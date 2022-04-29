Why and How You Should Capture Faceless Portraits

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Get ready to level up your creative possibilities. Faceless portrait photography encapsulates captivating details and striking compositions.

A “faceless portrait” may sound like something of a paradox. How can one take a portrait without a face? Surely, a face is the very thing that defines what it means to be a portrait?

The absence of a face, however, does not stop a portrait from representing a human subject. Rather, it allows photographers to find another creative way to tell a story. A faceless portrait means we can’t identify the subject, but that doesn’t mean the image is any less powerful—quite the contrary.

A faceless portrait will likely evoke different interpretations. It provides interest and an element of drama to your shot. Better yet, the absence of features also leaves room for viewers to see themselves more strongly—or their loved ones.

Regardless of your genre or specialty, there’s room for every photographer to incorporate faceless photography into their portfolio.

Here, we’ll discuss why photographers should harness the power of faceless portrait photography—and how.

Sometimes leaving out the face adds flavor to a photo. Images via maddison pena, Natasha Sergeeva, and Natasha Sergeeva.

Why Should You Join the Faceless Portrait Trend?

We’ve seen a huge uptick in faceless portraiture, especially when it comes to photography—a faceless figure standing before a breathtaking backdrop or a first-person perspective shot depicting some identifiable person leading you away by the hand into the unknown. So, why should you add portrait photography to your portfolio?

Keep reading.

Faceless portraits leave room for viewers to see themselves. Image via Belovodchenko Anton.

Faceless Photography Evokes Wanderlust

No other genre of photography has been dominated by faceless portrait photography quite like travel photography. Subjects standing with their backs towards the camera while looking out onto a beautiful landscape invites the audience to picture themselves in those very shoes.

It’s much easier to imagine ourselves in that situation when the subject doesn’t have a face. You might associate such images with the wanderlust aesthetic—which intends to evoke a strong desire to travel from the viewer.

Wanderlust travel photography is dominated by faceless portraits. Images via Summer loveee, Boyloso, Jung U, Liderina, and Lia_Russy.

Faceless Photography Connects with Everyone

When a photo doesn’t have a face, you can’t always tell the gender, age, or ethnicity. Such images can have universal appeal as they speak to the experiences of a broader audience—including buyers.

For example, an image buyer might want to appeal to a diverse range of customers. A faceless image can feel more inclusive. Rather than excluding—or alienating—one race, gender, or identity, a faceless portrait resonates with everyone.

Faceless portraits that don’t always reveal the subject’s race, gender, or age connect with a broader audience without alienating a certain demographic. Images via Master1305, AJSTUDIO PHOTOGRAPHY, alexkoral, Natasha Sergeeva, Natasha Sergeeva, and Andrey Zhorov.

Faceless Photography Creates Mystery

When the viewer can’t make out the face of your subject, this inevitably creates visual intrigue. Your photo is telling a story, and a faceless portrait encourages the viewer to pause and ask questions to fill in the gaps.

Adding an element of mystery to your photography can captivate your audience—as they spend more time studying your photo to ascertain what it really means.

Faceless portraits add an element of mystery to your photography. Images via Carlo Prearo, the stock company, and Anna Pasichnyk.

Faceless Photography Helps Spotlight the Focus

When your subject doesn’t have a face, the viewer focuses their attention on other elements in the photo in search of context clues. These clues can help your audience better understand the scene and the story.

You can’t rely on facial expressions to create a visually compelling shot, so it’s essential to focus on eye-catching elements in your scene. Details, such as your subject’s body language, their clothes, or props, provide your audience with contextual clues that help to support your story. Keep context clues strong and to a minimum to avoid confusing your viewer.

We’ll often see faceless models being used in fashion campaigns to direct the viewer’s attention to the fashion—not their faces.

Faceless portraits can remove distracting elements from your shot. Images via Dr. Gilad Fiskus, Natasha Sergeeva, DSerov, and Claudia K.

Faceless Photography Adds an Authentic Feel

When capturing candid, in-between moments, your subject isn’t always looking directly into the lens. Faceless portrait photography can, therefore, imply authenticity. While the viewer can’t make out the subject’s facial features, these seemingly not-camera-ready shots feel relatable and genuine—even if they’re posed.

It’s essential when taking candid-style faceless photography to make sure the poses appeal naturally and are realistic. There’s an ever-increasing demand for photos that evoke authenticity, so it’s important to avoid taking faceless portraits that feel staged.

Faceless photography evokes authenticity. Images via Vulp, Frame Stock Footage, and SibFilm.

Ideas for Faceless Portrait Photography

Ready to start taking faceless portrait photography of your own? Here’s a list of concepts and ideas to get you started! You’ll be surprised just how easy it is to incorporate faceless photography into your own works.

Look the Other Way

The easiest way to hide a subject’s face, aside from covering it, is to turn away from the lens. Your audience is then forced to look at the other elements in the frame, including your subject’s body language, to interpret the photo.

Having your subject turn away from the lens forces the viewer to look at other elements in the frame. Images via FabrikaSimf, ROMSVETNIK, Dizfoto, and Vera Petrunina.

Conceal Your Subject’s Face with Body Parts and Features

Utilize your subject’s hands, arms, legs, and hair to conceal their face. Perhaps you instruct them to strike a pose with their arms that blocks the view of their face, or maybe their hair happens to be blowing in their face on a windy day.

There are several ways you can use your subject’s body parts and features to conceal their face to create fascinating faceless portraits.

A strategically placed hand can completely conceal your subject’s facial features. Images via February_Love, Natasha Sergeeva, and Olga Steckel.

Embrace Silhouettes

Silhouettes are perfect for highlighting the human form without revealing the subject’s face. Simply place your subject against a strong source of light shining from the background (not the foreground) of your shot.

A sunset or studio lighting provides ample light that will show off your subject’s outline and provide a dramatic effect.

Silhouettes hide features of a subject’s face, lending themselves perfectly to faceless photography. Images via Anna Berdnik, Laurin Rinder, and Ilyas Kalimullin.

Use Striking Props

Strategically placed props can also be used to conceal the face of your subject. For example, they could be buried in a book or a magazine, or wearing a hat that blocks the view from their face. Or, you could have them hold a bouquet of flowers or a balloon.

There are countless ways you can incorporate props into your shots to produce compelling faceless photography.

Props can be used to obstruct the view of your subject’s face. Images via Egrigorovich, Roman Striga, and WAYHOME studio.

Cover image via AJSTUDIO PHOTOGRAPHY.