Download FREE Superhero Illustrated Cards for Father’s Day

This freebie bundle of illustrated cards celebrates the everyday heroism of fathers. Download now and create something truly fantastic.

Sometimes, we take the little things that parents do for granted. Father’s Day is an opportunity to say thank you for all the small, yet hugely important, things dads do for their children every day.

These free downloadable cards feature heartwarming illustrations that reveal fathers as the everyday superheroes they really are. Download them just in time for Father’s Day on June 19.

Scroll down to preview the Father’s Day card bundle and discover how to share your images instantly for Instagram using online app Shutterstock Create.

Not all superheroes wear capes, but in the case of doting dads, they really should . . .

Celebrate your own superhero dad with these heartwarming illustrated cards.

What’s Included in Your FREE Father’s Day Card Bundle

This FREE downloadable card bundle contains three heartwarming hand-illustrated cards, with three additional zoomed-in designs, which can be used as printable cards or shared as digital images on social media or email.

Your freebie bundle contains high-resolution JPEG images, optimized images for Instagram posts and printable PDF files for press-quality printing.

You can share your Father’s Day card bundle with your family or upload to social media to mark this special day.

Your free card bundle contains three unique illustrated designs, as well as three additional zoomed-in options.

FREE Father’s Day Card Bundle Preview

Scroll down to preview the three designs available in your freebie card bundle. These unique cards have been hand-illustrated for Shutterstock by the talented team at Blue Whippet Studio. The theme of everyday superheroes shows how fathers can give so much to their children, even through small gestures.

Read on to see the designs, access your FREE download, and find out how to add cool text to your designs for Instagram using Shutterstock Create.

For every child, their dad has the potential to be their personal superhero.

Does your dad have excellent baking skills? This card design celebrates the dad who saves the day at the school bake sale.

Is there anything more challenging than pulling together last-minute costumes for little ones? This card design recognizes the superhuman ability of dads to provide vital sewing assistance at the last minute.

How to Download Your FREE Father’s Day Card Bundle

Click the button below to download your free card bundle. Once you’ve downloaded the folder, double-click the ZIP file to open its contents.

Inside the ZIP file, you’ll find three folders—one with super high-resolution JPEG versions of the illustrations, one with JPEG images sized to 1080 x 1080 px for Instagram posts, and a folder with press-quality PDF versions of each design.

The PDF images are sized to a standard 5.25 x 5.25 in greeting card size, and include a 0.25 in bleed, ready for professional printing.

This FREE download also includes a license document that covers the ways you can use these card designs. Plus, you’ll find a coupon that gives you a 15% off discount on Shutterstock images and footage.

*By downloading this FREE card bundle, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

How to Add Text to Your Cards and Upload to Instagram Using Shutterstock Create

In this simple tutorial, we’ll look at how you can quickly add stylish type to your cards and prepare them as Instagram posts using online editing app Shutterstock Create, ready for uploading to social media.

Don’t panic if you’ve never used Create before—it’s quick, easy, and extremely intuitive!

Step 1

Go to Shutterstock Create and select Instagram Post from the selection of blank canvases at the top of the workspace.

Create a new Instagram post canvas from the Create dashboard.

Step 2

Click on Images at the top of the left-hand toolbar, then choose Upload. Navigate to the folder of 1080px JPEG images in your download, and choose one of the images inside, such as Fathers Day 3.jpeg.

Click onto the image to drop it onto the canvas.

Add an image to your canvas.

Click on the uploaded image to drop it onto the canvas.

Step 3

To add text to your design, click on the Text button at the top-left corner of the workspace. Click on Add text to drop a text frame onto the canvas. Type in your chosen message, and select a font from the extensive font library to add character to your type.

Add text to your design from the Text dashboard.

You can pick up a color from the illustration to create a swatch for your text. Click on Text color and then click on the eyedropper icon beneath the color panel. Click onto the illustration to pick up a color and apply this to the text.

You can make your type feel like a real part of the design by using the eyedropper tool to pick up color swatches from the illustration.

You can also rotate your text by dragging the circle at the top of the text frame, to give your text a jaunty effect.

Rotate your text frame to give your type a quirky effect.

Step 4

When you’ve finished working on your design, click on the Download button at the top-right of the workspace. Choose an image format and quality, and click Download again. You can now upload this image as an Instagram post to your account.