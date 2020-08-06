Share this: Facebook

Thirteen photojournalists from around the world share stories of inspiration and solace from everyday heroes on the frontlines of LGBTQ+ rights.

Despite significant strides over the last few decades, countries around the world remain sharply divided when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights and equality under the law. As of this writing, for instance, some sixty-eight countries still criminalize homosexuality. Only twenty-seven legalized same-sex marriage. Meanwhile, a mere nineteen allow trans people to serve openly in their military.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, LGBTQ+ communities have become especially vulnerable due to discrimination and access to heath care. But at the same time, activists around the globe continue to fight discrimination and violence against LGBTQ+ people, and the last year has ushered some significant milestones.

In May of 2019, Taiwan became the first Asian country to allow same-sex couples to marry. Northern Ireland also legalized same-sex marriage this January. And, even when the pandemic led to the cancellation of most in-person Pride events this summer, thousands of people came out to demonstrate (virtually and in the streets) in support of LGBTQ+ rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.

As a global community, we have a long way to go in ensuring the freedoms and protections of all citizens. But, in times of struggle and loss, we can find inspiration and solace in everyday heroes who are fighting for their rights. We spoke with thirteen photojournalists from around the world about some of those people and the stories they had to tell.

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

Members of the LGBTQ+ community during the pride walk. Image by Sukhomoy Sen/​PACIFIC PRES/​SIPA/​Shutterstock.

Sukhomoy Sen: The Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk is organized by the Kolkata Rainbow Pride Festival annually. As a freelance photojournalist, my interest lies in covering multifaceted social, cultural, political, and religious activities, but this festival attracted me mainly because of the mental strength of the people involved in this movement, who often face discrimination and unequal protection at work, school, and in society in general. In some cases, they also regularly face harassment within their own families.

As this is known as the Rainbow Pride Movement, the community members present themselves as vibrant as a rainbow, throwing up all their sorrows and casting them aside. They are raising awareness and advocating for the fundamental right to equality within society. Their vibrant and colorful attire, artistic performances, and most of all, their love for beauty and acceptance inspired me.

With help from the Kolkata LGBTQ+ community, I was able to make contact with the person in this photograph, Tanmoy Mukherjee, who caught my attention with a combination of unique and traditional bridal attire and a vibrant splash of vermilion (a colored powder associated with love, marriage, and religion). It’s important to me to share some words from Tanmoy Mukherjee in addition to my own:

“Hello, I am Tanmoy Mukherjee (Tanoya Mukherjee). I am a dancer by profession and a traditional makeup artist by hobby. I love to do crossdressing as one of my hobbies and mix it up with my dancing. Since 2018, I have been out and proud.’

“It’s been a long journey and a terrible fight for me within my community over the last two years. I have overcome many problems and difficulties, and I still need to fight in my day-to-day life because my society does not accept me as I am. I pray that the next generation of LBGTQ+ people get the respect that I haven’t gotten from society.’

“I am blessed that I got such a good, supportive, and intellectual mother, who supports me during hard times — and maybe that’s the reason I have achieved so much! I love the way I am. I love mother nature, who made me like this, and I love myself. I love my PRIDE. This photo is from the Pride Walk in December of 2019. Looking back, I feel very proud, brave, courageous, and thankful for my lovely friends, beloved family, and respected community members.”

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

Badanile Maci, a lesbian “sangoma” or traditional healer, is pictured at her healing room in the Sebokeng township, east of Johannesburg, South Africa. Image by KIM LUDBROOK/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

Kim Ludbrook: I read about Badanile Maci — a lesbian “sangoma” or traditional healer — in a local newspaper, and I immediately tracked her down and asked her for an interview. I am very interested in covering subcultures and often look for the non-mainstream stories. That aspect, coupled with the importance of LGBTQ+ rights globally, and especially in Africa, led me to her door. Also, being a yogi and shaman myself meant that I wanted to meet her on a personal level, to connect with and document her journey.

I have, over the twenty-five years of my career, photographed many sangomas in different situations, but the entire morning I was with Maci was a treat! She was so photogenic and happy to be photographed, and talked with such power and ease about her soul journey and that of being a lesbian healer/sangoma.

Maci’s job is to heal people via the traditions of the African culture, and it basically entails connecting with the ancestors, healing through the use of local herbs, doing divination, etc. What is very rare is that a sangoma is a lesbian, and this is the part of her life where she has really combated the stereotypes of township life where she lives. She is one of the many lesbian healers doing their amazing work in Johannesburg.

This moment happened outside her healing space, which is in a cottage in the back of her mother’s house in the township, as she simply started to pose for images without me having to prompt her. She was amazing to be around — very outgoing, beautiful, and proud of her lesbian/sangoma life. It was really beautiful and interesting for me because often, in the past, when I have photographed sangomas, they are very shy of cameras and the attention that it brings.

Just before lockdown here, I was due to do a followup story with her. She invited me to join in on a mass sangoma graduation ceremony near where she lives. I am hoping to see her again soon and see if she is still healing people during the pandemic. Africa, in general, including South Africa, has a long way to go before we see LGBTQ+ rights reach a level of acceptability, but Maci is one of the unsung heroines who is shining her light and living her life for all to see.

Learn more about Kim Ludbrook:

Website | Instagram | Twitter

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

Andre, who uses the stage name Star Vasha, performs at the Fame Club during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Image by Vadim Ghirda/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Vadim Ghirda: A reporter colleague of mine at the time, Nataliya Vasilyeva, visited this club, the Fame Club, while doing a preview story about the cities that were to host the World Cup matches in 2018. She shot some stills, and I found the atmosphere so fascinating that I decided I had to see and experience it in person while on assignment in Russia.

I was lucky to find a free day (or rather, a free night) from the sporting events, went there with a colleague from Argentina, the photographer Natacha Pisarenko, and spent a few wonderful hours in the company of these artists.

Russia does not enjoy a good reputation in the area of LGBTQ+ rights, unfortunately. I am very interested in all topics connected to human rights — this is one of the reasons I wanted to tell this story — but because I was in Russia for just a limited time, I can’t provide a truly informed analysis of LGBTQ+ rights and the situation there. I have to limit myself to describing what I personally experienced.

It was widely believed that the World Cup, itself, having global magnitude, led authorities to ease the pressure on the local LGBTQ+ community. Some were hoping, myself included, that a blend of cultures like the ones that you encounter at events like the World Cup might even help Russia’s conservatives, both regular people and representatives of the authorities, become more tolerant.

Coming from Romania, also a former communist country where the LGBTQ+ community situation is not as bad as in Russia but still far from what would be the norm in western Europe, the openness of the artists at the Fame Club was the main thing that stood out for me.

I would have expected that people who face all sorts of risks because of their sexual orientation, ranging from professional to physical safety, would hesitate to trust us at first, but I was amazed by the trust they put in us. We were given 100 percent unrestricted access, and we’d just met them for the first time. We were also able to take pictures backstage during the preparations for each of the performances in the show. I was also stunned by the sheer artistic quality of each of those performances.

I wish I had had the opportunity to spend more time at the Fame Club. We were there just for one night, and it was unforgettable. I remember thinking that maybe there is hope for the future, if people in that situation had not lost the gift of trust and were willing to open their hearts to someone they’d just met. I run the AP operation here in Bucharest, and after my visit to Russia, we published a full story on the drag stars. You can read and see it here.

I don’t know if or how things changed after the World Cup came to an end. I was very touched by the empathy the performers had for the intolerance of their society towards the LGBTQ+ community, while being very realistic about not being able to express themselves freely or wear the clothing they would want or kiss loved ones in public. There was no pointing of fingers. It felt very genuine and heartfelt — not just a diplomatic way of describing the situation to a journalist.

Learn more about Vadim Ghirda:

Instagram | Twitter

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

Audrey Mbugua fights for the rights of transgender people in Kenya. The activist says she was bullied by her peers as a child because of her sexual orientation. Image by DAI KUROKAWA/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

Dai Kurokawa: Audrey Mbugua is a transgender woman and activist in Kenya. I took this picture immediately after a reporter and I arrived at her house to cover her story. She reminded me of a hip celebrity — proud, cool, and laid back. I could also tell that she was a very daring, brave, and strong person, with an undeniable charisma.

Audrey was already a known figure in Kenya when my reporter colleague decided to do a story on her. I think she trusted us because she was already used to the media, and she knew our reporter would be fair in telling her story. I think she trusted me as a photographer because I told her about my nationality — I’m Japanese — and explained that my culture and religion do not discriminate against people on the basis of gender identity. I told her Buddha is neither male nor female.

Kenyan society is a very conservative one overall, and just like other members of the LGBTQ+ community, Audrey suffers from discrimination. She has actively fought against that discrimination and stood up for her rights. In 2019, she went to court and successfully got her name changed, which is a huge accomplishment in Kenya.

The last time I spoke with Audrey was immediately after we published her story. She said she loved my photos of her showing her upper body, and I was happy that I was able to highlight her beauty. I haven’t stayed in touch since I’ve relocated to Japan, but every time I cover an LGBTQ-related story, I think of her. I really hope she is staying healthy and strong in a difficult time like this, as Kenya sees a sharp rise in a number of coronavirus infections.

Learn more about Dai Kurokawa:

Website | World Press Photo Profile

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

Two women prepare their bouquet prior to a group marriage of forty same-sex couples in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Image by Nelson Antoine/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Nelson Antoine: Throughout my career as a photojournalist, my favorite assignments have always been the ones where I’m given the opportunity to tell the stories and amplify the voices of people who face persecution, whether it’s because of their religion, because they are part of a minority, or because of their orientation.

I made this photo while covering a group marriage, organized just two months after Jair Bolsonaro was elected President of Brazil and one month before his swearing-in ceremony. It was a very symbolic moment, as the forty couples taking part in the ceremony decided to get married on this same date because they feared potential setbacks Bolsonaro’s administration might make regarding their right to marry.

I discovered this story when the NGO CASA 1 launched a crowdfunding campaign to organize the group marriage. They do great work providing support to LGBTQ+ people expelled from their homes by their families. I called my chief editor at The Associated Press about this story, and we decided to cover it.

During his twenty-nine years as a politician, Bolsonaro has made many homophobic, public statements during interviews and speeches, such as he “would be incapable of loving a homosexual son” and if he saw “two men kissing each other on the street,” he would “beat them up.” Despite this rhetoric, however, his government has not reversed the law that has made same-sex marriage legal in Brazil since 2013.

Brazil is a diverse country, and I find that the voices that promote tolerance and respect towards LGBTQ+ people ring out more loudly than the conservative ones, especially among the younger generations. One example is that the biggest Gay Pride parade on earth takes place in Sao Paulo. Bolsonaro does not have the support to make any changes to the same-sex marriage law, and I have faith that, as time progresses, we’ll see more respect and less violence toward LGBTQ+ people in Brazil.

Learn more about Nelson Antoine:

Instagram | LinkedIn

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

A drag queen blows a kiss out of a convertible during the Midsumma festival pride march in St. Kilda. Image by Asanka Ratnayake/​Shutterstock.

Asanka Ratnayake: The Midsumma festival is Melbourne’s only Pride march that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. The annual march started in 1996, and today, it attracts over 50,000 people.

I choose to cover the event for two reasons. First, the Midsumma festival doesn’t get the same sort of attention as the internationally famous Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, so I felt it was important to showcase the Midsumma march via an international agency.

On top of that, this particular march was held at a pivotal moment in Australia’s history, when it came to laws pertaining to gay marriage. At the time of the Midsumma festival in January 2017, when I made this photo, same-sex marriage wasn’t legally recognized. But, later that same year, Australian citizens would participate in a compulsory postal vote — “The Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.”

This march was a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, but it also had a political context with the impending same-sex marriage vote on the horizon. This context resulted in a number of members of Parliament attending to show their support, including the then-opposition leader of the Australian Parliament Bill Shorten.

Historically, Australia inherited anti-homosexuality laws, such as the Buggery Act of 1533, from the British Empire. Up until 1890, men conducting sexual activities together could face capital punishment. In the late 20th century, the punishments and public sentiment changed, but it was still considered too taboo to change from a legal standpoint.

It wasn’t until 1994 when sexual activity between consenting adults throughout Australia was legalized. It was a major milestone for LGBTQ+ rights. However, those who had been convicted for same-sex related charges still held their criminal records. This changed from 2013-2018, as states within Australia expunged these historical convictions.

In 2017, the postal vote pertaining to same-sex marriage ended with an overwhelming majority of over sixty-one percent voting in favor of same-sex marriage. However, it still had to pass through Parliament, which it eventually did. Australia then joined other countries by legalizing same-sex marriage on December 9th, 2017.

I have always loved covering parades like this and witnessing these moments of freedom within a community that faces discrimination. I derive great joy from seeing people being proud of who they are and celebrating it for all its beauty.

That sense of celebration is shared among the wider community at the parade. There truly is just a lot of love in the air, as cliché as that might sound. Everyone who attends the parade wants to be involved — get dressed up, be a bit cheeky, and have fun while promoting equal rights.

Learn more about Asanka Ratnayake:

Website | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

Taiwan gay rights activist Chi Chia-wei waves a rainbow flag as he joins to celebrate Pride month at the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. Image by RITCHIE B TONGO/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

Ritchie Tongo: Chi Chia-wei is a prominent personality here in Taiwan and an advocate for the legalization of same-sex marriage. Taiwan is one of a few counties that was able to hold these Pride events this year, while others were canceled around the world due to the coronavirus.

Of course, there were a lot of uplifting moments that day, not only for the LGBTQ+ community but for humanity in general. When a group of people is willing to try and fight for what they believe is fair and right, they will eventually be able to turn the tides.

Taiwan is an example of that. The LGBTQ+ community can now express themselves, celebrate their rights, and marry, as recognized by the government of Taiwan. One moment that I won’t forget when I was covering this event is when an LGBTQ+ participant approached Chi and hugged and kissed him while he was waving that rainbow flag.

Learn more about Ritchie Tongo:

Instagram | Facebook

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

The Trans Confluence, formed by a score of organizations that fight for the rights of transsexual people, held a rally at the Puerta del Sol, in Madrid, to demand that the government urgently process the Trans State Law. Image by Beatriz Duran Balda/​Shutterstock.

Beatriz Durán Balda: I worked on a personal project called “El Muro Invisible” (“The Invisible Wall”), a documentary about trans people’s rights, especially in the workplace. Working on this project allowed me to see the lack of knowledge and awareness that still exists in our society, and all the prejudices that trans people still have to face in their everyday lives.

Since then, I have been in contact with people from the community. So, when I found out through my social networks that this demonstration from the Trans Confluence was going to take place, I decided to attend and document it.

People from all over Spain traveled all day to attend the rally in Madrid, facing forty-degree weather, in the middle of Puerta del Sol, making themselves heard and demanding the government process a Trans State Law.

Such a law would protect transgender people, who continually face cases of bullying and exclusion, through the depathologization of trans identities and the free self-determination of gender. In other words, it would guarantee that they were not considered sick people, and would not need psychiatric reports or two years of hormone treatment to see their identity legally recognized.

This law would guarantee that trans people can have the same rights as the rest of the citizenry. So far, there is no legislation in Spain that protects migrants or trans minors. The approval of a state law would mean that all trans people were treated the same way in all Spanish territories. It is the basis for ending bullying, assaults, and exclusion from work. It would be the beginning of a path to real equality.

This was the first Gay Pride Day in history without a street demonstration, due to sanitary measures to combat COVID-19. On one hand, we all had to be careful to observe the security measures, but on the other hand, we could see how people were ready to fight for their rights — they did not hesitate to go outside despite the current situation. Our goal as photojournalists is not to give people a voice — because they have voices of their own — but we can help by amplifying their voices if we help their message reach more people.

The demonstration proceeded with all the necessary social distancing measures due to COVID-19, so hugs and greetings were complicated among participants. After the rally, when people started to disperse, I saw these two demonstrators who had used their flags as protective barriers to give each other a hug.

It was a very emotional moment and I did not want to interrupt it, so I took the photo and kept walking. After all these months and strange times that we are living in, it was moving to see. Of course, it was just a hug, but now it means much more than before.

Learn more about Beatriz Durán Balda:

Website | Instagram | Twitter

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

Charlotte Story, a transgender woman from Macon, Ga., waves a transgender flag during a transgender rights march through the city’s Midtown district in Atlanta. The march was part of the annual Gay Pride Festival. Image by Robin Rayne/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Robin Rayne: I’ve covered Atlanta’s Gay Pride weekend for more than twenty-five years as a photojournalist for ZUMA Press. There have always been high emotions saturating the weekend, given that Atlanta is one of the most “gay-friendly” cities in the U.S., but also has a large conservative and evangelical population that opposes LGBTQ+ rights and same-sex marriage.

Unfortunately, anti-LGBTQ+ demonstrators who scream and taunt the crowds with hate-filled comments for hours are visible at every Pride. They say their presence is all about “love thy neighbor,” but their venomous signs and comments show nothing but contempt.

Covering the parade always makes for strong pictures, especially as marriage equality and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community have become national issues, in recent years. The current administration’s obsession with transgender individuals in the military, as well as health insurance and employment challenges, means there’s always a need for fresh images that illustrate the human struggle of those who don’t fit society’s views and expectations about gender identity.

This photograph was made during the Transgender Rights March in October 2019. There were hundreds of transgender, genderfluid, and non-binary individuals strolling through the district to increase public awareness of the challenges they face daily. The transgender issue is often misunderstood because of misinformation and fear. Journalism’s role is to help people better understand each other and create stronger, more enlightened communities. Photographs and stories have the power to change minds and opinions.

I met Charlotte Story that weekend. She is very open about her identity as a transgender woman. She lives in central Georgia, which is an even more conservative part of the state. To live as her authentic self takes a determination and courage, risking everything to find gender congruence and internal peace.

I’ve seen more teens and young adults in the trans pride march recently, as well as parents and friends marching with them to show their love and support. I think society is coming around to seeing that the human condition is widely diverse. What touched my heart was seeing several church groups attending the festival and actively encouraging and welcoming the LGBTQ+ community. They far out-numbered the more zealous and hate-filled street preachers.

That gave me hope for future generations. Having worked in ministry circles during my forty-year photojournalism career, I strongly believe churches need to be welcoming to everyone, regardless of who you are or who you love. Down here in Atlanta, “y’all” should mean “all.”

Learn more about Robin Rayne:

Website | Instagram

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

LGBT activists and supporters attend a Kenyan court ruling on whether to decriminalize same-sex relationships in Nairobi, Kenya. Image by Brian Inganga/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Brian Inganga: As a freelance photojournalist, my work has focused on documenting corruption, poverty, social movements, and human rights. I took this picture after reading in a local newspaper about the court ruling on whether to decriminalize same-sex relationships that was scheduled to happen that day. I knew it could be a good story since, in Kenya, homosexuality is illegal and could be punishable by fourteen years of imprisonment.

On this day, February 22nd, 2019, the Kenya high court was to decide whether to scrap colonial laws that criminalize homosexuality. A large crowd made their way to the Milimani High Court in Nairobi, with hundreds of people, mostly members of the local LGBTQ+ community and their allies, queuing to get into the packed courtroom. I took this picture before the proceedings, as LGBTQ+ community members were excited to be heard by Kenyan courts.

After all the anticipation, the ruling was ultimately postponed. The judge apologized, saying, “You may not like the news I have today. We have worked hard to deliver a judgment, but it is not ready due to the challenges we are facing. We are also sitting on other benches, which have consumed our time, but we will endeavor to have a decision on another date.”

On May 24th, 2019, the High Court of Kenya refused an order to declare sections 162 and 165 unconstitutional. The state still does not recognize any relationships between persons of the same sex. Same-sex marriage has been banned under the Kenyan Constitution since 2010. There are no explicit protections against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Adoption is also prohibited to same-sex couples.

Learn more about Brian Inganga:

Twitter | LinkedIn

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

Women kiss during the annual gay pride parade along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 24th gay pride parade titled this year’s parade: “For Democracy, Freedom, and Rights, Yesterday, Today, and Forever.” Image by Leo Correa/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Léo Corrêa: I took this photo during an assignment for The Associated Press, as these two artists paused to kiss during the warmup before the annual Gay Pride Parade along Copacabana beach.

One was dancing at ground level, as the other was performing on stilts. For me, this moment represents the true sense of affection that somehow permeates the entire parade. At the same time, it was an expression of love that underlined their power against prejudice and homophobia.

The parade has been taking place in Rio since 1995 as a tribute to and celebration of the Stonewall Riots of 1969 in New York. It symbolizes happiness, love, and strength, but most importantly it represents the fight for a more just and inclusive society which recognizes equal rights for the gay community.

It is important to note that Brazil, the country with one of the world’s largest Pride parades and home to the biggest carnival on the planet, is still considered one of the deadliest countries for the LGBTQ+ community. This year alone, eighty-nine people were killed according to Brazil’s National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals (ANTRA), which reports on violence against the community.

I believe this picture is just a fraction of the reality in my country. It might be just a kiss — a single, beautiful moment — but I can only hope that it inspires all of us to make strides to create and live in a better, more equal society.

Learn more about Léo Corrêa:

Website | Instagram | Twitter

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

LGBT community members dressed in ornate jewelry and clothing while they carry the colorful flags under heavy rain during the Pride Parade to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots that took place in New York. Image by Avishek Das/​SOPA Images/​Shutterstock.

Avishek Das: Every year in June, the Pride march is organized here in Kolkata, and people lift their voices to speak out against gender discrimination and homophobia as well as to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York.

What made this day unforgettable was that even under heavy rain, every single person was dressed up in unique, colorful outfits, jewelry, and accessories, excited to carry the rainbow flag. I’m inspired by the fact that, even after all these decades and across all those miles, the people in Kolkata still remember that day in New York and organize a beautiful rally in the heart of the city.

There was a big development recently in terms of LGBTQ+ rights in India. On September 6th, 2018, mere months before this parade in June of 2019, the Supreme Court of India ruled that Section 377 — which criminalized homosexual sex — was unconstitutional. The court ruled that it had infringed on the fundamental rights to intimacy and identity, and thus, legalized homosexuality in India.

Learn more about Avishek Das:

Website | Instagram | Twitter

What’s the Story Behind this Photo?

Yuki Altamirano, alias “Janine Tugonan,” checks his hair inside a dressing room during the Miss Gay Chararat 2019, a gay beauty contest in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines. Image by MARK R CRISTINO/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

Mark Cristino: I encountered this beauty contest by happenstance in our village. I was just out to buy food when I saw a stage and some sound systems. I walked around and talked to one of the officials, and I asked if I could come back and shoot. I went back with my cameras and started shooting and talking to the contestants.

I had never shot anything like this. I had covered LGBTQ+ rallies and pride marches but not a beauty pageant. With the access given, I wanted to see the whole process, from preparing for the contest to the crowd reactions and their personal stories.

Yuki and his friend Yuna, who was also a contestant, were the first people I bumped into when I went backstage. If I remember correctly, it was the first time for the both of them to enter a contest, and they were both under eighteen. This was an open contest, so it was a mix of veterans and newbies from different cities.

The LGBTQ+ community has always been active here in the Philippines. The rights they are really fighting for now is same-sex marriage and the passage of an anti-discrimination bill. I was happy to see that our local village was helping and promoting awareness for the LGBTQ+ community.

Learn more about Mark Cristino:

Website | Instagram | Twitter

Cover image by Avishek Das/​SOPA Images/​Shutterstock.

