Get the most out of your Shutterstock footage subscription or pack with these video search and discovery tips.

Searching for the perfect clip within the vast Shutterstock footage library might seem like an intimidating task. After all, there are over a million clips available, so even when you do find the perfect clip, if you’re anything like us there’s still that little nagging voice: “But, what if there’s something even more perfect.”

Please, trust us — there’s no reason to be daunted. In addition to the fact that the library’s search filters are super-advanced, there are also a few simple tips, tricks, and techniques at your disposal that can help you get the very most from Shutterstock’s massive footage library.

Whether you need one clip or you’re looking to maximize the value of your Shutterstock footage subscription by stocking up, these guidelines will help you become at least a Level 42 Footage Library Power User.

1. Search by Video Contributor

You need a video of a dog wearing a tie because you have the best job in the world. You type in “dog in tie.” It’s a reasonable first step, really.

Choose your concept to start with.

To activate the power user within, find one you like and click on the contributor’s name.

When you find a winner, check out the contributor’s other work too.

You’ll often see that the contributor has several videos featuring the same dog wearing the same tie, along with other clips from the same creative mind. In these cases, you’ll likely find similar shots of the subject, as well as different angles, different lighting, and even different settings. Imagine the story you can tell about this dog in a tie. You can cut together multiple clips to make your project a little more robust and lived-in while maintaining a consistent look, and there likely won’t be any dips in visual quality. Having multiple clips of the same subject will give you more ways to tell a story with the visual consistency of something you shot yourself.

Multiple clips around the same concept will help you tell a story.

When you find a contributor you really like, bookmark their portfolio so you can revisit it for your next project. Search inside their portfolio for specific clips, sort by Fresh to see what they’ve recently uploaded, or sort by Top to see what users like you are downloading. And here’s a really neat feature for anyone who works on multimedia projects — you can check to see if the contributor also has an image portfolio. Just look for an Images tab in the navigation bar above their collection. This can be an absolute goldmine for users who need visual consistency across their creative content.

You can also check out their linked social profiles, and click on their About section to learn the type of content they shoot and the equipment they’re using. It’s small details like this that will help you develop search shortcuts in the future.

2. Embrace Suggested Clips

This is essentially a riff on the above tip, and it might be an even better approach to avoiding the standard page-by-page slog. Instead, you’ll be entering and exploring a series of targeted “wormholes” that provide just as many relevant-to-your-needs clips, but with a tighter focus that offers faster final results.

Suggested clips can get you what you need even faster.

Once again, you’ll use your keyword search as a starting point. Find the clip that’s closest to your vision. Click it, and scroll down on the clip’s page, all the way down until you see headings like Related Stock Video, Visually Similar Stock Video, and Same Model in Other Videos.

Related videos feature clips of the same subject in all kinds of varieties and styles, like latte art done different ways.

Use related videos to add variety to your choices.

Visually similar videos will show you clips that have the same style as your original choice, showing similarities in colors, color temperature, and often subject matter.

Visually similar clips offer footage with properties that match the videos you like.

Same model clips will show you videos that feature the same people as your original choice, meaning you can easily piece together a story by using models as if they were actors.

“Cast” the same model for consistency.

Diving into these suggestions are a fantastic way to get closer to the perfect clip. The videos will be a lot like the shot you initially selected, but will likely exclude the small details you didn’t like.

3. Explore Keyword Tags

We’ve shared a couple of ways to avoid searching by keywords, so it might make it seem as though we don’t believe in the power of keywords, and that’s simply not true. We’ve optimized the library to nail keyword searches and nail them quickly. We’ve even taught the library to use keywords to help your search efforts. Here’s how it works.

Once again, enter your keyword. Once again, find your “almost” clip. Once again, click it, and scroll down on its landing page, all the way past the previously discussed suggested videos, all the way down until you see the Related Video Keywords section.

The best thing about using the suggested keywords is that they’re often terms you might not ever think to use. So, while you were certain you needed a clip of some “trees,” it turns out you actually needed some lovely “fly over forest” footage, featuring soaring aerial clips of those trees.

Open a few of the suggestions in separate tabs, and return to the well as needed, or simply take note of the “huh, I didn’t think of that” keywords and add them to your original keyword search to flesh it out and narrow your results even more.

4. Take Advantage of Curated Collections

There’s a reason our curated clip collections are featured prominently on the site. We spend a lot of energy building them out in response to popular searches and in anticipation of trends. Our in-house curation team picks through the millions of clips in our library to find the best of the best, saving you from having to click through dozens of results pages.

These collections aren’t just a solid jumping-off point at the start of your search for the perfect clip. They’re also a wonderful source of inspiration, especially for tip-of-my-tongue-tied, visually-wired people who can’t accurately describe their need but certainly know it when they see it.

Take out the guesswork with curated collections.

With collections featuring everything from nature to the occult, each handpicked collection is interesting at the very least and an unexpected source of creative sparks at best.

5. Filter, Filter, Filter

We’re sure you’ve noticed, and probably used, all the search filters available on Shutterstock footage. So we’ll just remind you of a few powerful criteria you can use to perfect your clip results.

Sort by popular, fresh, best match, or random clips. Popular clips will give you a feel for what everyone else is downloading, while best match will find you the most relevant clips based on your keywords. Fresh content and random sorting can be a bit more of a roulette, but it’s a great way to find new and unexpected content that you might not have landed on otherwise.

Filter by duration to find the perfect length clips for your project. Whether you need something short for a quick cut, or something minutes-long to act as background footage, this is a great way to customize the clip results.

Remember when we taught you to search by contributor? You can also filter by contributor, so that you’re only seeing specific portfolios for a given keyword.

There’s a few other filters to play with, as well. Pick your FPS to narrow down the pace of the clip, whether it be slow motion or your standard 24. Choose clips with people or without people to get the right subject matter. Sort by Editorial or non-Editorial, or look for clips in our exclusive and high-quality Select collection.

Congrats. You’re a Power User.

You want dogs in ties? Yeah, we’ve got dogs in ties. Check back soon for what’s sure to be our most popular and relevant collection yet, “Canine Couture.” Until then, using these tips will make it faster and easier than ever to find videos for your project or your subscription. Don’t have a footage subscription yet? No worries, it’s kind of a new thing. Here are a few reasons why subscribing is a solid move (spoiler alert: save money and time).

Cover image via fizkes.

Learn more about Shutterstock