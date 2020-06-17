Share this: Facebook

Wether you’re looking for a meditative activity for yourself or something to keep your kids busy, our printable coloring book holds many hours of relaxation and entertainment – for free!

The coloring book renaissance started several years ago with the release of Johanna Basford’s Secret Garden coloring book. Now this medium is a bonafide pastime for stressed out adult, zen-searching careerists, and of course, kids who can’t get their hands on the family’s iPad. That’s why we’re giving away these free coloring book pages as part of the “Breaktime with Shutterstock” activity book!

Image via Africa Studio

Why You Should Try Coloring Books

If you haven’t already been sold on the coloring book concept, here are a few reasons you might want to download this free pack.

Coloring is an effective way to practice mindfulness, which encourages you to be still and live in the moment.

Coloring is an easy way to get creative for those who don’t have the tools, time, or confidence to create more full-fledged art.

Coloring can be done with a variety of tools, from a 150-colors marker pack to the pen you write your grocery list with.

Coloring takes your eyes off screens, or, if you’re coloring on a screen, it’s takes you away from social media that might be doing more harm than good.

How to Download and Use the Free Coloring Book

Getting your free coloring book is as easy as clicking the button below!

DOWNLOAD FREE COLORING BOOK

This free coloring book comes in PDF format. Once you hit download, you’ll be prompted to save the file somewhere on your computer. When the download is complete, open the file and find the Print option in your navigation. When you set up your printing preferences, make sure you select “Fit to Page” so that the illustration takes up the whole page.

By downloading this free coloring book, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

What’s Inside the Free Coloring Book

This charming activity book is made entirely from art by Shutterstock contributors. Check out all the pages in the book below.

The first page of the activity book is an adorable and cartoon-like illustration of kittens with snack items. It will bring a smile to anyone’s face, especially cat lovers.

Image by Kristina_07

The next page is for all our robot and mecha lovers! Fans of the action film, Pacific Rim, will love this one!

Image by Daria Chupinina

Summer is here! You can celebrate by coloring this gorgeous summer themed page. We love the tropical birds, leaves and flowers.

Image by Helen Lane

This whimsical page is quite intricate and would be great for a more advance color book connoisseur.

Image by H Art

Many studies have shown there are numerous mental health benefits resulting from adult coloring books. They can actually calm anxiety and depression. They are a low-stakes way to keep our hands busy and relax the brain. While any design or pattern can be soothing to draw, most of the time we see repetitive patterns and mandalas. This page is perfect to get you into a clear headspace.

Illustration by CeramaAma

Relax by the pool with your favorite summer drink – and don’t forget your colored pencils! This next page is a fun tropical drink illustration.

Illustration by nichy

It’s impossible not to be happy with this adorable color page. This intricate design will be very fulfilling for a seasoned coloring book pro!

Image by H Art

Even if you can’t travel to your dream tropical island this summer it doesn’t mean you can’t daydream while coloring this gorgeous Hawaiian themed floral coloring page.

Illustration by natsa

The Break Time with Shutterstock Activity book also contains a few word searches at the end, a perfect way to wind down your mind (and your kids) towards the end of a long summer day.

We hope you enjoy this free coloring book as much as we enjoyed putting it together. We love showcasing the work of our incredible contributors and we can’t wait for you to add your own colors to their beautiful art.

Cover image via H Art