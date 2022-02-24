9 Thank You Card Ideas for Family and Friends

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

A thank you card is more than just an acknowledgment of someone being there for you. It’s a kind gesture that allows you to further express your gratitude and expand on the connection you have with the most important people in your life.

Make something beautiful and memorable by taking inspiration from these family thank you card ideas for events like baby showers, baptisms, and other life events.

Baby Shower Thank You Card

Learning that you’re pregnant and preparing to have a new baby is one of the most exciting (and sometimes scary) things you’ll experience in life. A thank you card will show your gratitude to those who were there to help you welcome your new bundle of joy.

1. Over the Moon

Share your gratitude with family and friends by sending them a thank you card that matches the theme of your baby shower, or the theme of the items you chose for your baby’s nursery.

This will show that you put thought into the card you sent and help your guests recall special memories from the event.

2. Short and Sweet

Sending out thank you cards can be a time-consuming process, but there are many things you can do to speed it up.

One is to choose a simple design that you can quickly make your own by just editing the text to suit your specific need.

3. Gift Gratitude

Take your baby shower thank you card to the next level by making note of what each person gave you. That way, they’ll have no doubt you got the item and that it will be put to good use.

Baptism Thank You Card

A baptism is an important celebration of faith, welcoming someone new (often, a child) into a religious community.

Show anyone in attendance at a baptism that you appreciate their time and their acceptance with these thank you cards.

4. Picture Perfect

Thank those in attendance with this clean card design and customize it with your own photo that captures the day. This way, your friends and family can fondly remember the baptism well after the event.

5. Better Together

Many of the family members you invite to a baptism will play an important role in all future life events. Show them how grateful you are with a card featuring them and the person who was baptized.

6. First Step

After you baptize your baby, show family and friends that you’re grateful that they were there for the first step and major milestone in your child’s spiritual life with this photo thank you card.

Thank You Card for Friends

There are some obvious occasions in life, like a wedding, where you know you’ll want to send thank you cards. Other times, a friend might surprise you by showing up when you need them the most or through an unexpected act of kindness.

These designs make it easy for you to show how much those things matter to you. After all, friends can end up feeling like family, right?

7. One Card, Many Thanks

Sometimes, one word can communicate everything you need to say. This card may feature the same word multiple times, but the font and color choices add visual interest to the card and make it a note that anyone would be happy to receive.

8. Everything Nice

Have a note on hand to ensure that no good deed goes unnoticed. Send this short and sweet thank you card to friends as-is, or include more details about what prompted you to send it on the inside of the card.

9. Support System

Starting your own business can be tough, but it’s much easier with support from family and friends. If they’re some of your first customers, thank them with this card.

How to Create Thank You Cards Using PicMonkey

Bring these family thank you card ideas to life in just a few clicks with PicMonkey. Here’s how it works:

Go to PicMonkey, then click Create new > Templates. Search “card” in the Templates sidebar to locate a template that you want to customize. Click on the template to open it in the Editor. Customize your card with elements like colors, typography, and graphics. When your design is complete, click Download on the top toolbar to export as a JPG or PNG. Or, share with your family member directly from PicMonkey.

Ensure that every “thank you” isn’t just something you say in passing, but something that makes the people in your life feel seen.

Using the family thank you card ideas above, you can create a custom thank you card to show them how grateful you are every time they show up for you.

Cover image via Frogella.