Why and How You Should Capture Faceless Portraits
Why and How You Should Capture Faceless Portraits
Contributor

Why and How You Should Capture Faceless Portraits

By

Get ready to level up your creative possibilities. Faceless portrait photography encapsulates captivating details and striking compositions. 

A “faceless portrait” may sound like something of a paradox. How can one take a portrait without a face? Surely, a face is the very thing that defines what it means to be a portrait?

The absence of a face, however, does not stop a portrait from representing a human subject. Rather, it allows photographers to find another creative way to tell a story. A faceless portrait means we can’t identify the subject, but that doesn’t mean the image is any less powerful—quite the contrary.

A faceless portrait will likely evoke different interpretations. It provides interest and an element of drama to your shot. Better yet, the absence of features also leaves room for viewers to see themselves more strongly—or their loved ones. 

Regardless of your genre or specialty, there’s room for every photographer to incorporate faceless photography into their portfolio.

Here, we’ll discuss why photographers should harness the power of faceless portrait photography—and how

Three images of the same man's head with different landscapes for his face
Black and white side image of a woman's hair and ear
Faceless portrait of the side of a woman's body

Sometimes leaving out the face adds flavor to a photo. Images via maddison pena, Natasha Sergeeva, and Natasha Sergeeva.

Why Should You Join the Faceless Portrait Trend?

We’ve seen a huge uptick in faceless portraiture, especially when it comes to photography—a faceless figure standing before a breathtaking backdrop or a first-person perspective shot depicting some identifiable person leading you away by the hand into the unknown. So, why should you add portrait photography to your portfolio?

Keep reading.

Woman walking in water wearing a red dress with pink cloud over her head
Faceless portraits leave room for viewers to see themselves. Image via Belovodchenko Anton.

Faceless Photography Evokes Wanderlust

No other genre of photography has been dominated by faceless portrait photography quite like travel photography. Subjects standing with their backs towards the camera while looking out onto a beautiful landscape invites the audience to picture themselves in those very shoes.

It’s much easier to imagine ourselves in that situation when the subject doesn’t have a face. You might associate such images with the wanderlust aesthetic—which intends to evoke a strong desire to travel from the viewer. 

Woman in white attire leads her partner down hiking trail
Hiker overlooking foggy mountains
Woman in the distance walking under cherry blossom tree
Man in trenchcoat running down residential street
Woman in white sundress and hat walking down beach shoreline

Wanderlust travel photography is dominated by faceless portraits. Images via Summer loveee, Boyloso, Jung U, Liderina, and Lia_Russy.

Faceless Photography Connects with Everyone 

When a photo doesn’t have a face, you can’t always tell the gender, age, or ethnicity. Such images can have universal appeal as they speak to the experiences of a broader audience—including buyers.

For example, an image buyer might want to appeal to a diverse range of customers. A faceless image can feel more inclusive. Rather than excluding—or alienating—one race, gender, or identity, a faceless portrait resonates with everyone.

Abstract portrait of man in green shirt with head obscured by smoke
Man and woman with sheet over their heads kissing
Surreal portrait of a man in a suit and hat with an umbrella standing on the water at sunrise on a foggy morning
Sunset silhouette of a woman stretching
Profile portrait of a woman stretching
Person sitting in their garden with a pumpkin as a head feeling sad

Faceless portraits that don’t always reveal the subject’s race, gender, or age connect with a broader audience without alienating a certain demographic. Images via Master1305, AJSTUDIO PHOTOGRAPHY, alexkoral, Natasha Sergeeva, Natasha Sergeeva, and Andrey Zhorov.

Faceless Photography Creates Mystery 

When the viewer can’t make out the face of your subject, this inevitably creates visual intrigue. Your photo is telling a story, and a faceless portrait encourages the viewer to pause and ask questions to fill in the gaps.

Adding an element of mystery to your photography can captivate your audience—as they spend more time studying your photo to ascertain what it really means. 

Back view of a woman's head with hands entwined on the back of her neck lovingly
Young woman sitting on the ground with hands covering her face
Side angle of a woman wearing green dress crouching in a field with her red hair covering her face

Faceless portraits add an element of mystery to your photography. Images via Carlo Prearo, the stock company, and Anna Pasichnyk.

Mom and son hold hands on the beach with their backs to the camera
Image via Hutsuliak Dmytro.

Faceless Photography Helps Spotlight the Focus

When your subject doesn’t have a face, the viewer focuses their attention on other elements in the photo in search of context clues. These clues can help your audience better understand the scene and the story. 

You can’t rely on facial expressions to create a visually compelling shot, so it’s essential to focus on eye-catching elements in your scene. Details, such as your subject’s body language, their clothes, or props, provide your audience with contextual clues that help to support your story. Keep context clues strong and to a minimum to avoid confusing your viewer. 

We’ll often see faceless models being used in fashion campaigns to direct the viewer’s attention to the fashion—not their faces.

Vietnamese women wear a traditional hat and weave a fishing net in a rural village in the heart of Vietnam
Surrealistic portrait of beautiful woman holding branch with leaves
Blonde teenager with illustrated flowers covering her face
Waist shot of man in suit with focus on his wrist watch

Faceless portraits can remove distracting elements from your shot. Images via Dr. Gilad Fiskus, Natasha Sergeeva, DSerov, and Claudia K.

Faceless Photography Adds an Authentic Feel 

When capturing candid, in-between moments, your subject isn’t always looking directly into the lens. Faceless portrait photography can, therefore, imply authenticity. While the viewer can’t make out the subject’s facial features, these seemingly not-camera-ready shots feel relatable and genuine—even if they’re posed. 

It’s essential when taking candid-style faceless photography to make sure the poses appeal naturally and are realistic. There’s an ever-increasing demand for photos that evoke authenticity, so it’s important to avoid taking faceless portraits that feel staged. 

Woman in field with back toward sun turns her head towards sun
Back view of male artist painting portrait of woman on easel against lamp during work in spacious workshop
Side view of a man getting a shave at barbershop with barber obstructing man's face

Faceless photography evokes authenticity. Images via Vulp, Frame Stock Footage, and SibFilm.

Girl holds giant sunflower over her face with foliage in background
Image via Dmitry Shundeev.

Ideas for Faceless Portrait Photography 

Ready to start taking faceless portrait photography of your own? Here’s a list of concepts and ideas to get you started! You’ll be surprised just how easy it is to incorporate faceless photography into your own works.

Look the Other Way 

The easiest way to hide a subject’s face, aside from covering it, is to turn away from the lens. Your audience is then forced to look at the other elements in the frame, including your subject’s body language, to interpret the photo. 

Back view of a man playing tennis
Back view of a woman runner stretching on a track
Back view torso silhouette of a ballerina with red filter
Back view of a woman in a yellow sundress walking through a field

Having your subject turn away from the lens forces the viewer to look at other elements in the frame. Images via FabrikaSimf, ROMSVETNIK, Dizfoto, and Vera Petrunina.

Conceal Your Subject’s Face with Body Parts and Features 

Utilize your subject’s hands, arms, legs, and hair to conceal their face. Perhaps you instruct them to strike a pose with their arms that blocks the view of their face, or maybe their hair happens to be blowing in their face on a windy day.

There are several ways you can use your subject’s body parts and features to conceal their face to create fascinating faceless portraits. 

Fit man working out holds two fists in front of face
Girl in a closed position sitting on a stone background
Dim image of a woman covering her face with black hat

A strategically placed hand can completely conceal your subject’s facial features. Images via February_Love, Natasha Sergeeva, and Olga Steckel.

Embrace Silhouettes 

Silhouettes are perfect for highlighting the human form without revealing the subject’s face. Simply place your subject against a strong source of light shining from the background (not the foreground) of your shot.

A sunset or studio lighting provides ample light that will show off your subject’s outline and provide a dramatic effect. 

Silhouette of a boy in an alley
Backlit silhouette of a man with dredlocks
Silhouette of a ballerina from behind

Silhouettes hide features of a subject’s face, lending themselves perfectly to faceless photography. Images via Anna Berdnik, Laurin Rinder, and Ilyas Kalimullin.

Use Striking Props  

Strategically placed props can also be used to conceal the face of your subject. For example, they could be buried in a book or a magazine, or wearing a hat that blocks the view from their face. Or, you could have them hold a bouquet of flowers or a balloon.

There are countless ways you can incorporate props into your shots to produce compelling faceless photography.

Woman holding a rustic vase in front of her face with foliage in the background
Man holds floral arrangement in front of face with olive green background
Red-headed woman carrying pillows that cover her face on brown background

Props can be used to obstruct the view of your subject’s face. Images via Egrigorovich, Roman Striga, and WAYHOME studio.

Cover image via AJSTUDIO PHOTOGRAPHY.

