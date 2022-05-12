A Deep Dive into the History of Floral Motifs in Fashion

Asia Ewart is a New York City-based journalist covering all things lifestyle, culture and general news. Her work as a reporter and editor has appeared in Refinery29, Bustle, Gothamist, and the New York Daily News, among other publications.

Fashion is cyclical, but florals are eternal. Let’s look at the history behind this classic pattern’s presence.

In 2022, the butterfly hair clips and low-rise jeans of two decades past have struck again with a force unseen since the dawn of the 21st century. Only three years prior, the 1980s made a comeback a la strong shoulders, bold colors, and a statement print on the most casual of shirts.

Even the 1950s rockabilly trend, complete with sky-high beehives, polka dots, and cuffed jeans, resurrected in the late 2000s and early 2010s thanks to the indie music scene.

Trends like these fall out of favor just as quickly as they come back, but style is timeless. If there’s one design we can always count on to tie a look together—one that never goes out of style no matter how long it’s been around—it’s the floral pattern.

Images via andersphoto, Lucian Coman, Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, Cecil Beaton/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Kharbine-Tapabor/Shutterstock, Sallehudin Ahmad, Kharbine-Tapabor/Shutterstock, and Ironika.

With spring in full force and summer slowly becoming a reality, floral patterns on tops, dresses, handbags, and swimsuits are once again a seasonal staple. But, how did a longstanding motif like a floral pattern make its way into the modern style handbook?

The answer starts at the beginning.

The Origin of the Floral Pattern

Florals were among the patterns of choice for textiles like silk and ikat cloth across Asia between the 11th and 13th centuries. Woven in colors like gold and pink, floral motifs decorated tapestries, rugs and carpets, and tapestry-like clothing popular among the Uighurs of Eastern Central Asia.

Florals are an early example of a design withstanding the test of time and fashion trends. For example, despite the popularity of dragon motifs arising during the Tang dynasty (618 to 907 AD), they were added to floral patterns, instead of replacing them.

Once the Silk Road fell under Mongol control, international trade between Europe and Asia thrived. As silk textiles from China made their way to Europe, so did the influence of floral patterns.

Asia’s role as the origin of floral motifs in fashion also extended to South Asia, thanks to the creation of chintz fabric in India. Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama arriving in Calicut, India in 1498 opened the door for chintz’s new international life, and its eventual co-opting in the 19th century.

This eventually came to be associated with “gaudy” florals stereotypically seen in an elderly woman’s kitchen. Chintz fabric today comes in an array of different patterns, like swirling vines dotted with bluebells or blooming marigolds.

Images via Peter Nyholm/Conde Nast/Shutterstock, Horst P Horst/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Horst P Horst/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, and Horst P Horst/Condé Nast/Shutterstock.

The Ottoman Empire had its own love affair with floral patterns. Their “Tulip Era” lasted from 1520 to about 1730.

Tulips were grown on the land of high-ranking Sultan Suleiman and Ahmet III, and given names like “Diamond’s Envy” and “Rose of the Dawn.” They were also a popular depiction on the textiles, ceramics, and embroidery of that era.

Native American Floral Fashion

In North America, First Nations people made floral motifs on clothing and accessories for centuries. The early Ojibwe people—who, as early as 1640, lived in what is now Minnesota, North Dakota, Ontario, and Manitoba—are well remembered for their skilled floral beadwork.

Moccasins, bandolier bags, and cuffs were covered in forget-me-nots, yellow tulips, and the common blue violet to reflect a love of nature and their surroundings.

Native American people living in the Great Plains of North America, including the Sioux and Lakota, also had a talent for floral beadwork on bags. While florals constituted the original artwork on these accessories, depictions of people, animals, and landscapes became popular soon after, in the late 19th century.

Floral motifs echo throughout North America’s Native craftspeople. Featured here, samplings from Blackfoot, Meskwaki, Sioux, Lakota, Chippewa, Pueblo, Crow, and Potowatami tribes. Images via Universal History Archive/Shutterstock, Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, Bill Manns/Shutterstock, Kevin Frayer/AP/Shutterstock, Francis Miller/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, Bill Manns/Shutterstock, and Buffalo Bill Center Of The West/Shutterstock.

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Images via Helen Dryden/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Unknown/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, and Rene Bouet-Willaumez/Condé Nast/Shutterstock.

Florals in Everyday Fashion

Floral patterns became more accessible to the general European public once the opportunity to wear those designs trickled down to the less wealthy. Women who didn’t have access to floral silks had access to floral cotton scraps.

This meant florals were more accessible to “heathens and pagans,” according to Royal Ontario Museum curator Sarah Fee. As a result, they were banned in Britain between 1700 and 1774, and in France from 1686 to 1759.

The Americas were less puritanical in their response to the widespread popularity of floral patterns. By the 1920s, when women began embracing the carefree nature of fashion, floral prints became well-known as a daywear look.

The Industrial Revolution aided in the availability of printed fabrics. This made florals a popular choice for box-style dresses and outerwear, as well. Silk floral kimonos were an “it” item of the decade.

Images via Historia/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, and Historia/Shutterstock.

During the Great Depression, purchasing new clothing wasn’t an option for working-class people. Still, florals remained en vogue during the 1930s, with smaller flowers on more delicate fabrics the trend of the decade.

Hollywood’s influence was indisputable between the 1930s and 1940s. With World War II a defining event of both decades, the focus turned from fashion to family in the United States.

Movies allowed women to dream, so sewing new dresses using the material doled out for food rations, like terry cloth and canvas, became common practice.

The invention of the wraparound dress in 1942, which could be purchased for $7, kept the floral motif alive even during a time of penny-pinching.

Images via Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock, Thomas D Mcavoy/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, and Horst P Horst/Condé Nast/Shutterstock.

Images via Frances McLaughlin-Gill/Condé Nast/Shutterstock and Richard Rutledge/Condé Nast/Shutterstock.

Many Patterns, Many Interpretations

Floral print has remained a fashion staple for this long because of its versatility. Not only do flowers have different meanings, but larger, more eye-catching details—like their color or size—can represent cultural history, social history, identity, and trends.

The “New Look” of the 1950s

Dior introduced their “New Look” dress during the 1950s, which was inspired by a flower’s shape. Florals not only inspired the look of the standard 1950s’ dress—with sleeves and skirts rounded like petals—but adorned dresses, as well.

Old Hollywood starlets including Elizabeth Taylor and Grace Kelly—who defined the look of an ideal woman during that era—fancied smaller florals dotting their calf-length dresses.

Images via Erwin Blumenfeld/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Joseph Leombruno/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Snap/Shutterstock, Yale Joel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, and Kobal/Shutterstock.

“Flower Power” and the Swinging ‘60s

“Flower power” is synonymous with the social justice era of the 1960s. While the 1950s were more politically conservative, the flower showed its versatility in being able to be used as a symbol of more liberal politics in the following decade.

“Hippies” and “flower children” opposed the Vietnam War and marched in favor of Civil Rights. They wore floral patterns on their clothing to represented peace. They even wore flowers in their hair and waved them at demonstrations.

Florals, specifically daisies, were seen on baby doll dresses worn by the likes of models like Twiggy during London’s mod fashion era.

Images via Crollalanza/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, Bert Stern/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Gianni Penati/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Dezo Hoffman/Shutterstock, and Chris Morris/Pymca/Shutterstock.

The Whimsy of Loud Floral Prints

Fashion designer Lilly Pulitzer, still famous today for her bold, large-scale floral designs printed on bags, wallets, tops, dresses, water bottles, and the like, began her career in 1962. While the idea for her eponymous collection was Pulitzer’s, a majority of the line’s famous designs were created by artist Suzie Zuzek.

White and orange hibiscus flowers; jungle prints covered in monkeys, lions, and rhinoceroses; parties of puffins; irises; clams and crabs; and swirling paisley prints are among Pulitzer’s most recognizable prints from the 1960s through the 1980s.

Lilly Pulitzer in the 21st century is even bolder and brighter. Its almost neon pinks, blues, and greens—donning names like Island Time and Capri Soleil—are instantly recognizable in the fashion world.

Images via Alexis Waldeck/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Jesus Aranguren/AP/Shutterstock, Jesus Aranguren/AP/Shutterstock, and Horst P Horst/Condé Nast/Shutterstock.

In the vein of Lilly Pulitzer, seasonal florals—a.k.a. the summertime motif—are loud and proud. Like the Hawaiian shirt before it, vacation florals represent a laid-back lifestyle, one where there are no worries.

There’s a freedom in choosing floral prints in the summertime. There’s no right or wrong time for large or small flowers, and donning some sort of floral pattern is to be expected.

Images via Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock, Universal Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock, Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, and Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock.

Given its centuries of identities and meanings, floral patterns have a staying power untouched by fickle fashion trends. As the fashion world continues to advance and backtrack, flowers of all sizes and shapes remain relevant and en vogue.

Cover image via Bert Stern/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Galakam, and Elemesca.