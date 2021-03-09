Share this: Facebook

Whether it’s adding weird accessories or finding the perfect perch for beauty naps, these cool cats know how to pull off a one-of-a-kind look.

Trends comes and go, but style is fur-ever. What’s more, there’s a style for everyone, from vintage vogue to luxurious leisurewear. Explore this gallery of the most fashionably dressed cats in stock and learn more about how they achieve their unique styles.

Couture Cats

Get creative with backgrounds to add an extra “pop” to your fashion portraits. Image via BLGKV.

Be ready for any occasion on or off the catwalk with the right attitude, style, and grace. While some may think it’s weird to bring high fashion off the runway and into daily wear, it’s actually surprisingly easy and affordable.

Dress to impress using humane options such as faux fur wraps, or seek heritage jewelry pieces and tiaras to give them a second life. Plus, maybe a few pearls from Mother’s jewelry box for a finishing touch (she doesn’t have to know)

Images via the Cat Fashion Shutterstock collection.

Formal wear isn’t the end-all-be-all of high fashion, but a well-fitting suit that will last a lifetime is a worthwhile investment. Look for classic black or navy, as suits in those colors are perpetually in season.

Rainy weather lends a moody atmosphere to fashion portraiture. Image via Suzanne Tucker.

Street Fashion for Felines

Go for that 90s grunge aesthetic with a good plaid. Both images via GrooveZ.

Unique accessories can really pull together a look. Eyewear, whether sunglasses or fashionable daily frames, are popular and practical choices for styling a memorable portrait. But, a statement piece can be anything from Harajuku-inspired lace and frills to trend-forward jackets in the hottest colors.

Images via the Cat Fashion Shutterstock collection.

Natural light works best for most fashion photography. However, nothing beats a ring light with colorful gels to get that Insta-worthy selfie.

Fun lighting can elevate even simple looks. Image via Or Eitan.

Casual Cool Cats

Fresh flowers are a perennial accessory for any nature lover. Image by Anna Aibetova.

Cozy and cool, casual wear doesn’t have to mean boring. Bold prints and bright solids keep a kitten feeling energized and ready for anything, whether an errant dust bunny or an elusive laser dot. Or, clever use of muted neutrals give a sense of comfort and security to a relaxing evening at home with family.

Images via the Cat Fashion Shutterstock collection.

This is also where even the most devout fashionistas can let their hair down and relax. Experiment with weird, one-of-a-kind accessories or unusual color combinations in a comfortable environment before debuting a new, eye-grabbing look online or in public.

Images via the Cat Fashion Shutterstock collection.

Self Care Kitties

Make sure to set aside time for yourself. Image via DreamBig.

The secret to staying on top of the fashion game is a little self care. A little pampering now and then is nice, but staying well-rested with long naps in the sunshine (with the proper SPF, of course) is essential for longterm wellbeing. And don’t forget the face mask—while black is a classic choice, changing it up with a brighter coordinating color can really complete an outfit.

Images via the Cat Fashion Shutterstock collection.

Above all, confidence is key. No matter what the weird accessory or bold eye look, self-confidence will make anything look good. The sky’s the limit when it comes to setting the next trend.

Be weird. Be you. Image via jieyu16.

Cover image by Anna Aibetova.