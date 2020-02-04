Share this: Facebook

Each month we bring you the top inspirational images in Shutterstock’s collection. Explore new content and beautiful photographs in our February roundup.

Our team searches through newly uploaded stock content daily. This blog post showcases new content we love that was uploaded the month prior. We couldn’t be more excited to share this month’s February Fresh, featuring the work of contributors from Shutterstock, Offset, and PremiumBeat. We have a global network powered by thousands of creative artists from every corner of the globe, and seeing the creativity of your new work is truly inspiring.

For February, we’re sharing our top fifteen images that we loved from the content you uploaded to Shutterstock (Image, Footage, AND Music), Offset, and PremiumBeat. We’re also linking to a full collection of the top thirty uploaded content from these networks to inspire your next creative shoot.

Click here for the February Fresh Shutterstock image collection.

Click here for the February Fresh Shutterstock footage collection.

Click here for the February Fresh Offset collection.

Click here for the February Fresh PremiumBeat collection of music.

Click here for the February Fresh Shutterstock collection of music.

Here is this month’s Fresh, featuring new content we love uploaded from contributors around the globe.

Shutterstock Contributor: Beatriz Vera “Just breathe in”

Shutterstock Footage Contributor: Everst “Mountain family”

Offset Artist: Eloisa Ramos / Westend61 “Overpowering plastic constraints”

Shutterstock Contributor: Simon Vera “A German feast”

Shutterstock Footage Contributor: Koshkina Tatiana “Ready to ski”

Offset Artist: Alicia Cho “Cheers to the girls”

Shutterstock Footage by TunedIn / WestEnd61 “The business of work”

Offset Artist: Cavan Images “Surfing community”

Shutterstock Contributor: ercan senkaya “A little sprinkle does wonders”

Shutterstock Footage by Andrey Visus “Little cub, big cub”

Offset Artist: Francesco Libassi “A lone rock”

Shutterstock Contributor: David James Chatterton “A little spring bird”

Shutterstock Stop Motion (Footage) by Vladislav Noseek “Avocado toast in motion”

We can’t wait to see what content gets uploaded next month. Need inspiration? Check out our monthly Shot List to find out what clients are searching for. Not a contributor yet? Click here to sign up for Shutterstock and here to apply to Offset.

Top image via Wavebreak Media.

