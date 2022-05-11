Discussion: What Are the Best Film Stocks for Photography?

Logan Baker is a freelance video editor, cinematographer, and photographer based in Denver, Colorado. When he's not working you can find him endlessly searching eBay for film cameras he can't afford.

Professional photographers discuss their experiences with film stock and how to use them, with photo examples of each.

I’ve been shooting film consistently now for almost five years with various formats and cameras. Over the past five years, I’ve gone through many changes as a creative, from wanting to be a photographer only, wanting to split my time professionally between filmmaking and photography, and then only wanting photography to be a side hobby I do on occasion.

I’m sure this type of flip-flopping is normal for creatives everywhere, and it’s informed by how we consume YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Throughout all of the flip-flopping, I’ve focused a lot of creative energy on shooting color, sometimes. Other times, I favor black and white and only want to shoot monochrome.

With there recently being two new color film stocks released, I thought it might be interesting to talk about two of my all-time favorite stocks and then hear what Lewis says about his own experience with certain film stocks, and shooting film in general.

So, let’s get right into it. My two favorite film stocks are . . .

Logan: Kodak T-Max

Now, I’ll admit my love for this stock has been on the recent side of things, meaning the past six months or so. I’ve been shooting T-Max 100 in large format, and developing and scanning the negatives myself due to the ease of the whole process.

So, because I’m favoring my large format rig, this allows for a slower process. On average, the setup time for this rig is about 5-10 minutes, so you have to know what you want to take a photo of.

That being said, there’s no handheld shooting which means you can take longer exposed shots. So, the 100-speed T-Max is super fine grain and almost requires longer exposed shots to expose the image accurately.

That was more of an argument for the speed of the film, but the real reason I prefer T-Max over something like Ilford Delta 100 is the tonality of the film. You get a lot of grays, which I like in black and white photos. That mixed with the fine, almost non-existent grain creates a sharp, crisp image.

Here are two images I’ve taken with T-Max 100:

Taken on the Colorado plains with a Chamonix 45n-1 large format camera – 180mm lens.

Taken near Hartsel, CO, with a Mamiya RZ67 – 250mm lens.

Right now, one roll of 35mm Kodak T-Max 100 is $9.99, and a five-pack of medium format T-Max 100 is around $54.99, so that you have some idea of pricing for this one.

Logan: Kodak Portra 400

I included 400 on the list specifically because I think the speed of this particular film is simply the best on the market. It’s just no question and universally beloved for good reasons. So, what are the reasons?

Well, the negatives lend themselves to warmth, exceptional skin tones, and it handles colors (in general) favorably. You get that “film look” quality from shooting color negative.

I’ve shot this film in basically every format and size imaginable, and the quality remains consistent every time. I took a trip last November down to the desert in Texas and shot a bunch of Portra 400—if you care to check it out below!

Given the fact that I mostly take landscapes, this is the perfect hybrid that frankly excels at both. I’ve found pretty inconsistent or unpleasant results with skin tones and Kodak Ektar. Some other color films from Kodak—Ektachrome, Gold, and Ultramaxx—are all outstanding stocks, and I’ve shot plenty of them.

But, if I’ve learned anything over the few years I’ve been shooting, consistency is key. I always end up going with the safe option, Portra 400.

Here are some shots I’ve taken on Portra 400:

Taken in Badlands National Park in South Dakota, US, with the Pentax 645N – 65mm lens.

Taken in the Rocky Mountains with a Pentax 67 – 90mm lens.

Taken in White Sands National Park with a Pentax 67 – 55mm lens.

Some shooters will shoot Portra 400 a stop or two overexposed because the film has such a grand latitude and can handle the highlights. But, for the most part, I tend to shoot at box speed and maybe sometimes will shoot a stop over.

An unfortunate side to Portra is the price. It was expensive, and it’s only getting pricier. It’s also hard to get—like, right now, I can’t find any available Portra for sale anywhere. I’ll have to wait until there’s some more back in stock.

Lewis’ Thoughts

It’s been noted dozens of times across both this blog and the filmmaking-oriented blog PremiumBeat that I have a slight obsession with cameras. Or, more playfully known as gear acquisition syndrome. It’s no lie that I love camera technology, and the latest advancement in camera tech always makes me giddy.

However, while I do love being able to drastically crop into photos with no visible sharpness loss or pull back highlights that would’ve been overblown on any budget camera, I do find I sometimes get caught up in the technicalities of the camera, rather than just enjoying the hobby and, importantly, capturing the moment.

That’s why I often like to revert to using film for my casual days or hikes through the wilderness. While not as versed as Logan, I’ve been shooting 35mm film since 2011. Likewise, unlike Logan, I wouldn’t say I have a specified focus on photography subjects like landscapes or portraits. Instead, I like to use the medium to organically capture everyday moments.

With that, let’s look at my first favorite stock . . .

Fuji Pro 400H

Unfortunately, fellow reader, the first film stock I have to recommend is Fuji Pro 400H. I say unfortunately because Fuji has discontinued the stock. While you can still purchase the 120mm Pro 400H, the 35mm format will require an expensive aftermarket purchase, which isn’t worth the cost as it now sells for three to four times the original RRP. But maybe you’ll be lucky and come across a seller selling the film in bulk.

On the announcement of the discontinuation, Fuji said,

Fujifilm Pro 400H film is a unique product coated with a fourth layer—requiring specialized raw materials and chemicals. As it has become increasingly difficult to procure the raw materials needed to produce Pro 400H, we regret to inform you that after careful consideration, Fujifilm has made the difficult business decision to discontinue Pro 400H. Fuji

Pro 400H was a widely loved stock with wedding photographers because of how it rendered skin tones and highlights. And, at 400, it required short exposures making sure you got the once-in-a-lifetime shot.

However, the film was also known for its unparalleled flexibility and could withstand exposure at higher sensitivity. With this, you’d find more precise colors in the highlights and correctly controlled color saturation in the shadows.

Using Pro 400H at blue hour produced godly results.

It’s an excellent choice if you’re looking for a high-quality alternative to Kodak Portra 400 but less warm. With that, you’ll find that blues and greens will stand out more.

This blue hour candid portrait remains one of my favorite shots with the stock.

As it handles whites so fantastic, you can see why it’s a perfect choice for wedding photographers. However, with its enhanced color reproduction, I also find it excellent for everyday snaps, as it adds an element of grandeur to the everyday moments.

My friend’s father was overjoyed with the news of a baby girl.

Official info:

For those looking for a quality film with superb color reproduction, we offer the FUJICOLOR Pro 400H brand. This product is available in an ISO speed of 400 sensitivity, providing everything from the versatility and highly flexible film with enhanced color reproduction to sharpness and smooth, fine grain. Fuji

Kodak Pro Image 100

I recently saw a trending Tweet of a photo of a basketball player from the ’90s, and the tweet said, “Photos from the ’90s just hit harder.” Then someone aptly replied, “Digital is how the moment looked, and film is how the moment felt.”

Ooff. Perfect description of why I love film. However, sometimes I’m not looking for softer greens or a color cast that simulates the likes of cinematic film stock. Sometimes, I just want to capture what I’m looking at but also obtain the feeling of how it felt.

With that, I find Kodak Pro Image the perfect choice.

It has excellent color reproduction and will pick up accurate tones in nearly every condition. When there’s plenty of light, I find hues throughout the composition become deeply saturated and promote intense colors.

Kodak Ektar 100 is usually a popular choice among photographers, but for Caucasian skin, I find the Ektar makes it too red—as if the subject has just been running.

But, for everyday photography, which I tend to gravitate towards, Pro image 100 is perfect as it faithfully captures skin tones, making it ideal for portraits.

The greens and blue in this image pop beautifully, with the skin tones also remaining faithful.

Pro Image 100 is a relatively new purchase for me, simply because I’ve never seen it before. I thought it was a new, inexpensive (at least when compared to other Kodak offerings) stock. And while, to a degree, it’s new in Europe and North America, it’s been available across Asia since the ’90s.

Official info:

Features high color saturation, accurate color and pleasing skin-tone reproduction, and good underexposure latitude. It is intended for portrait and social applications and can be stored at room temperature—even in hot, humid climates. Kodak

Cover image via Balifilm.