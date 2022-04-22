Film Your Own Etsy Video Listings Like a Pro

As Etsy sellers see their sales and promotional costs go up, they’ll need to make the most of every feature they have—including Etsy video listings.

Etsy video listings take the average Etsy product listing page and add short video clips to it. Because 73% more visitors buy an item after watching a video on a product listing, Etsy video listings can position your shop to skyrocket its sales.

Before you make more money and offset your expenses, your Etsy video listings have to become the best marketing your products can receive.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

Etsy video listing dimensions for 2022

Etsy video listing styles and techniques

3 Etsy video listing tips

Let’s get to work.

Etsy Video Listing Specs

Image by KingdomNeonArt.

The first thing you’ll want to know is the dimensions and specs your video needs to appear in. This really matters because if your video is the wrong size, it might not play correctly when a shopper checks out your items.

Etsy video listings perform best with a resolution of 1080 px or greater. In other words, you should upload your product videos in 1920 x 1080 px. With this size, your clips will load faster on mobile. Plus, its 16:9 ratio helps Etsy display your product videos in 1280 x 720 px.

Etsy Video Listings are accepted in the following file types:

MP4

MOV

FLV

AAC

AVI

3GP

MPEG

Keep in mind your product video needs to be five to fifteen seconds long. On top of that, no audio is allowed on Etsy video listings.

Your video file size cannot exceed 100 MB. And no more than one video can be featured on your Etsy listing.

Etsy Video Listing Styles and Techniques

Image by PresetsbyElizabethH.

When push comes to shove, the secret sauce to mastering your Etsy video listing starts and ends with style. The kind of aesthetic you create with solid techniques can determine how much money your item listing makes.

Here are a handful of styles and techniques that give Etsy video listings their swagger:

Time-Lapses

Time-lapses offer a behind-the-scenes look at how your products come to life. By lowering the number of frames per second, time-lapses speed up your video.

Stop-Motion Animation

Stop-motion animation connects a sequence between single photo frames to create an organic, back-to-basics feel, which makes it a natural fit for Etsy.

Even though stop-motion produces an imperfect look, what matters most when using it is that the frames flow (somewhat) together.

Slideshows

Slideshows on Etsy video listings add their own wrinkles to the classic presentation deck formula. They make your listing stand out because they display product shots from different angles.

Unlike time-lapses and stop-motion, most slideshows are easy to source.

Zoom In

Zooming in on items is also a good way to drum up viewer interest in your product.

3 Etsy Video Listing Tips

Follow these three tips to knock it out of the park with your Etsy video listing:

1. Confirm your Value Proposition

Image by NeonOutshine.

Are you selling a product that solves a physical problem? Or, are you selling a lifestyle product?

Clarifying this upfront helps determine how you need to market your products in your video. If you sell lifestyle products—like clothes and paintings—make it a priority to foster deep, emotional connections with shoppers.

Meanwhile, if you sell products that address more of a physical need—like tools and equipment—then show off features that serve up a solution.

No matter what, your Etsy video listings should stand for values and ideals that your shoppers aspire to.

2. Tell Stories

Design by CalicoAnnieStudios.

Let’s set the record straight: Storytelling is the most powerful form of marketing.

Does this mean your Etsy video listing needs to win an Oscar? No. Instead, it should share more background on how your product or business came to life—especially if you’re selling lifestyle products that don’t solve a physical problem.

If not, just go ahead and take the classic product demo approach on your video.

3. Share the Impact

Design by ModParty.

One of the biggest mistakes Etsy sellers make on their product pages is that they talk too much about features.

Sure, there are moments when you’ll need to focus more on features than romanticizing your brand story. However, if you oversell features in a video listing, your shoppers might fear that your products are too expensive.

What should your Etsy video listing do instead? Describe what outcomes your product delivers to its users. Not all of the positive results your items bring have to be measurable. They just have to be felt by anyone who comes across it. Mix in this approach while addressing the concerns your product reviewers mentioned, and you’ll be finding your stride in no time.

Making your Etsy video with a smartphone? Use a tripod while filming.

Shooting your Etsy video on a professional camera? Remember to decide on a frame rate. For Etsy video listings, fifteen to thirty frames per second (fps) is optimal if you have the time to snap more photos for a video that’s eight seconds long or fewer. As a rule of thumb, your Etsy video listings should never run lower than ten frames per second.

Etsy video listings aren’t just another feature designed to attract new sellers. Despite how business-y they look and feel, Etsy video listings empower sellers to build credibility with shoppers.

Without the right DIY tools, they cost tens of thousands of dollars to design. However, you’re on your way to making your Etsy shop a sustainable force for years to come.

Cover image via Stivog.