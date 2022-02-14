Sabina Kencana is an illustrator based in Bali, Indonesia. She has been visualizing ideas and stories for a living since 2019, illustrating for various purposes. She is specializing in book illustration and book cover illustrations, since books are what inspires her dream of becoming an illustrator since she was a little girl.

Create a mesmerizing design with this bundle of Zodiac-themed illustrations. It’s free, so download yours now!

Astrology has been around for thousands of years. However the study, which tries to make sense of human behavior with the help of celestial explanations, remains as popular as ever—a staple of modern times.

Now you can embrace the trend (or the practice, depending on how you look at it) with this FREE Astrology Clip Art Pack.

Scroll down to find out what’s inside the bundle and how you can make use of the assets. Creativity is in your future . . .

Inside Shutterstock’s FREE Astrology Clip Art Pack

This pack includes thirty-one clip arts and four background illustrations. For convenient use, the clip arts come in a PNG file format with transparent backgrounds—the backgrounds are available in high-resolution JPEG file format.

The maximum size for the clip arts is 42 x 42 cm (4961 x 4961 pixels), and the maximum size for the backgrounds is 29.7 x 42 cm (3508 x 4961 pixels).

The high-resolution files are suitable to design digital artworks (including social media designs and website decorations) and physical items like art prints, invitations, and T-shirts—without losing quality.

The bundle includes the following elements:

Zodiac constellations

Zodiac glyph signs

Sun

Moon

Stars

Starry hands

Watercolor galaxy backgrounds

Twelve Zodiac constellations.

Each constellation comes in two versions: solid black and glowy white.

Twelve Zodiac glyph signs.

Four galaxy wallpaper illustrations—perfect for your clip art backgrounds.

Seven additional celestial elements.

How to Download the FREE Astrology Clip Art Pack

You can download the pack on your computer with a simple click on the button below. Once downloaded, extract the zip file to unpackage the files.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE ASTROLOGY CLIP ART PACK HERE

By downloading this FREE Astrology Clip Art Pack, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

Ways to Use the Astrology Clip Arts

T-Shirt Design

You can use the pack to design a personalized zodiac t-shirt. Mockup via Foxy burrow.

Art Print

Add a touch of celestial magic to your home with a Zodiac constellation art print. Mockup via vanitjan.

Business Membership Card

Design an exclusive Zodiac membership card. Mockup via peterschreiber.media.

Notebook Cover

Make a personalized notebook and incorporate your star sign into the design. Mockup via Africa Studio.

How to Design a Birthday Party Invitation Using PicMonkey

With PicMonkey, you can easily design a birthday party invitation using these free astrology clip arts. Learn how with this easy, step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Create a New Blank Canvas

Click Create New > Blank Canvas. Then, choose a size for your design. The standard printed invitation size is 5×7 inches.

Create a new blank canvas in your desired size.

Step 2: Upload & Place the Background

Next, click Photos & Video > Add photo or video to upload the galaxy watercolor background you want to use for your invitation design.

Upload the background by clicking Photos & Video > Add photo or video. Then, select the background file from the downloaded folder on your computer.

Once the picture is uploaded, simply click on it to place it on the canvas. Now adjust it to fit the canvas.

Place the background picture on the canvas with a simple click.

Step 3: Add and Customize Your Text

Click Text to add the text. You can create your own text layout or simply choose from the many excellent, ready-to-use templates from PicMonkey.

Keep in mind that using a template will save you time and make your design process much easier.

Add the text by clicking on Text.

Change the color of your text to make sure that it’s readable against your background. To do this, select the text (hold Shift if you want to select multiple texts at once), and click on Text color.

Pick a color for your text by clicking on Text color.

After that, you can edit the text and change the fonts. Adjust the font style with the toolbar on the left side of the window.

Edit the text and adjust the font style.

Step 4: Decorate

Now, add more astrology clip arts to decorate your design. You can upload the clip arts by selecting Photos & Video > Add photos or video, and access the files by clicking on Uploaded.

Place the clip arts, then adjust the size and position.

Now upload.

You can adjust the transparency of the clip arts by selecting the clip arts, then clicking Fade & Blend and adjust the fade percentage. Doing this will make sure that the clip arts don’t overpower the text.

Adjust the clip art transparency by clicking Fade & Blend.

Step 5: Download Your Design

When your design is finished, click Download and choose the file type that you need. If you intend on printing the design, choose the Print PDF file type from the PRINT download option, then click Download and your design will be saved to your computer.

Easy! Hope your birthday is as magical as your design.

Click Download to save the design to your computer.