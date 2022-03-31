Video Tutorial: Utilizing Color Temperature in Your Fill Light

Rob Ellis is a freelance cinematographer and photographer from the South West of England, UK, with a passion for image-making and the intricacies of creating images—with a primary focus on light.

Let’s look at how using color temperature in your fill light can help you improve or emphasize the mood in your images.

We use fill light for a few reasons when lighting an image. It can be used in different contrast ratios with our key to conveying a mood or feeling in our image.

It reveals details in the shadows while allowing us to keep our main light shaped and interesting. And, technically, it can help us fit the dynamic range of the scene into the camera’s dynamic range to avoid any digital artifacts.

The Scene

Four different contrast ratios between key light and fill light. You can see how fill light helps us change the mood of our image while retaining the shape and dimensionality of the key light on the face.

But there’s also another way to subtly use fill light to back up or exaggerate these moods.

A moody sunset scene.

In our shot, the subject looks out of a window at sunset. The sun shines through the trees, projecting shadow patterns onto our location and adding depth to our image. Just by looking at the image, we get that moody sunset feeling.

But, at a glance, we might not be able to pinpoint all of the elements creating this feeling. The sun shining through the trees and producing a higher contrast between light and dark might be our initial assessment of why our image feels moody, and that’s correct, but it’s only one side of the story.

A slightly lighter, somewhat gentler feeling sunset scene.

Notice how when we raise our fill light levels, reducing the contrast between light and dark, we have a lighter, more gentle-feeling image. But, the level of our fill light isn’t the only thing that’s changed.

To understand this, let’s start from the beginning . . .

Creating the Scene

We provided a base level of fill light to our scene to represent the sky at sunset.

We first introduced our fill light—creating a base light for our subject and the room that he’s in. This was achieved by bouncing a point source COB light, equipped with a fresnel lens, into a 6 x 6 frame of bleached muslin in front of and above our scene.

This represented our sky—and since we wanted to create the feeling of sunset with a warmer sky, we gelled our light with a CTO gel—taking our fill light to 3200 kelvin.

Our key light represents the sun at sunset.

Next, we added our key light. Using another COB light, attached projection mount and patterned gobo inserted. This created a beam of light with shadow patterns, which both replicated the distance the sun’s light traveled naturally and gave us the kind of shadows you’d usually see when the sun is shining through, for example, tree branches.

This light was also set to 3200 kelvin to replicate the color temperature of the sun at sunset.

We filled in the wall outside the conservatory on the left-hand side of the frame with a soft LED panel.

Since we were shooting our subject through a conservatory window, we captured some of the outside walls through another window in the background that our main fill light wasn’t entirely covering.

So, we set up a soft LED panel, also set to 3200 kelvin, to bring up the wall.

A small light located on a cooker in the background allowed us to fill in some light around that area of the frame, blending with our other lights.

Next, we used a small light on a cooker in the kitchen, also around 3200 kelvin. This gave us a minor detail in the background and meshed well with the rest of our lighting.

An LED panel bounced from the wall just off-camera in the backroom to finalize our lighting.

Finally, we had a second soft LED panel in the back room, simply bouncing from a wall off-camera, which provided a soft glow to the background and filled in the rest of the shadows.

This was also set to 3200 kelvin to match the rest of our lighting, carrying through that feeling of sunset.

An overlaid reflection of sun shining through trees, added in post-production, ties our lighting and scene together.

And for one last touch, to give some motivation to the light in the scene and to demonstrate the realistic scenario we’re trying to replicate, we overlaid a reflection onto our window in post-production, tying our lighting together.

This is how we arrived at our lighter sunset shot, so how did we get our darker, moodier one?

A Simple Change

We turned down the power on all of our lights—more so on our fill than our key—and cooled off the color temperature of each fill light.

The process of achieving our moodier sunset was simple. We dialed down the power on all of our lights, reducing the brightness on our fill light much more so than our key. This made for higher contrast and a darker look.

But, we also cooled each of our fill lights down to around 7000 kelvin. So, along with our moodier-looking, higher contrast ratio, we also have cooler shadows added to the mix. This gives us both a higher luminance contrast and a higher color contrast when compared to our previous, gentler sunset shot.

You can see that the cooler color temperature on our fill lights emphasizes that shift in contrast ratio, making for a much moodier shot than the previous one.

So why does a change in our fill light’s color temperature work so well?

Borrowing from Natural Light

Let’s think about natural light.

Sunlight scatters across the Earth’s atmosphere, which gives us blue skies. You can see the difference between the sun’s color temperature and the sky’s color temperature in shadows on a clear day.

We only have one light source on a sunny day, the sun. But if you look at shadows and shade, you may notice a difference between the color temperature of direct sunlight and the color temperature of the shadows.

The cooler color temperature of the blue sky, which occurs when sunlight scatters across the earth’s atmosphere, usually influences shadows on a clear day.

Scattered light across the Earth’s atmosphere can have many hues.

The way light is scattered around the Earth’s atmosphere from the sun can give us many hues and transitions, depending on weather conditions, seasons, or time of day.

But, concerning our scene, it generally looks like we’re about an hour or two away from sunset.

A similar situation to our scene, lit naturally by the sun.

If we look at a similar situation to our scene, lit naturally, we can see the blue sky above, which is affecting the color temperature of our shadows.

Compared to our scene, the naturally-lit situation looks similar to our artificially-lit situation.

When compared to our scene, it isn’t a perfect match, as the colors of the objects in both shots are a little different. But, you can see it has the same general feeling, with a contrast between warmer highlights and cooler shadows.

Our original shot, with warmer shadows, is less realistic to the natural lighting situation we want to recreate.

Compared to the scene we lit with warmer shadows, with the fill level raised, we have a less realistic representation of how the light may look in these circumstances naturally.

So by simply cooling the fill light in our shadows, we create a moodier image with lighting that borrows its color temperatures from a naturally-lit situation.

Blue sky affecting our shadows would be much more-likely in a conservatory, where we have more of the sky in view.

We mentioned earlier that our subject was sat in a conservatory. Since we based our shot around these circumstances, cooler shadows are more realistic—as there would be much more coverage from the blue sky coming through the windowed roof.

Blue skies would affect our shadows much less if our subject were sat by a smaller window with a covered roof, as there would be less sky in view.

But, if this is just a standard window, in a smaller room, with a covered roof, perhaps our shadows would be warmer, as a side effect of the sun bouncing around the room, since most of the cooler sky from above would be blocked by the roof.

Why Does This Matter?

Either of these lighting situations is valid, depending on how you want to balance the mood and the realism of the lighting in the scene.

This analysis of natural lighting and how one shot is more realistic than the other isn’t actually to say one or the other is more favorable. You can base your lighting on a more realistic representation of how light’s light and color temperature would look in a particular location.

But, you can also use techniques like these to create a certain feeling in the image, regardless of how realistic that light would be in a given environment.

The important thing here is learning about how light works naturally—so that we can use what we know as a tool to create moods and feelings in our images.