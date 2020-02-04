Each month we bring you the top inspirational images in Shutterstock’s collection. Explore new content and beautiful photographs in our February roundup.

Our team searches through newly uploaded stock content daily. This blog post showcases new content we love that was uploaded the month prior. We couldn’t be more excited to share this month’s February Fresh, featuring the work of contributors from Shutterstock, Offset, and PremiumBeat. We have a global network powered by thousands of creative artists from every corner of the globe, and seeing the creativity of your new work is truly inspiring.

For February, we’re sharing our top fifteen images that we loved from the content you uploaded to Shutterstock (Image, Footage, AND Music), Offset, and PremiumBeat. We’re also linking to a full collection of the top thirty uploaded content from these networks to inspire your next creative shoot.

  • Click here for the February Fresh Shutterstock image collection.
  • Click here for the February Fresh Shutterstock footage collection.
  • Click here for the February Fresh Offset collection.
  • Click here for the February Fresh PremiumBeat collection of music.
  • Click here for the February Fresh Shutterstock collection of music.

Here is this month’s Fresh, featuring new content we love uploaded from contributors around the globe.

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Vira Simon-Nikulina

Offset Contributor: Vira Simon-Nikulina “Fresh mandarins on a spring day”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Beatriz Vera

Shutterstock Contributor: Beatriz Vera “Just breathe in”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Everst

Shutterstock Footage Contributor: Everst “Mountain family”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Eloisa Ramos / Westend61

Offset Artist: Eloisa Ramos / Westend61 “Overpowering plastic constraints”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Simon Vera

Shutterstock Contributor: Simon Vera “A German feast”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Koshkina Tatiana

Shutterstock Footage Contributor: Koshkina Tatiana “Ready to ski”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Alicia Cho

Offset Artist: Alicia Cho “Cheers to the girls”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — ricardomjr

Shutterstock Contributor: ricardomjr “Mythical and magical horse”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — TunedIn / WestEnd61

Shutterstock Footage by TunedIn / WestEnd61 “The business of work”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Cavan Images

Offset Artist: Cavan Images “Surfing community”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — ercan sinkaya

Shutterstock Contributor: ercan senkaya “A little sprinkle does wonders”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Andrey Visus

Shutterstock Footage by Andrey Visus “Little cub, big cub”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Tony Gale

Offset Artist: Francesco Libassi “A lone rock”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — David James Chatterton

Shutterstock Contributor: David James Chatterton “A little spring bird”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Vladislav Noseek

Shutterstock Stop Motion (Footage) by Vladislav Noseek “Avocado toast in motion”

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Shutterstock Image February Fresh

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Shutterstock February Fresh Footage

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Offset February Fresh

February Fresh: New Content We Love — Shutterstock Music February Fresh

February Fresh: New Content We Love — PremiumBeat February Fresh

Top image via Wavebreak Media.

