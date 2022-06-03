Fiction Book Cover Ideas by Genre

Paige Frisone is a Colorado-based freelance writer, psychosomatic poet, and Subconscious Health Practitioner. Her writing explores the multidimensionality of human existence and can be found in Elephant Journal, The Health Journal, PicMonkey, About Boulder, Rebelle Society, and elsewhere. Alongside her passion for writing, Paige runs her beloved integrative business, Inner Realm Wellness LLC, where she aids clients in accessing their innate healing abilities.

The popular idiom, don’t judge a book by its cover, is often used to dissuade folks from passing premature judgments on each other. A century or two ago, the meaning was more directed toward books in their literal sense, as there weren’t as many resources available for making alluring covers.

Nowadays, while the sentiment still stands, the likelihood folks do judge books is far greater—and for good reason! With marketing and graphic design tools abound, there’s no reason not to have a stellar book cover that accurately reflects its content.

Plus, fiction books—literature based on imagination—can have even more creative covers than, say, a non-fiction (factual) book.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of book cover ideas to help your imagination run wild for your next creation. Let’s jump in.

Standout Fiction Book Cover Ideas

In a way, every book cover design should cater to those who are judging books by their covers! First impressions can be someone’s last, so let’s discover ways to make your book fly off the shelf and into people’s hands.

Similar to the music industry, book genres these days have subgenres that sometimes blend together. In other words, like a song can be experienced as simultaneously indie, alternative, and folk, a masterful novel can be classified as simultaneously horror, sci-fi, and fantasy.

Still, most titles have a predominant classification with hints of others in the background. Novels are determined by a particular book length and come in all forms: sequels, trilogies, or a series.

You might recognize Harry Potter as a famous fantasy novel series, or The Chronicles of Narnia as popularized fantasy—well—chronicles.

Whichever genre you prefer, we’ve got book cover ideas to captivate any audience.

Novel Cover Ideas

A novel’s success is often dependent on marketing. Beyond the email blasts, social media posts, and word-of-mouth circulation, a book cover also serves as a form of exposure. But, how, you ask?

Here are some book cover ideas to spruce up that fiction novel!

1. Size Matters

Image by Damonza.com.

Just like every word within a novel is intentionally written, every detail of the book cover should be intentionally crafted. Not only does the size of the book itself matter, but the size of the graphics also tells a story.

You might ask yourself, Why does the author show this man in two contrasting sizes—big and small? How does symbolism emphasize the message? What can the audience learn just from the book cover alone?

Notice how the color palette also sparks intrigue. Understanding color theory can help you dictate which colors evoke particular emotions.

2. Play with Double Meanings

Image via A;.

This book cover uses double meaning in two different ways (inception, much?). Not only does the word invisible use color gradients and eraser tools to shave off part of the word, but the graphic of the man himself is also illustrated similarly. The word man is strategically placed on the bottom of the cover, so as to suggest not feeling like a whole man.

The symbolic stars in the background are suggestive of the American flag, which is also validated by the quote in the upper-left and corner that reads, “The man who made Black America visible . . .”

This book cover design is equally cohesive as it’s disjointed and evokes complexity in a way that’s accurate to its content.

Any sound book cover idea is one that makes the audience pause, ponder, and question. The longer someone spends with a cover, the more likely they are to read it. Simple as that.

3. Colored Details

Image via Lucy & Phyllis.

The Girl in Red resembles the common fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood. That association alone bodes well for reaching a large audience. The red elements of the book cover are nuanced and selective—they’re solely found in the girl’s hood, the wolf’s eyes, and the author’s name.

The title itself isn’t fully red, but it does have suggestive bloody-splotched textures for dramatic effect.

Symbolically, the wolf’s back also serves as the terrain in the woods. So long as a fiction book cover idea begins sparking a reader’s imagination, you’re well on your way.

Book Cover Ideas for Wattpad

If you’re unfamiliar, Wattpad is a booming online social reading platform that encourages readers and writers to, well, read and write! Here, folks can commune and offer feedback on their original literature. Neat, eh?

Here are a few inspired book cover ideas for Wattpad.

1. Add Drama with Minimal Assets

Image via Cyane.

Make way for nuance, minimalists! How can you say more by doing less? Minimalist designs may include merely a distinguished color palette, a cover-popping font, and a mysterious image. That’s it!

Notice how the main character’s hands are positioned to interact with the font. This minute detail suggests not only what the book genre might be, but the particular habits this character might participate in.

Notice, too, the irony of the word “little,” in that it actually encompasses a large portion of the cover.

2. Insert Realistic Elements

Image via Audra Peller.

No more relentless searches for a particular color palette or hex code, simply use a realistic image to make your book cover pop.

Part of why fiction is so popular is that it can bring truthful elements into the plotline. The characters feel real, even if they aren’t. For that reason, using realistic images—like the sunset shown above—can captivate an audience.

Not only does that make for more book sales, but it can heighten the emotional impact the book has on its readers.

3. Selective Yet Suggestive Text

Image via Adelle Arbon.

This book cover idea adds mysterious elements by way of its three solid-colored sections separated by two distinct faces. The crows are intentionally placed throughout the whole design.

In alignment with the fractured feel of this cover, the quote is also separated mid-way for greater impact. The text reads, “Opportunity strikes at the / most inopportune times,” further embodying its inopportune sentiment at the exact moment of the break.



Literature—and certainly fiction—is designed to make folks explore concepts and engage with complexity. Mission accomplished.

Wattpad Size Requirements

In order to master a Wattpad book cover design, you’ll want to know their recommended sizes.

The ideal Wattpad book cover size is 512 x 800 pixels and translates best in JPG or PNG format. If you’d like a bigger version, you can increase the scale to 655 x 1024 pixels. However, fewer pixels = smaller file sizes, which may be preferred.

You don’t want to tamper with the resolution too much, otherwise it’ll make for a difficult reading experience.

Wondering how to make top-notch book cover designs for a particular genre? Say no more. Let’s get a bit more specific.

Horror Book Cover Ideas

Oh, the horror! While some might think horror is short for horr-ible, it’s actually a beloved cultural phenomenon. Horror novels, like horror films, are designed to scare, shock, and disturb readers. If you’re into the macabre, this genre’s for you.

Horror is the genre that won’t hold back, so the same should be true for horror book cover ideas and designs.

1. Darkness for Days

Image via Creative Paramita.

For those who love being on the edge of their seats, this one’s for you. Dark hallways, dark shadows, dark . . . possessed hand entities?

Whatever your grotesque focal point, make sure your colors, graphics, and fonts emphasize bone-chilling, bloody-murder screaming reactions.

Plus, master that horror lighting so folks cannot look away.

2. Bring Codex to Life

Image via TrifBookDesign.

Horror makes all human fears, all paranormal, and all things supernatural fair game. If you spend time on this cover, you’ll notice a normal-looking boy staring at a chalkboard that repeatedly reads “Codex” amongst other codes.

The title is held by a circular compass of sorts, and the overall green-tinted color palette creates a witchy energy.

What are the “codes” of your book? How can you illustrate them without giving too much away?

3. Looming Presence

Image via EbookLaunch.com.

Book cover designs like these pack a punch. You’ve got the scene: downpouring and dark. The threat: a human intruder plotting attack. The house: middle of nowhere. Sounds about right!

Ask yourself, do you want your readers to have questions going into your horror novel, or do you want them to feel equipped? Consider the reader’s perspective.

Some prefer a heads-up, and others are ready to jump in headfirst. Your book cover idea can come from these very questions.

Romance Book Cover Ideas

Ahhh, some levity from the horror! Romance novels are stories that focus on, well, romance. Whether this takes shape in the form of love lost, prohibited love, or love found, romance novels are unlike any other fiction genre out there.

1. Dreamy Elements

Image via Kobo eReaders.

What better place to romanticize love than in a romance novel? Not only does this book cover idea do that by way of overt physical intimacy, but the faded, cloudy ambiance certainly elevates the passion.

The title suggests not only where the relationship happens, but the type of dynamic they might share. The colors are light, sunny, and etheric. What could possibly go wrong?

2. Relatable Love

Image via LibroWorld.com.

Contemporary stories, while still fiction, can evoke relatable feelings. Most everyone’s had a senior year and everyone knows the twists and turns of high school love. That, alone, is worth the read.

The cover design is simultaneously busy as it is simplistic. The color gradients all tie together to accommodate the beach scene.

Each intentional design choice suggests something different. Does the word twisted signify some natural disaster? Will their love survive?

Yes, you’ve told your story inside the book cover, but what story does the book cover also tell?

3. Literal Designs

Image via Elephant on the Road.

Unlike, say, a mystery novel, romance fiction is the perfect place to be sentimental, transparent, and direct about the book’s storyline. The audience knows exactly what they’re going to get in this book. Woman meets chef. Chef cooks food. They fall in love. Or something like that.

Still, there’s intention behind this book cover design. It’s playful, colorful, and dynamic. It gives readers plenty to observe regarding this couple’s relationship. Having multiple bold colors is enough to catch anyone’s attention.

Mystery Book Cover Ideas

Mystery novels, we finally meet. This genre usually involves a “whodunit” type of concept. This might entail a murder, incident, or event that remains mysterious until the end of the book.

Big reveals are a smart way to keep folks committed and engaged.

1. Classic Murder Mystery

Image via Amazon.

Unlike other book genres that have a conventional build-up to a big event, some mystery novels may begin with the event and designate the remainder of the book to its unfolding. In this case, the title is a dead give-away (no pun intended) regarding what the event was.

The stylistic choices to include raindrops and wind elements suggests that this was the actual murder scene. Her dress, heels, and fishnets also allude to a particular era.

Consider your book cover idea as a scavenger hunt for readers. What offers clues for their reading experience? What do (or don’t) they need to know?

Providing visual imagery like this of the main event can aid readers to build a world within their minds as they read.

2. Cerebral Mysteries

Image via Lucy & Phyllis.

Psychological book cover ideas? Yes please! This young adult mystery book cover embodies exactly its message. The words “Keep This To Yourself” are strategically placed within the human’s outline, which creates a metaphorical boundary.

This cover design illustrates the internal struggle around keeping secrets. While it depicts calm waters, the waters rest within a cave, which can feel dark and claustrophobic.

Depending on your book’s demographic, design for your target audience. You don’t want to show disturbing book covers to a young adult audience.

Conversely, mystery enthusiasts of an older age can generally handle something a bit more grotesque.

3. Bring on the Curses

Image via Newin Books.

A cursed lake, you say? Using a vague title such as this one is intentionally sketchy. The contrasting color palettes of the tranquil lake against the fiery text gradient pose a greater question about the goings-on here.

If you’re not the type of creator who designs from scratch, snag inspo from a nature scene like the one above and edit exposure, lighting, and intensity from there!

Fantasy Book Cover Ideas

Behold, fantasy enthusiasts! Fantasy involves our favorite mythical creatures and folklore from dragons and wizards to giants and elves. There’s no better time for creative book cover ideas than for fans of the fantastic.

1. Bring out the Ominous

Image via LibroWorld.com.

Ominous forest? Check. Ominous eyeballs? Check. Ominous color palettes? Check. To really bring home your book cover idea, be sure all components are consistent.

Notice how the fonts (and eyes) are the same bright color gradient. All three of those elements are centered and spaced out symmetrically from top to middle to bottom. While the colors are few, the detail lures folks in—as any forest of souls would, eh?

2. Cue Magic!

Image via LibroWorld.com.

Everyone knows magic is known for its worlds within worlds. And yes, while Natasha Bedingfield’s song, Unwritten, may be blaring loudly in your head now, it doesn’t classify as fantastical as this book cover idea.

While the cloudy texture permeates the whole design, the difference between the two cloud colors suggests a world even above and beyond that which the eye can see.

Because the dark night scene emerges from the tip of the pen, it also suggests the power of the creative mind. Pair the design with a captivating tagline and you’re golden.

3. Add Some Gore

Image via LibroWorld.com.

The positioning of the text, “One Witch, One Prince, One Fate” eerily walks around the wishbone. The bone itself personifies how wishes bleed and adds a mysterious element.

The wishbone, notoriously found in animals, makes readers question what type of non-human creatures are involved in this storyline.

Interestingly, though there are dark elements at play here, the colors do lighten up the feel of the design. Some may associate these colors and textures with a chill or coldness, and others with a lightness or brightness. Colors innately hold symbolic meanings, so use yours wisely.

Sci-Fi Book Cover Ideas

Ah, sci-fi lovers, we see you! Sci-fi—short for science-fiction—often focuses on imaginative and futuristic concepts at once. Sci-fi books might involve time travel, parallel universes, extraterrestrials, and more out-of-this-world content.

There’s no excuse not to have an award-winning book cover with these infinite realms of possibility. Let’s see a few examples.

1. Get Galactic

Image via Petr Novák.

This starry-galactic background design is timeless. Not only does the rocketship graphic present a form of movement upwards, but the background textures also enhance the feeling of travel. Any book cover design element you can use to evoke a felt, visceral experience is a winner.

Visually, the “o” in “Eon” doubles as a portal or black hole. Notice, too, there are at least three fonts on this one book cover. So long as they don’t clash, this strategy can guide followers to experience the whole design.

You can utilize our futuristic fonts for some astrological and astronomical inspo.

2. Movie Poster Adjacent

Image via LibroWorld.com.

It might help to ask yourself, If this book were a movie, what would the movie poster look like? That way, when you do get picked up for a movie, folks can recognize familiar themes. Just like when Harry Potter became a movie, the audience could think, Yep, that’s exactly how I imagined it.

Book cover designs hold the same intent. This image amplifies the natural world to look a bit more animated. The font is elegant and fairy-tale-esque with tones of mystery and science.

No one can explore layers of the sky without some scientific influences, hence, sci-fi.

3. Half and Half Images

Image via Álex Castro.

I mean, who wouldn’t want a half-skeleton-half-Saturn image for your standout book cover? Not only does the half-and-half image work because they’re similar shapes, but there’s also an alluring textural contrast that draws folks in.

The background color gradient has a slight ombré effect coupled with a faded texture. Overall, this book cover idea captures simultaneous nuance and complexity—the exact recipe for intrigue.

There are zillions of ways to create book cover designs that folks just can’t pass up. Fortunately, unlike other graphic design projects, book cover ideas come straight from the already written book. For that reason alone, you’re already ahead of the game. Extract one particular element, theme, or scene from your book for the cover, and voila!

Throw in appropriate color schemes, graphics, fonts, and size them all accordingly. If you need help, take some space for a day or two and come back to it. Visualize what image, phrase, or color may best summarize your work and go from there.

Cover image via Bibadash.