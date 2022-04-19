9 Food Photographers You Need to Follow on Instagram

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Feast your eyes on these Instagram feds from pro food photographers that will inspire your creativity—and taste buds.

A simple search of #food on Instagram generates over 480 million results. Food serves as a popular and flavorful subject matter among amateurs and professional photographers, alike.

But, among the millions of food posts flooding our Instagram feeds, some are crafted by inspiring food photographers that will make you hungry for more.

We’ve rounded up a selection of food photography professionals whose work will appeal to even the most discerning of taste palates—food stylists, cookbook authors, recipe creators, still art food photographers, and more.

Filled with beautifully-lit dishes, artfully-composed flat lays, and mouthwatering details, these must-follow accounts will certainly fuel your appetite for stunning food photography.

Actionable Food Photos: @stevehansenvisuals

Food appears to defy gravity in the works of Steve Hansen. This photographer shoots food, products, and beverages often in motion, capturing high-flying liquids and ingredients in mid-air.

The secret ingredient in every one of Hansen’s shots is fantasy. He often treats his Instagram followers to a behind-the-scenes look at how he produces these mind-bending shots—and reveals some styling and shooting tips in the process.

Unique visuals of food and beverages in motion demand attention on the feed. Image from @stevehansenvisuals via Instagram.

Editorial-Worthy Food Photos: @dyutima_myfoodlens

You could say architect-turned-food photographer Dyutima Jha is giving her followers some extra food for thought.

The Singapore-based photographer educates her followers on everything related to food photography, from how to stay creative to tips for highlighting glossy food. Her page will leave you inspired and ready to practice new creative techniques and styles of food photography like never before.

Aspiring food photographers can turn to Dyutima Jha for industry advice and tips. Image from @dyutima_myfoodlens via Instagram.

Striking Lighting: @linda_lomelino

What makes a great food photographer? Some would argue someone who’s just as talented in the kitchen as they are behind the lens.

Photographer, baker, and cookbook author Linda Lomelin is perhaps, then, a perfect recipe for success. The Sweden-based photographer creates beautiful baked goods before capturing striking, dark, and moody images behind the lens.

She also shares her photography presets and her recipes on her website, and frequently answers photography questions in Q&As on her page.

Creativity in the kitchen and behind the lens is a perfect marriage of skills in food photography. Image from @linda_lomelino via Instagram.

All the Best Angles: @ihatealexlau

Food photography by Alex Lau is instantly recognizable thanks to its attention to detail, beautiful lighting, and highly focused use of different angles.

The San Francisco-based photographer recently shot a campaign for Tsingtao in an effort to highlight Asian chefs and community leaders who have been giving back in the time of COVID.

He also shot the photography featured in Chrissy Teigen’s latest cookbook, Cravings: All Together: Recipes To Love.

Attention to detail, lighting, and composition sets Alex Lau’s food photography apart. Image from @ihatealexlau via Instagram.

Education and Inspiration: @evakosmasflores

A love of food and gardening is perfectly encapsulated in Eva Kosmas Flores’ photography—which, in turn, evokes an abundance of life and color.

As a photography educator, her page is brimming with inspiration, including useful photography tips, creative ideas, and how-to guides.

Gardening and food add a striking abundance of life and color to Eva Kosmas Floras’ photography. Image from @evakosmasflores via Instagram.

A Learning Destination: @healthygoodiesbylucia

The Instagram page of Lucia Marecak is a helpful resource for aspiring food photographers who are looking to advance their skills and develop their own personal style.

The Italy-based food photographer focuses on healthy foods and exhibits mostly fruits and vegetables in her own works.

She formed Healthy Goodies Membership Club, an interactive learning community to help food photographers grow creatively.

Aspiring food photographers can advance their skills and hone their style. Image from @healthygoodiesbylucia via Instagram.

How-To Photography Tips: @bealubas

Food photographer Bea Lubas is the author of a book titled How To Photograph Food, so it comes as no surprise that her Instagram page is a useful resource for aspiring food photographers, as well.

Her feed features tantalizing desserts, fruits, and vegetables in deep, bold colors. She dishes up an abundance of visual inspiration, as well as serving helpful food photography tips and tricks.

Bea Lubas provides an abundance of visual inspiration and useful tips and tricks for shutterbugs entering the field. Image from @bealubas via Instagram.

Bright and Beautiful: @idkdotwebsite

Food photography falls into several genres of photography—including a creative exploration of still life.

Shutterstock contributor Laura Thomspon has an expansive portfolio ranging from editorial to commercial photography. It also includes a colorful and humorous take on still life food photography.

She uses bright colors, bold concepts, and humor whenever she can in her works—perhaps best encapsulated in her fun photo series “IDK About These Hotdogs.”

Browsing Thompson’s feed will make you rethink food photography and how you approach it.

Still life photography is a genre of photography used for the depiction of inanimate subject matter. Image from @idkdotwebsite via Instagram.

Keeping It Real: @gastrostoria

Wished you knew someone in the industry who could share their insider tips?

Vancouver-based commercial food photographer and educator Darina provides her followers with the industry advice they’ve been searching for—sharing transparency on pay and quashing any myths about food photography.

As for her photos, they have a whimsical, airy-like quality that will inspire you to start shooting!

Are you ready to take your food photography to the next level? Seek inspiration from the aforementioned Instagram feeds, and take note of their detailed tips that will help aspiring food photographers level up.

Food photographer Darina uses her Instagram feed to answer questions about the industry’s unknowns. Image from @gastrostoria via Instagram.

Cover image via Laura Thompson.