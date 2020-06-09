Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

From technique to productivity, our Shutterstock Contributors and Offset Artists put together this list of free online resources for photographers.

According to recent research, the online education market is expected to reach $350 billion globally by 2025 — and that was before the coronavirus pandemic. Online tools, tutorials, and guides make it easier for all of us to learn anywhere, on our own time, usually for an affordable cost and sometimes for no cost at all.

With help from Shutterstock Contributors and Offset artists working internationally, we put together this list of free online resources for photographers. While some are geared towards education and technique, others will help you stay organized and productive as a business owner. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or an emerging artist, there’s something here for you.

5 Free Online Photography Classes and YouTube Channels to Follow

#1: The Bite Shot

This channel includes a wide variety of information on the composition of food photography. Image by Mateja Zvirotić.

This YouTube channel from the food photographer and teacher Joanie Simon came recommended by more than one photographer. “You can learn everything you’ve ever wanted to know about lighting, composition, food-styling tricks, artificial lighting, and more through her channel,” Zvirotić says.

Plus- check out Joanie’s latest video takeover on our own channel and learn how to make your own photography studio at home.

#2: CreativeLive

From sales tips to photography fundamentals, creatives can learn innovative techniques with CreativeLive. Image by Shea Evans.

Co-founded by Photographer/Director Chase Jarvis, this educational platform offers thousands of online classes, with many free ones. They cater to all kinds of creatives, and photo/video classes run the gamut from pricing and sales tips to retouching techniques, photography fundamentals, and everything in between.

During the pandemic, they’re also hosting CreativeLive TV, a free, live-streamed, 24/7 variety show. “I use CreativeLive if I’m trying to learn a specific new technique,” Northern California based photographer Shea Evans says.

#3: Shutterstock Tutorials and Shutterstock Presents

On Shutterstock’s own two YouTube channels, you can find a wide variety of online free resources featuring tips and tricks for photographers and videographers, alongside features of other contributors on our network.

On @ShutterstockTutorials take a behind-the-scenes look into the making of an image or video. Learn new techniques and skills to master and apply to your creative work.

On @ShutterstockContributors, discover the stories of contributors like you from around the world. From a surf photographer in Tofino to a landscape photographer in Brazil, get inspired by the creative community at Shutterstock.

#4: PPA Photography Classes

PPA provides an array of online classes, from photography to marketing tips. Image by Posztós János.

These classes from the Professional Photographers of America came to us on the recommendation of Hungarian-based Shutterstock Contributor and freelance photographer Posztós János. They offer something for everyone, from business and marketing tips to lighting techniques and mental health resources. During the coronavirus crisis, they made all of their online education available for free to photographers and small business owners.

#5: Landscape Photography with Mads Peter Iversen

Iversen’s channel is a free photography resource that includes guides and tutorials from around the world. Image by Eneko Aldaz.

Instagram

“My main free photography resource at the beginning was YouTube, as there are lots of interesting photographers sharing valuable knowledge for free,” Spanish landscape photographer Eneko Aldaz says. “This is one of my favorite channels in English. It has great content, so be sure to check it out.”

This channel has guides, tutorials, and first-person stories from Mads Peter Iversen and his travels around the globe. He releases a new video every Tuesday.

6 Free Photography Guides, Newsletters, and Online Blogs

#1: PhotoShelter Guides

PhotoShelter’s guides are great resources for the emerging photographer. Image by Darina Kopcok.

Website

“PhotoShelter often puts out free downloadable guides that are well-researched and have a lot of value,” Vancouver-based photographer Darina Kopcok tells us. “You can receive these by signing up for their email list.”

Feature Shoot recently teamed up with PhotoShelter to create the guide 22 Photo Projects You Can Do Inside Your Home, with tips on everything from self-portraiture to drop art. Other highlights include The Photographer’s Guide to Instagram Hashtags and The Photographer’s Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide.

#2: Two Loves Studio

This educational platform covers topics ranging from composition to lighting. Image by Mateja Zvirotić.

“For more food photography tips, you should also check Rachel Korinek and her educational platform Two Loves Studio,” recommends photographer Mateja Zvirotić. She offers e-books, webinars, training, and more, including 50 Ways to Improve Your Photography, a free guide filled with tips, ideas, activities, and more.

#3: The Shutterstock Contributor Success Guide

This fifty-two-page guide from Shutterstock has everything you need to know to create, submit, and monetize your work. From tips for getting accepted to trending topics to cover, it serves as a road map for producing commercial content that sells. Learn where to look for timely concepts, how to keyword your photos for maximum visibility, how to use your gear, how to transition into video, when to go pro, and much more — all in one place.

#4: Rangefinder‘s Newsletter

This online newsletter is a great tool for keeping up with advancements in gear. Image by Josh Griggs.

Website | Instagram

Rangefinder Magazine has been a staple of the photo industry since the 1950s, with an emphasis on weddings and portraits. They regularly share travel tips, tutorials, and post-processing how-tos. “Being subscribed to one or two of the bigger photography blogs/websites — like Rangefinder — is worthwhile to keep up with advancements in gear,” Auckland-based photographer Josh Griggs tells us.

“While I do believe that it isn’t the gear that makes the photographer, you are just being silly if you aren’t keeping up with new gear and features coming to the market. Advancements in gear are done to make things easier for us, so it’s good practice to stay updated.”

#5: Craft & Vision

Created by the photographer, best-selling author, and Offset Artist David duChemin, this educational resource is trusted by photography lovers from around the world.

Email subscribers get new articles and resources biweekly, and you can download free guides directly from the Shop. Highlights include the fifty-page PDF e-book 20 Ways to Make Better Photographs (Without Buying Any More Gear) and the five-minute video Ten Mantras for Better Travel Photographs. “I find Craft & Vision’s guides well-written and very informative,” Kopcok tells us.

#6: Strobist

From lighting an object to gear-talk, Strobist provides free courses in lighting. Image by Caleb Kenna.

Website | Instagram

Run by the photographer David Hobby, this lighting resource offers online courses for beginners and pros alike. Starting with Lighting 101 and running through Lighting 103, they cover everything you need to know about off-camera flash. “I’m always trying to improve my lighting techniques and like looking at the Strobist,” Vermont-based photographer Caleb Kenna says.

4 Online Tools and Free Creative Apps to Download

#1: Trello

Manage and organize your projects with Trello. Image by Mateja Zvirotić.

Website | Instagram

Trello is an application that allows teams to manage and organize their projects via boards and lists. It’s super flexible, so you can get creative and customize it based on the task at hand.

“For now, I’m using it for keeping track of my weekly duties and tasks, and it definitely helps,” Zagreb-based photographer Mateja Zvirotić tells us. Although they charge for business and enterprise plans, the free plan offers unlimited personal boards, lists, and more.

#2: MindNode

MindNode is a “mind-mapping” app that’s perfect for organizing your thoughts. Image by Shea Evans.

Website | Instagram

“I use an app called MindNode to organize my business,” Shea Evans explains. “It’s great, but any “mind-mapping” app will do. If you feel like you just can’t keep all the info about your business and photography straight in your head, this is the technique for you. It will help organize your thoughts, like a giant whiteboard, but on your computer/phone/tablet.”

#3: Planoly

Planoly aides in planning your social media marketing approach. Image by Sara Wight.

Website | Instagram

Planoly is a sleek, simple visual planner for Instagram. Use it to create, save, and modify drafts to design your feed to suit your aesthetic.

“I use Planoly to plan my social media marketing,” the Brooklyn-based photographer Sara Wight tells us. “I can use this tool to post to both of my Instagram accounts and Facebook simultaneously.” Although some plans are paid, the free Planoly plan includes several features for one user, two profiles, and up to 30 uploads per profile per month.

#4: QuickBooks

Keep track of your expenses with the help of QuickBooks. Image by Kim Bear.

Website | Instagram

QuickBooks keeps all your invoices, bank transactions, expenses, PayPal info, and more, in one easy-to-use platform. Their plans are paid, but you can get a free trial for thirty days to see if you like it.

“I am a big fan of QuickBooks, mostly because it allows me to do billing from my phone,” Kansas-based photographer Kim Bear says.

4 Photography and Creative Podcasts

#1: PRO EDU Photography Podcast

The hosts interview creatives about concerns and inspirations in the industry. Image by Darina Kopcok.

Hosted by Gary Martin and Rob Grimm, and recommended to us by Kopcok, this educational podcast includes interviews with photographers, filmmakers, retouchers, and other artists. They cover a lot of ground, from commercial and product photography to editorials, portraits, and weddings.

#2: Dear Art Producer

This podcast is a must for up-to-date information on the commercial industry. Image by Shea Evans.

“Most recently, I’ve been listening to Heather Elder’s podcast, Dear Art Producer,” says Evans. “It’s great if you want to hear the pulse of the high-end commercial industry, right now.”

Elder represents photographers and directors, and hosts a website and blog for freelance art producers. Her podcast features insights and wisdom from a diverse array of art producers working in the advertising field.

#3: The Photo Report

This podcast provides updated information via interviews from creatives in the industry. Image by Sara Wight.

“The Photo Report is a great podcast,” says Sara Wight. They interview photographers, creative coaches, agents, lawyers, educators, brand strategists, marketers, consultants, and more, for the latest on the photo industry and the artists and business people who make it their own.

#4: The Darkroom Podcast

For interesting conversations by great artists, this podcast is perfect for background-listening. Image by Eneko Aldaz.

“The best thing about podcasts is that you can listen to them while doing other things, like editing,” says Aldaz. “I recommend this one for super interesting conversations with amazing artists, again in English.”

Hosted by Dane Deaner, this podcast features in-depth discussions with pros at the top of their game, from Chris Burkard and Brandon Woelfel to Pete Souza and Steven “Sweatpants” Irby.

Want more free resources? Check out our article on podcasts to bookmark in 2020.

Cover image by Nicetoseeya.

Find more tips and inspiration for creating your best work here.