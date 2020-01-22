Share this: Facebook

The world-renowned Art Deco style is a top creative trend in 2020. Here’s a roundup of fifteen free Art Deco fonts to get the Roaring 2020s style.

The ’20s are here once again, but with a retro twist. A major creative trend for this year, The Roaring 2020s brings back all things extravagant, reviving the iconic elements of a world-renowned time period. In this major trend, you’ll see a huge resurgence of gold patterns, ornate patterns, elegant color palettes, and Art Deco elements.

Finding free and high quality fonts isn’t easy, but we’ve got you covered. Scroll down to find fifteen free Art Deco-inspired fonts that will add a hint of vintage luxury to any design or composition.

1. Angelic Bonques Sans

Angelic Bonques Sans, designed by Craft Supply Co., features dramatic letterform variations with a geometric appearance. This chic font is perfect for high-end title treatments and eye-catching copy.

Download the Angelic Bonques Sans font from Dafont here.

This elegant font is simple, yet stylish. Image via Roberto Giobbi.

2. Buenos Aires

This stunning all-caps font combines Art Deco influences and condensed letterforms to create a truly spectacular style. Pair Buenos Aires with a simple geometric sans-serif or serif font to get the most out of your composition.

Download the Buenos Aires font from Dafont here.

This font is as exotic as it is timeless. Image via Lena Nester.

3. Cannes

Cannes, much like the film festival, is luxurious and lavish. Its dramatic letterforms and weight variations make this font a true stunner.

Download the Cannes font from Dafont here.

The thin font combined with its dramatic letterforms create a sophisticating charm. Image via Igisheva Maria.

4. Cocosignum

Cocosignum, designed by Zetafonts, takes inspiration from Italian typography in the 1930s. Featuring five weights, ranging from ultra light to heavy, Cocosignum is versatile and can elevate any project’s title or copy. Pair this geometric sans-serif font with a traditional serif or script font for the ultimate contrast.

Download the Cocosignum font from Dafont here.

Inspired by Italian typography, this font incorporates various ranges of light. Image via HildaWeges Photography.

5. Federo

Olexa Volochay’s Federo font is a digital interpretation of Jakob Erbar’s 1909 Feder Grotesk font. Featuring stylistic cues from the Art Nouveau and Art Deco periods, Federo is a classic choice for your next project.

Download the Federo font from Google Fonts here.

Modern, yet classic, Federo embodies an avant-garde style. Image via Derek R. Audette.

6. Italiana

Created by Santiago Orozco, Italiana takes inspiration from Italian calligraphy. Its elegant, yet delicate, letterforms make this font a great addition to poster, card, or magazine headlines.

Download the Italiana font from Google Fonts here.

Inspired by Italian calligraphy, this font exudes grace and delicacy. Image via Margo Harrison.

7. Le Porsche

Add that Art Deco touch to your designs with this trendy sans font. Its monoweight and geometric look creates a style that teeters on the edge of formal and casual. This versatile font also comes packed with various glyphs to change up the letterforms.

Download the Le Porsche font from Dafont here.

This Gatsby-esque font will add a bit of swank to any project. Image via wacomka.

8. Market Deco

This bold sans serif, designed by Steve Ferrera, takes direct influence from Art Deco typography. Pair Market Deco with a luxurious golden background for a classic roaring 2020s design.

Download the Market Deco font from Dafont here.

Influenced by Art Deco typography, this font is strikingly bold. Image via thongyhod.

9. Limelight

Limelight’s thicker letterforms and geometric appeal make it ideal for eye-catching headings. Couple this font’s lavish appearance with a thinner serif for a balanced composition.

Download the Limelight font from Font Squirrel here.

Catch your client’s eye by incorporating this alluring font into one of your headlines. Image via ganjalex.

10. Monoton

While Monoton takes stylistic cues from metalpress typography, the repeating lines in this display font are reminiscent of the arches and geometric styles in the Art Deco movement. Elevate your next design composition with the help of this striking font.

Download the Monoton font from Google Fonts here.

Taking its cues from metalpress typography, the repeated lines and arches illustrate a sense of style. Image via Alkhutrov Dmitry.

11. Park Lane

This iconic display typeface takes architectural cues from the Art Deco period, from the dramatic weight variations to the abstract letter shapes. Use this stunning font in your next party invitation or promotional graphic for that emblematic 1920s vibe.

Download the Park Lane font from Dafont here.

This typeface’s architectural extravagance would be a stunning addition to any party invitation or promotional graphic. Image via Yulia Kosynska.

12. Poiret One

Designed by Denis Masharov, Poiret One is a fresh take on the geometric grotesque style. It features graceful curves and drastic angles with a hint of Art Deco and constructivism.

Download the Poiret One font from Font Squirrel here.

With dramatic angles and delicate curves, this font is sleek, yet uncomplicated. Image via pamas.

13. Poller One

Inspired by early 20th century German posters, Poller One is a high contrast typeface with a heavier weight. This font, designed by Yvonne Schüttler, will give your designs that much-needed retro Art Deco twist.

Download the Poller One font from Google Fonts here.

Add a much warranted Art Deco twist to your next poster with this German-inspired font. Image via ganjalex.

14. Voltaire

Voltaire draws from the sharp elements found in traditional 20th Century Swedish posters. Its semi-geometric letterforms make it ideal for titles on posters or at medium sizes.

Download the Voltaire font from Google Fonts here.

This Swedish-inspired font has semi-geometric letterforms, a great addition to any poster. Image via ganjalex.

15. Wincosin

This stylish typeface features flared glyphs and curved letterforms. Its lavish appearance is a great way to add eye-catching visuals to your next project.

Download the Wincosin font from Dafont here.

With its opulent appearance, this font features flared glyphs and curved letterforms. Image via Fortgens Photography.

These art deco and nouveau fonts are highly stylized and polished. Sometimes you need the complete opposite! Check out these free handwriting fonts to find a typeface that brings a pen-to-paper feel to your work.

Interested in more free fonts for your next project? We’ve got you covered.

Cover image via Neale Cousland.