incorporate that handwritten touch.

Download the Adora Chalie font here. Free for personal use only.

Incorporate Adora Chalie into your next round of playful invitations. Image via Kostiantyn.

2. Autumn Chant

Characterized by thin, quaint letterforms, this typeface is the perfect addition to delicate designs. Keep the point size large to make the monoweight letterforms legible at any distance. You’ll be ready to add touches of feminine flair to any invitation or photograph.

Download the Autumn Chant font here. Free for personal use only.

This delicate, whimsy letterform is perfect for personalizing graphics. Image via Krzysztof Tabor.

3. Brizel

Textured strokes and irregular spacing gives Brizel a truly handwritten look. The lack of restraint in this typeface’s appearance makes any composition feel more personal and down-to-earth. Use Brizel to add much-needed character to invitations, social graphics, websites, or banners.

Download the Brizel font here. Free for personal and commercial use.

This letterform adds a straight-forward touch to any social graphic. Image via Triff.

4. Chantal

Designed by Rian Hughes, Chantal is a whimsical take on illustrative typography. Its rounded letterforms and bouncy qualities make Chantal the perfect match for any quirky design.

Download the Chantal font here. Free for personal and commercial use.

The playful nature of this letterform is great for incorporating fun into any project. Image via tomertu.

5. Indie Flower

Carefree and playful, Indie Flower features rounded, irregular letterforms, reminiscent of handwriting. Pair this lighthearted typeface with a more restrained sans serif — such as Open Sans — to harmonize your composition.

Download the Indie Flower font here. Free for personal and commercial use.

Create harmony in your project with this lighthearted font. Image via gornostay.

6. Francisco

For a go-to textured script font that completely mimics that brushed pen look, check out this typeface by Premier Graphics. Add that handwritten touch to alluring skylines, or use Francisco as a heading in your next invitation design.

Download the Francisco font here. Free for personal use only.

This lovely brushed pen font adds grace to any invitation. Image via Luciano Mortula – LGM.

7. Frenchpress

Much like traditional French Presses, the Frenchpress typeface is simple and easy to use. This no-frills condensed, handwritten font can be used for a variety of applications, from headings to smaller copy text.

Download the Frenchpress font here. Free for personal and commercial use.

This simple, yet assertive font is great for titles and headings. Image via funnyangel.

8. Marker Mark

Created by putting marker to paper, this typeface mimics textured handwriting. Instead of opting for a restrained script font, try incorporating Marker Mark to your next project.

Download the Marker Mark font here. Free for personal and commercial use.

Marker Mark mimics the texture and style of simple handwriting. Image via Thirteen.

9. Oliver Quin

With delicate strokes and an extended flow, the Oliver Quin typeface is sure to add a quaint signature style to your photographs, cards, and posters. Use this alluring handwritten script to denote headings and important information.

Download the Oliver Quin font here. Free for personal use only.

This alluring letterform is perfect for cards and posters. Image via Only background.

10. Permanent Marker

Permanent Marker incorporates all things thick and graffiti-esque with its bold letterforms and iconic marker look. Give your designs a grungy edge with this textured handwriting font.

Download the Permanent Marker font here. Free for personal and commercial use.

Add a grungy feel to your project with this edgy font. Image via karnaval2018.

11. Photoshoot

This stunning handwritten script font features an effortless signature style that emulates cursive handwriting. Photoshoot is show-stopping all on its own, but pair it with a simple geometric sans-serif or serif font to get the most out of your composition.

Download the Photoshoot font here. Free for personal use only.

Photoshoot’s cursive-style handwriting is a lovely signature font. Image via Bk87.

12. Quentin

For branding and graphics that need a textured handwritten touch, Quentin is your new go-to. This dry brush script feels anything but digital. Contrast the textured letterforms with a geometric sans serif, such as Montserrat or Beloved Sans.

Download the Quentin font here. Free for personal and commercial use.

With its textured handwritten touch, this font is great for branding and graphics. Image via Vadym Lavra.

13. Rembank

Rembank, a handwritten script font designed by Garisman Studio, emulates calligraphy with its freehand quality and subtle weight variations. Use this stunning typeface for a variety of applications, such as branding or social media design.

Download the Rembank font here. Free for personal and commercial use.

For a touch of calligraphy and elegance, incorporate Rembank into your next project. Image via Boiarkina Marina.

14. Rock Salt

Created with felt-tip markers in mind, Rock Salt is the perfect handwritten addition to any composition. Due to its all-caps appearance, reserve this typeface for headings and important copy details.

Download the Rock Salt font here. Free for personal and commercial use.

This all-cap font is suitable for any composition. Image via vvvita.

15. Subscriber

Subscriber’s relaxed and casual handwritten style reads well in headers, social graphics, videos, and more. This typeface is legible at any text size, but it’s best to reserve it for title treatments.

Download the Subscriber font here. Free for personal and commercial use.

Incorporate this fashionable font into your next title treatment. Image via ponsulak.

16. Walter Turncoat

Similar to Rock Salt (above), the gritty all-caps look of Walter Turncoat’s letterforms have a restrained, yet freehand quality. Due to this typeface’s serif qualities, Walter Turncoat can be used in a variety of designs from website headings to posters.

Download the Walter Turncoat font here. Free for personal and commercial use.

This gritty, all-cap font can be integrated into a variety of designs. Image via TaraPatta.

Cover image via Minerva Studio.

