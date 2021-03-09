Home Inspiration Weird to Couture: Images of Fashion-Forward Cats Ready for a Close-Up

Whether it’s adding weird accessories or finding the perfect perch for beauty naps, these cool cats know how to pull off a one-of-a-kind look.

Trends comes and go, but style is fur-ever. What’s more, there’s a style for everyone, from vintage vogue to luxurious leisurewear. Explore this gallery of the most fashionably dressed cats in stock and learn more about how they achieve their unique styles.

Couture Cats

Cute Stock Image of Hairless Spynx Kitten Leaning on Red Faux Fur and Looking into Camera
Get creative with backgrounds to add an extra “pop” to your fashion portraits. Image via BLGKV.

Be ready for any occasion on or off the catwalk with the right attitude, style, and grace. While some may think it’s weird to bring high fashion off the runway and into daily wear, it’s actually surprisingly easy and affordable.

Dress to impress using humane options such as faux fur wraps, or seek heritage jewelry pieces and tiaras to give them a second life. Plus, maybe a few pearls from Mother’s jewelry box for a finishing touch (she doesn’t have to know)

Stock Photo of Fluffy White Cat Draped in Colorful Fabric
Weird Stock Photo of Gray Tabby Cat Wearing Human Jewelry
Funny Stock Photo of Gray Tabby Cat Playing with Bead Necklace
Creepy Funny Hairless Sphynx Cat Wearing a Sweater and Looking into the Camera
Weird Funny Fluffy White Cat Wearing a Pink Jacket and a Crown
Funny Hairless Sphynx Wrapped in Pink Faux Fur

Images via the Cat Fashion Shutterstock collection.

Formal wear isn’t the end-all-be-all of high fashion, but a well-fitting suit that will last a lifetime is a worthwhile investment. Look for classic black or navy, as suits in those colors are perpetually in season.

Weird Stock Image of Cat with Tuxedo Markings and Wearing a Bowtie and Suit Collar Costume Looking Out a Rainy Window
Rainy weather lends a moody atmosphere to fashion portraiture. Image via Suzanne Tucker.

Street Fashion for Felines

Weird Funny White Cat Wearing Black Plaid Shirt and Round Sunglasses Looking to Its Right
Same White Cat in Black Plaid Shirt and Round Sunglasses Looking to Its Left and Licking Its Lips
Go for that 90s grunge aesthetic with a good plaid. Both images via GrooveZ.

Unique accessories can really pull together a look. Eyewear, whether sunglasses or fashionable daily frames, are popular and practical choices for styling a memorable portrait. But, a statement piece can be anything from Harajuku-inspired lace and frills to trend-forward jackets in the hottest colors.

Cool Funny Stock Image of a Gray and White Tabby Cat in a Yellow Rainjacket Licking His Paw
Weird Funny Stock Photo of Fluffy Gray Tabby Cat Wearing Green Sunglasses
Funny Weird Stock Photo of Fluffy Gray Cat Wearing a Frilly Collar Costume
Weird Stock Photo of a Brown Tabby Wearing a Jellow Kacket and Looking into the Camera
Funny Weird Stock Photo of a Gray Kitten Sitting in a Boot and Looking into the Camera
Funny Weird Stock Photo of a Gray and White Cat wearing a Black and Orange Jacket

Images via the Cat Fashion Shutterstock collection.

Natural light works best for most fashion photography. However, nothing beats a ring light with colorful gels to get that Insta-worthy selfie.

Weird Funny Fluffy White Cat Wearing Round Sunglasses and Looking to Its Right. The Background Lights are Neon Blue and Pink and Reflecting on the Cat's Fur.
Fun lighting can elevate even simple looks. Image via Or Eitan.

Casual Cool Cats

Weird Funny Fluffy Black Cat on Black Background Wearing Round Sunglasses and Pink, Red, and Purple Flower Crown
Fresh flowers are a perennial accessory for any nature lover. Image by Anna Aibetova.

Cozy and cool, casual wear doesn’t have to mean boring. Bold prints and bright solids keep a kitten feeling energized and ready for anything, whether an errant dust bunny or an elusive laser dot. Or, clever use of muted neutrals give a sense of comfort and security to a relaxing evening at home with family.

Weird Funny Stock Photo of a Hairless Sphynx Cat Wearing a Yellow Sweater
Funny Stock Image of a Fluffy White Cat in a Pink Fleece Hoodie
Funny Weird Image of a Gray and White Cat Wearing Blue Sunglasses and a Blue Hawaiian Shirt
Funny Weird Stock Image of a Hairless Sphynx Can wearing a Hawaiian Print Shirt
Cute Funny Stock Image of a Black Cat in a Green Sweater

Images via the Cat Fashion Shutterstock collection.

This is also where even the most devout fashionistas can let their hair down and relax. Experiment with weird, one-of-a-kind accessories or unusual color combinations in a comfortable environment before debuting a new, eye-grabbing look online or in public.

Weird Funny Stock Photo of a Hairless Sphynx Cat Leaning on a Pillow Wearing a Cream Sweater
Funny Stock Image of a White Cat Wearing a Brightly Printed Shirt
Weird Cute Funny Stock Photo of a Gray Tabby in a Pink Vest Upside Down on a Couch
Weird Funny Stock Image of a Gray Cat Wearing a Cream Sweater
Weird Funny Stock Image of a Gray Tabby Scottish Fold Cat Wearing a Sweater and Looking Annoyed

Images via the Cat Fashion Shutterstock collection.

Self Care Kitties

Weird Funny Fluffy White Cat with Wet Fur and Wrapped in a White Towel
Make sure to set aside time for yourself. Image via DreamBig.

The secret to staying on top of the fashion game is a little self care. A little pampering now and then is nice, but staying well-rested with long naps in the sunshine (with the proper SPF, of course) is essential for longterm wellbeing. And don’t forget the face mask—while black is a classic choice, changing it up with a brighter coordinating color can really complete an outfit.

Weird Funny Stock Image of an Orange Tabby Resting in a Spa-Like Setup
Cute Funny Stock Image Hairless Sphynx Kitten Wearing a Pink Bathrobe
Weird Funny Stock Image of a Gray Tabby Wearing Pink Scrubs and a Pink Mask
Funny Weird Stock Image of a Gray Cat Wrapped in a Crocodile Towel Licking His Paw

Images via the Cat Fashion Shutterstock collection.

Above all, confidence is key. No matter what the weird accessory or bold eye look, self-confidence will make anything look good. The sky’s the limit when it comes to setting the next trend.

Weird Funny Fluffy Ragdoll Breed Cat with Toast Costume Collar
Be weird. Be you. Image via jieyu16.

Cover image by Anna Aibetova.