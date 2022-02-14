How to Get in on the Flat-Lay Photography Trend

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Uncover the lasting appeal of flat-lay photography, and how different flat-lay styles yield distinct results.

The flat-lay trend is everywhere. We’re, of course, talking about those meticulously staged photos depicting objects and subjects taken from a birds-eye view.

It’s a photography genre that’s taken product, fashion, and food photography by storm—widely used by food and lifestyle bloggers, eCommerce, digital brands, and just about everyone.

But, what is it about flat-lay photography that makes it so appealing?

Here, we’ll discuss how we perceive flat lays and how different styles of flat lays can produce dynamic results.

Flat lay photography utilizes many different objects in a unifying way. Images via Daxiao Productions and haveseen.



Image via Olexandra.

Why Do We Gravitate Towards Flat Lays?

People love things. People love order. And, when things are placed in an orderly fashion against a minimalist backdrop, the results are visually pleasing.

Our love of order relates to how our brain processes visual information. That is, it’s easier for the brain to take in staggering amounts of information when objects are in order.

Great flat-lay photography tells a story through its objects, colors, and organization.

Photographers take flat-lay photos for storytelling and messaging purposes. For example, a flat-lay photo of a suitcase, passport, flight tickets, and foreign currency tells the story of an international traveler ready to embark on their travels.

Meanwhile, a flat-lay photo depicting ingredients and cooking utensils on a kitchen countertop sets the scene for someone cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

The objects you choose to set the scene will help convey the message you want to get across.

What is the message you want to send? Flat-lay photography sends a clear message without visual clutter or distractions. Images via Alexey_Erofejchev, LightField Studios, and Mykolastock.

Flat-Lay Object Placements

As we know, all flat-lay photography is taken from directly above, featuring subjects or objects staged below on a flat surface. How each image differs depends on the objects used and how they’re staged.

Traditional Grid Style

One of the most popular—and perhaps easiest—styles of flat-lay photography is the traditional grid style. This is where objects are laid out parallel to one another in an organized fashion.

It is optional to break the grid-style pattern by rotating a few of the objects within the flat lay so they’re at a different angle. For example, instead of placing all your objects in a perfect diagonal line, perhaps rotate some objects within the frame vertically to create some contrast.

Grid style is the easiest and most popular approach to flat lay photography. Images via Fortyforks, dropStock, and Arkhipenko Olga.

Out of Frame

Rather than place all your objects in the center of your shot, surrounded by a border of negative space, arrange them so they spill out of the frame, so only parts of the object are visible.

This can create an element of intrigue and makes the viewer feel like they’re only witnessing part of a scene—engaging their imagination to think beyond what’s pictured in the photo.

Engage the viewer’s imagination by capturing out-of-frame objects falling out of the frame. Images via elenavolf, evrymmnt, and TierneyMJ.

Layering

Layering is a nice way to add depth and movement to your shot when your flat-lay is looking too flat. When shooting a table setting, a flat-lay of layered plates, place mats, table cloths, table napkins, and so on add an element of depth and texture to your shot.

Alternatively, photographing objects of varying heights (including short and taller items that stand closer to the camera lens) helps to convey the perception of depth in photos.

Add an element of depth to your otherwise flat image using layers. Images via Nadezhda Murinets, Katya Havok, Plateresca, and Katya Havok.

Organized Chaos

Using a scattered, off-kilter approach to your object placement can evoke a more organic, natural feel from your flat-lay photo.

Of course, each object has been staged with intention, spaced out the same distance apart, but the random mismatched angles create a more effortless and lively look.

Negative Space

Sometimes, less is more. Flat lays with negative space are popular, so try featuring a small number of items displayed in the corner or edge of a frame.

The background (negative space), therefore, makes up most of the shot, creating a minimalist feel. Negative space also makes room for text, logos, or other branding elements.

Are you ready to hop on the flat lay trend? If you’re not sure where to start, refer back to this flat-lay style guide, or browse Shutterstock to discover our collection of flay-lay photos for inspiration.

Put the spotlight on the key object or subject in your flat-lay for a minimalist touch. Images via papa studio, Asya Nurullina, Flaffy, Yurii_Yarema, smspsy, and Sasha_Brazhnik.

Cover image via SEE D JAN.