Beautiful calligraphy no longer has to be written by hand. Add a touch of class to your next project by checking out our list of free calligraphy fonts.

Calligraphy and script fonts are elegant, timeless and romantic, making them the perfect choice for wedding or events invitations. Read on to discover our edit of the best free downloadable calligraphy fonts.

Finding Inspiration

If you’re designing an invitation for a wedding, party or dinner event, calligraphy fonts are a classic crowd-pleaser. With the ability to elevate simple designs, free calligraphy fonts and free handwriting fronts are a pitch-perfect (and budget friendly) choice for romantic event stationery.

Whether you’re creating an invite for a more formal ceremony or a casual get-together, the font style you choose can really help to set the tone. Creating an invite for a sophisticated city wedding? A more traditional script font like Tosca Pen would be a beautiful choice. For rustic ceremonies or casual dinner parties, a more whimsical style like Sharon Baker would be a perfect fit.

Not sure how to use your calligraphy fonts? Browse a few inspirational invite design ideas below before discovering our pick of the best free calligraphy fonts to suit almost every type of event.

Watercolor wedding invitation by contributor Alewiena_design

White marble Save the Date card by contributor NikaMooni

Tropical wedding invitation template by contributor Alewiena_design

Gold wedding stationery set by contributor Alewiena_design

Botanical invitation cards by contributor Anfisa Borodich

Blue wedding stationery set by contributor Olga Alekseeno

The Best Free Calligraphy Fonts for Invitations

Ready to fall in love with a calligraphy font? Read on to discover our pick of the very best elegant font styles, from handwritten scripts to ink-pen scrawls.

Image by contributor Andrekart Photography

Designed by Creative LAB, Isabella Script balances traditional calligraphy elements with a simple, modern style.

This chunky script font has a highly-legible and on-trend design, making this the perfect choice for more casual event stationery. Take it for a spin on save-the-date cards or party invites to create an easy-going vibe.

Image by contributor DonyaHHI

Looking for a calligraphy font that oozes romance? Eivitarri Blossom, designed by Mercurial, is a sensual, feminine script font with a delicate design.

Perfect for setting the names of the couple on wedding stationery, Eivitarri Blossom has a fragile quality, inspired by Rococo-era scripts. Pair with a pastel color palette or metallic accents like rose-gold or copper to play up its romantic good looks.

Image by contributor Flaffy

A versatile, suits-all calligraphy font, Scriptina Pro is a more polished update for the popular Scriptina font family. As well as improved spacing and kerning, this version contains a set of alternate letters without loops and swashes, allowing more flexibility in how the font is rendered.

This adaptable font would suit fancy wedding invitations just as much as more casual menu designs.

Image by contributor everst

Created by Pollem Studio, Mirrabella is a modern calligraphy script font with an easygoing feel. If you’re looking for a calligraphy font which feels more carefree than formal, Mirrabella would certainly fit the bill.

Balancing easy-to-read lettering with an elegant script design, Mirrabella would work equally well for casual party invites as it would for place settings.

Image by contributor Pushish Images

More condensed and compact than the other script fonts on our list, Tosca Pen is great for setting longer names or titles without compromising on space.

A calligraphy style with an organic, authentic feel, Tosca Pen’s signature-like qualities helps it to trend the ideal middle-ground between more casual handwritten fonts and formal calligraphy typefaces.

Image by contributor Andrekart Photography

Euphoria has a bouncy, optimistic energy that gives it a youthful rather than formal feel. Because this isn’t a cursive font, the letters are highly legible, making it a great choice for stationery that requires smaller-scale type.

If you’re planning a more casual wedding or informal gathering, Euphoria would be a great crowd-pleaser.

Image by contributor Pushish Images

Sharon Baker’s tall x-height and condensed arrangement makes for an easy-going font with a distinctly bohemian vibe. If you’re on the hunt for more of a haphazard scrawl than a fancy calligraphy script, Sharon Baker is the perfect antidote to overly elaborate script fonts.

This font has a friendly, inclusive air, making it the perfect fit for invitations for smaller ceremonies or backyard gatherings.

