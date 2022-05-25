Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

Data-Backed Ways to Bring Fantasy Into Your Ads
Data-Backed Ways to Bring Fantasy Into Your Ads

Dungeons, dragons, and . . . data! Artificial intelligence has discovered which fantasy elements are most clickable in imagery right now.

In our increasingly technological world, one thing is certain: people want to go back to the olden days. By that, we don’t mean a random decade within the last century. Audiences are interested in the medieval, the historical, and the fantastical.

When analyzing Shutterstock’s data for the 2022 Creative Trends Report, one particular trend really stood out to our team: Fantasy!

We live in a world where pop culture has been shaped by The Lord of the Rings film series. It’s continuously influenced by fantasy epochs like Game of Thrones. Even children’s stories have called back to the fantasy genre over the last few years. It’s clear that high fantasy fiction is here to stay.

So, how can you incorporate its creativity into your campaigns?

Shutterstock.AI analyzed the last decade of creative marketing data. Across its data set, the algorithms discovered which fantasy settings, characters, and tropes are most likely to raise the click-through rate (CTR) of any image, graphic, or video.

So, how can the power of dungeons, dragons, witchcraft, and wizardry make your creative more powerful? Take a peek at these data-fueled secrets below . . .

Fantasy illustration of medieval characters being eaten by a monster
Image via Historia/Shutterstock.

Fantastical Fortune-Telling Is In

Considering how popular astrology and tarot have become, is it any wonder that these trends have bled over into other creative realms? Data tells us that these mystical and fortune-telling trends are resonating with audiences in new and engaging ways.

For example, tarot cards have seen their clickability rise 85% over the last year. Candles are up 206% across the same time period. Crystals’ clickability shot up 611%, too.

AI has also observed that palms are rising 778% in clickability. It looks like audiences are ready for a palm reading, or perhaps a session gazing into a crystal ball.

Tarot cards, scrolls, and candles on a wooden table
Tarot cards, dried lavender, candles, and ancient runes on a wooden table
Healing crystals, lavender, and a candle on a wooden table
Chiromancy palm map with planet symbols
Medieval illustration of a monk, a beggar, and a fool

Want a glimpse into the occult? Audiences sure do. Images via Pedal to the Stock, Vera Petruk, Svitlyk, hand draw, and Historia/Shutterstock.

As humans have sought comfort during these troubling times, many have turned to astrology, in hopes of the world making a little more sense. In fact, the astrology business is booming.

If you’re interested in referencing it in your marketing creative, now’s the time. Moons are 700% more clickable than they were a year ago. Fire has increased 967% in clickability, too.

Surreal red moon over landscape of fire
Wine glasses on fire
Red moon behind silhouette of a tree at dusk
Silhouettes of dead trees in the desert with textured orange background
Red quarter moon on maroon background
Silhouette of underwater tree with sun in the background

Astrological and elemental trends are really big right now. It’s written in the stars. Images via kdshutterman, Kornelia Szlachta, Athapet Piruksa, Juan Carlos Munoz, abriendomundo, and scubadesign.

Blurred portrait of a woman swimming in a lake
Image via fran_kie.

Go Medieval with Your Settings 

Castles may be the first setting that comes to mind when thinking about the fantasy genre. Still, there are several others that are much more engaging.

For example, pubs are the most clickable setting measured in the fantasy genre. Their CTR is up 1,567%, compared to this time last year. If you’d like to make the most of the pub trend, we suggest showing people eating pies and drinking from goblets. The clickability of both has recently surged.

Young medieval couple scantily dress on dark background
Medieval kitchen table with whole pig, fruits, cheeses lit by candlelight
Classic still life with friuts, vegetables, wine, and a guitar
Person pouring wine from a jug into another person's goblet
Medieval African young woman in black vintage dress with big white collar isolated on dark green background
Rustic roasted turkey drumstick with seasonal vegetables of brocolli and carrots, shot against a dark background

Turkey legs are a Renaissance Fair favorite . . . and their CTR has risen 16% since spring of 2021. Images via Master1305, Nejron Photo, P.Mentz, Piotr Piatrouski, Master1305, and Simon Booth.

Outside the comfort of the pub, several other settings have become more clickable. Across the last year, AI tells us that the following places have trended up with audiences:

  • Caves are the second most clickable fantasy setting, with a CTR that’s risen 91%.
  • Woods are 306% more clickable than they were a year ago. 
  • Paths are 494% more clickable. 
  • Fog is 546% more clickable. 
  • Towers are 456% more clickable.
  • Crypts are 757% more clickable.
  • Churches are 650% more clickable.
  • Ships have skyrocketed 2,606% in clickability over the course of the last year, too. 
Ominous but beautiful tree lined path
Dark creep forest at night
Silhouette of a sorcerer with a stick at the entrance of a cave
Picturesque castle on a lake
River stream running through a meadow on a cloudy day
Architecture under a bridge
Ornately decorated crypt
Old wooden viking ship at sunrise

Ad audiences are ready to explore fantastical worlds. Images via Michael Rocktaeschel, bluefish_ds, serenarossi, Matt Gibson, Alena Vishina, GarethTandy, Diego Grandi, and Alex Stemmers.

Medieval era woman blowing a bubblegum bubble from her mouth
Image via Master1305.

Cast the Right Royal Characters

Perhaps this is partially due to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, but we’ve seen crowns surge in audience engagement. Since this time last year, crowns have increased 11,029% in clickability.

Capes are up 491%, too. If you’re looking to make your next campaign a royal affair, we suggest you do it now.

Asian woman in light blue gown and crown
Portrait of a young man wearing makeup and a crown on a black background
Woman dressed in black wearing black crown with red makeup
Mysterious woman wearing a long brown dress and cape stands in the desert at sunrise

Put a crown on your campaign creative. Images via Jenson, Kiselev Andrey Valerevich, Kiselev Andrey Valerevich, and Ironika.

Beyond royalty, a few other key fantasy characters are trending up. In fact, monks are actually more clickable than monarchs, with a CTR that’s skyrocketed 30,770% over the last year.

Knights have gone up 257% in clickability, as well. Elves are also trending up, with a CTR that’s risen 483% since last spring.

Female fairy sitting in a lotus flower on a pond
Evil manly warrior wearing royal antique armor and wielding an axe
Young monk standing in the doorway of an ancient fortress
The plague doctor standing in a red forest
Closeup of medieval monk's hands writing on a scroll

A medieval cast of characters could be perfect for your campaign. Images via Ironika, FXQuadro, Bruno Ismael Silva Alves, annaliberty111, and Thomas Mucha.

Opt for Protective Armor 

In a recent AI-driven study about metallic colors, we learned that protective armor is more clickable than swords. This certainly rings true when looking at the fantasy genre.

Data tells us that shields have skyrocketed 3,388% in clickability . . . and they’re 366% more clickable than swords. Armor has seen its CTR rise 607%, and helmets have seen their CTR rise 557%.

A young European man in a traditional Japanese samurai ronin costume with a katana sword on a dark background
Closeup shot of Roman armor and helmet
Medieval knight in armor and crown is fighting with a sword
Woman in vintage armor and sword stands in a field ready for battle
Viking warrior carrying his ax ready for battle

Axes are the most clickable weapon, with a CTR that’s risen 192% over the last year. Images via Oysterdam, FXQuadro, Kiselev Andrey Valerevich, Stasia04, and Marco Ortiz-MOF.

If you’re looking for something creative that’s not quite what a warrior would wear into battle, you still have several options to make your campaign clickable.

We all know that snail mail has made a comeback in recent years, and that’s reflected in creative trends. Wax seals have seen their CTR rise 117% this year. Feathers (in this case, quills) have risen 259% in clickability over the same time period.

Medieval monk reading a scroll by candlelight
Vintage scribe library full of medieval scrolls
Old parchment or diploma scroll with wax seal and quill pen

Write this down! Handwritten letters are trending up. Images via Thomas Mucha, Shaiith, and Anneka.

Last but not least, there are two remaining fantasy tropes that are trending up in big ways. AI tells us that rings have risen 700% in clickability over the last year. Wings are also trending up with a CTR that’s risen 977%.

Closeup of a man and woman holding hands
Unique vintage bronze ring placed on a stone
Woman with white feathered wings sitting on a rock by the ocean
Portrait of a Black warrior angel
Silhouette of a woman with wings in the forest at sunrise

Images via ksb, vikingaxerazor, conrado, Roman Chazov, and Zolotarevs.

Cover image via Ironika.

