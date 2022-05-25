Data-Backed Ways to Bring Fantasy Into Your Ads

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Dungeons, dragons, and . . . data! Artificial intelligence has discovered which fantasy elements are most clickable in imagery right now.

In our increasingly technological world, one thing is certain: people want to go back to the olden days. By that, we don’t mean a random decade within the last century. Audiences are interested in the medieval, the historical, and the fantastical.

When analyzing Shutterstock’s data for the 2022 Creative Trends Report, one particular trend really stood out to our team: Fantasy!

We live in a world where pop culture has been shaped by The Lord of the Rings film series. It’s continuously influenced by fantasy epochs like Game of Thrones. Even children’s stories have called back to the fantasy genre over the last few years. It’s clear that high fantasy fiction is here to stay.

So, how can you incorporate its creativity into your campaigns?

Shutterstock.AI analyzed the last decade of creative marketing data. Across its data set, the algorithms discovered which fantasy settings, characters, and tropes are most likely to raise the click-through rate (CTR) of any image, graphic, or video.

So, how can the power of dungeons, dragons, witchcraft, and wizardry make your creative more powerful? Take a peek at these data-fueled secrets below . . .

Fantastical Fortune-Telling Is In

Considering how popular astrology and tarot have become, is it any wonder that these trends have bled over into other creative realms? Data tells us that these mystical and fortune-telling trends are resonating with audiences in new and engaging ways.

For example, tarot cards have seen their clickability rise 85% over the last year. Candles are up 206% across the same time period. Crystals’ clickability shot up 611%, too.

AI has also observed that palms are rising 778% in clickability. It looks like audiences are ready for a palm reading, or perhaps a session gazing into a crystal ball.

Want a glimpse into the occult? Audiences sure do. Images via Pedal to the Stock, Vera Petruk, Svitlyk, hand draw, and Historia/Shutterstock.

As humans have sought comfort during these troubling times, many have turned to astrology, in hopes of the world making a little more sense. In fact, the astrology business is booming.

If you’re interested in referencing it in your marketing creative, now’s the time. Moons are 700% more clickable than they were a year ago. Fire has increased 967% in clickability, too.

Astrological and elemental trends are really big right now. It’s written in the stars. Images via kdshutterman, Kornelia Szlachta, Athapet Piruksa, Juan Carlos Munoz, abriendomundo, and scubadesign.

Go Medieval with Your Settings

Castles may be the first setting that comes to mind when thinking about the fantasy genre. Still, there are several others that are much more engaging.

For example, pubs are the most clickable setting measured in the fantasy genre. Their CTR is up 1,567%, compared to this time last year. If you’d like to make the most of the pub trend, we suggest showing people eating pies and drinking from goblets. The clickability of both has recently surged.

Turkey legs are a Renaissance Fair favorite . . . and their CTR has risen 16% since spring of 2021. Images via Master1305, Nejron Photo, P.Mentz, Piotr Piatrouski, Master1305, and Simon Booth.

Outside the comfort of the pub, several other settings have become more clickable. Across the last year, AI tells us that the following places have trended up with audiences:

Caves are the second most clickable fantasy setting, with a CTR that’s risen 91%.

Woods are 306% more clickable than they were a year ago.

Paths are 494% more clickable.

Fog is 546% more clickable.

Towers are 456% more clickable.

Crypts are 757% more clickable.

Churches are 650% more clickable.

Ships have skyrocketed 2,606% in clickability over the course of the last year, too.

Ad audiences are ready to explore fantastical worlds. Images via Michael Rocktaeschel, bluefish_ds, serenarossi, Matt Gibson, Alena Vishina, GarethTandy, Diego Grandi, and Alex Stemmers.

Image via Master1305.

Cast the Right Royal Characters

Perhaps this is partially due to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, but we’ve seen crowns surge in audience engagement. Since this time last year, crowns have increased 11,029% in clickability.

Capes are up 491%, too. If you’re looking to make your next campaign a royal affair, we suggest you do it now.

Put a crown on your campaign creative. Images via Jenson, Kiselev Andrey Valerevich, Kiselev Andrey Valerevich, and Ironika.

Beyond royalty, a few other key fantasy characters are trending up. In fact, monks are actually more clickable than monarchs, with a CTR that’s skyrocketed 30,770% over the last year.

Knights have gone up 257% in clickability, as well. Elves are also trending up, with a CTR that’s risen 483% since last spring.

A medieval cast of characters could be perfect for your campaign. Images via Ironika, FXQuadro, Bruno Ismael Silva Alves, annaliberty111, and Thomas Mucha.

Opt for Protective Armor

In a recent AI-driven study about metallic colors, we learned that protective armor is more clickable than swords. This certainly rings true when looking at the fantasy genre.

Data tells us that shields have skyrocketed 3,388% in clickability . . . and they’re 366% more clickable than swords. Armor has seen its CTR rise 607%, and helmets have seen their CTR rise 557%.

Axes are the most clickable weapon, with a CTR that’s risen 192% over the last year. Images via Oysterdam, FXQuadro, Kiselev Andrey Valerevich, Stasia04, and Marco Ortiz-MOF.

If you’re looking for something creative that’s not quite what a warrior would wear into battle, you still have several options to make your campaign clickable.

We all know that snail mail has made a comeback in recent years, and that’s reflected in creative trends. Wax seals have seen their CTR rise 117% this year. Feathers (in this case, quills) have risen 259% in clickability over the same time period.

Write this down! Handwritten letters are trending up. Images via Thomas Mucha, Shaiith, and Anneka.

Last but not least, there are two remaining fantasy tropes that are trending up in big ways. AI tells us that rings have risen 700% in clickability over the last year. Wings are also trending up with a CTR that’s risen 977%.

Images via ksb, vikingaxerazor, conrado, Roman Chazov, and Zolotarevs.

Cover image via Ironika.