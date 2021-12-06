Share this: Facebook

Ready to say goodbye and good riddance to 2021? Download this free, easy-to-customize calendar template, and plan for the year ahead in style.

You may have a calendar on you at all times—your phone. But, you know what? A chic, printable calendar is still a smart way to showcase your favorite images of family, friends, pets, nature, architecture—you name it.

With this FREE template download, which includes a printable version of the calendar in a widely accepted standard size, you can simply send your artwork to an online print service and stick it on a wall or fridge.

Read on to discover your free download and pick up tips for editing your calendar with our free online app, Shutterstock Editor.

What’s Included in Your FREE Calendar Download

Inside your freebie calendar download, you’ll find a stylish, geometric 2022 calendar template that can be easily adapted with your own choice of images to create a personalized design.

The calendar is sized to a standard US Letter size, making it easy to print using most well-known print-on-demand services. Designed for wall mounting, the calendar can live in your home office, kitchen, or hallway, so that everyone can stay organized for the year ahead.

Preview the 2022 Calendar Freebie

Included in your calendar download are twelve monthly designs, complete with colorful geometric elements and adaptable with your own choice of photos. Your download also includes a stylish cover design.

Below are demos of the calendar in action.

How to Download Your FREE Calendar Template

Simply click the button below to download your freebie pack. Double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents.

Inside the ZIP file, you’ll find three folders. One folder contains high-resolution JPEG images of each calendar page, including the front cover. You can use these in image-editing software like Shutterstock Editor or Photoshop.

A second folder contains files that can be opened in Adobe InDesign (see tutorial below).

A final folder contains a complete press-quality PDF of the calendar with and without bleed included.

Please note, your template download does not include photography. You can find a full list of images used inside the download folder.

This FREE download includes a coupon that gives you a 15% off discount on Shutterstock images and footage.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE 2022 CALENDAR TEMPLATE BUNDLE HERE

Read on to discover super-quick and simple tutorials for editing your calendar in Shutterstock Editor and Adobe InDesign.

How to Add Photos to Your Calendar Template Using Shutterstock Editor

It’s quick and easy to customize your calendar template with your own photos or images from the Shutterstock library using our free online app Shutterstock Editor. Follow the steps below to give your calendar a unique twist with photos of family, friends, or travel snaps.

Step 1

Go to Shutterstock Editor and select Create New.

Select Create New.

From the size options window set the Width to 8.5 in and Height to 11 in, to match the US Letter size of the calendar pages. Then click Get Started.

Choose size.

Step 2

Click on the My Files icon at the bottom of the left-hand menu. Click on Uploads and Upload Image.

Navigate to the folder within your freebie download named Calendar Pages without Photos. Select one of the JPEG images inside the folder, and click Open.

Drag the imported image onto the canvas, scaling it to fit the whole page.

Drag your image onto the canvas.

Step 3

If you want to add your own images to the calendar, you can upload more photos through the My Files section, as above.

You can also use images from the Shutterstock library to add interesting travel images or portraits to your calendar pages. Here, we’ll look at how to do just that. Click on the Images icon at the top of the left-hand menu.

Search for an image on the library, or if you have a specific image in mind, paste in the ID number in the search bar. Drag the image onto the page and position it across one of the grayed-out shapes on the page.

Add your own images or select from the Shutterstock library.

Step 3

Click on Crop in the top controls panel, and choose Crop to shape and Apply crop.

Now, crop your image.

Then, click on the Transparency option and pull the opacity slider down to about 70%.

Adjust Opacity.

You can also use the Filters option to adjust the style of your photo. In this case, I’ve gone for a Sepia filter to enhance the vintage feel of the photo.

Adjust the filters for an interesting twist.

Step 4

When you’ve finished working on your calendar page, click on the red Download button at top-right. Choose JPEG or PDF from the File type menu, and click Download.

Hit the red Download button and you’re good to go.

Repeat the process to add photos to other pages of your calendar until you have a complete set of calendar pages.

How to Add Photos to Your Calendar Template Using Adobe InDesign

You can also customize your calendar template in InDesign, using the InDesign file provided in your freebie download.

Step 1

Navigate to the folder called Calendar Template InDesign Folder inside your freebie download. If you’re using Adobe InDesign CC open the INDD version of the file. For older InDesign versions, open the IDML file.

You’ll find all pages of the calendar, including a cover page, in the InDesign document. In the Layers panel (Window > Layers) click to activate the top layer, YOUR IMAGES HERE.

Select YOUR IMAGES HERE.

On this layer, you can select the gray shapes which are image frames. Select one of the gray image frames and go to File > Place. Select an image from your computer and click Open. The image will fill the frame.

Select an image and click Open.

Step 2

Once you’ve filled all of the gray frames with images, you can export the calendar as a printable PDF. Go to File > Export. In the Export window that opens, name your file and choose Adobe PDF (Print) from the Format menu at the bottom of the window. Click Save.

In the Export Adobe PDF window that opens, choose [Press Quality] from the Adobe PDF Preset menu at the top.

Choose Press Quality.

If you’re sending your calendar to be printed professionally, you’ll need to include a bleed on your exported artwork. Click on Marks and Bleeds in the left-hand menu and check both All Printer’s Marks and Use Document Bleed Settings. Then, click Export to create your PDF.

Check both All Printer’s Marks and Use Document Bleed Settings.

With your PDF exported, all you need to do is send the file to a local printer or online print-on-demand service. Wait for your calendars to arrive in the mail!