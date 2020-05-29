Share this: Facebook

Celebrate your fatherly figures with the help of these FREE downloadable and customizable card templates for both digital and print.

Father’s Day is a special day in June where we commemorate the fatherly figures in our lives. For the fathers who make an impact on others, it’s important to show them how appreciated they are. A great way to celebrate those fatherly figures is to shower them with love and create something just for them, such as a card or a handmade item.

We’ve created a pack of four Father’s Day cards in a variety of sizes, ready to be printed or uploaded to your favorite social platform. These free and custom designed Father’s Day cards take the guesswork out of searching for a card at the store.

Follow these sections to find your free download, then keep reading to learn how you can make the most of these free printable and digital Father’s Day cards.

What’s Included in This Free Father’s Day Card Pack

This free downloadable pack comes with four unique card designs for you to share with your loved ones.

The digital files are available as JPEG and EPS, in a range of sizes perfect for sharing to social media platforms. The print templates are available in two sizes — 5 x 7 in. and 4 x 6 in. — as PDF and EPS, with foldable or single sheet card options.

A preview of the templates available in this pack.

For easy customization, you can easily upload the JPEG files into an editing software like Shutterstock Editor to add your own words or images. From there, export the card design and share to your favorite social media platform or send to print. If you have access to Adobe Illustrator, you can customize the vector EPS files in the download completely, from the color options to the typography.

Need some more Father’s Day card ideas? We’ve got some more tips on curating the perfect card for your dad here.

How to Download the Free Father’s Day Card Pack

Downloading this freebie is as simple as clicking the red button below. Just double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents. In this file, you’ll receive access to a Digital folder containing the designs for social media uploads, with both text and non-text varieties. You’ll also find a Print folder that houses the PDF files for easy home printing.

This free download also includes a license document that covers the ways these card designs can be used, plus a coupon that gives you a 15% off discount on Shutterstock images and footage.

Download the FREE Father’s Day Card Pack

By downloading this free Father’s Day Card Pack, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

How to Print Your Cards

There’s nothing quite like a physical card. It’s a great way to show your love with an endearing note. The free printable cards in this download come with two popular sizes — 4 by 6 inches and 5 by 7 inches — in single and folded card formats, with horizontal and vertical orientations.

Scroll through different card designs and formats to find which one works perfectly for you.

Simply head to the Print folder in the download file, select from the PDF files, and scroll to find your print card of choice. Before printing, be sure to have a reliable printer and a good quality paper loaded up. Hit Command + P or Control + P, denote the page number of your ideal card, and then send it off to the printer to bring that card to life.

Use a dedicated pair of scissors or a durable paper cutter to trim off the excess edges, using the trim marks as a guide. Add custom notes and phrases to the inside of the card to truly make it yours.

Upload to Social Media Platforms

In addition to providing printable options for Father’s Day cards, there are four different size formats exported and ready for you to upload to your favorite social media platform. In instances where you want to brag about your fatherly figure and show your love for him online, this is a great and easy way to make an impactful post.

Show of your love for your father figure with the help of these digital graphics. Mockup via Astrovector. Images via Monkey Business Images.

You’ll find the social media designs in the designated Digital folder, where each size is then divided up into individual sections with text and non-text varieties. If you’re looking for a quick and simple way to show your love, the pre-designed text options are a great way to go. If you’re interested on adding your own phrasing and making adjustments, then the non-text varieties provide you that design freedom. Look no further than our free Shutterstock Editor program for a straightforward way to customize your digital cards.

Customize Your Own Card in Shutterstock Editor

Creating a Father’s Day card graphic doesn’t need to be difficult. With the help of pre-designed graphics and Shutterstock Editor, you only need to worry about the text and color you’ll be adding to the background.

First, use the My Content (M) tool to upload card backgrounds straight from the download folder. Be sure to select the No Text card options if you’d like to customize them with your own thoughtful wording.

Using pre-designed templates means you don’t need to worry about sizing and alignment.

Bring up the text editing option with the Text (A) button, then select Add Headline.

Add a drop shadow to your card greeting to really make an impact.

Navigate to the right hand side of the program to choose from a large library of free fonts and assign color with preset or custom hues. Get creative with your text and incorporate a colored drop shadow with the help of the Duplicate tool.

When you’re finished creating your own Father’s Day graphic, simply head to the red Download button to save on your computer, or go straight to the Share button to upload to your social media account.

Cover image via Ariadna Nevskaya.

