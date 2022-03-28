25 Facebook Covers to Inspire Your Own Brand Banner

Ryan is the founder and main graphic designer at Umlaut. Living in the United Kingdom, Ryan is a huge believer in the evidence-based approach to design, whereby every decision is tested, proven, and thoroughly researched, before being applied to a business problem.

Your Facebook cover is often a customer’s first impression, so it’s crucial to get it right. Here’s some Facebook cover inspiration.

A Facebook cover, also known as a Facebook banner, is the large, rectangular image that hangs at the top of your Facebook page. It’s also a goldmine of opportunity—you can use it to tout your brand, announce a sale, show your support for something (or someone), or celebrate whatever holiday season is at hand.

A notable Facebook cover might convince a visitor to engage with your page or, even better, turn them into a customer.

Your Facebook cover is a huge blank canvas, and there are countless creative ways to utilize the space in order to inform and delight users while establishing your brand identity.

In this article, we’ve listed twenty-five Facebook cover ideas that will transform your profile.

But, first . . .

Tips and Tricks for Creating a Facebook Cover

First, it’s important to consider the technical limitations of your cover. Over the years, Facebook covers have grown in size, so there are fewer restrictions on the available canvas than ever before.

At 1640px x 856px, a Facebook cover for your business page is larger than covers on other types of pages, such as Group Covers or Event Covers.

Image via Facebook.com/theguardian.

As always, the cover is oriented in landscape on both mobile and desktop, so despite the increase in size, it’s worth considering a wider, but shallower, design.

In the past, your Facebook profile image—or avatar—sat to the left of the cover, but these days it sits to the bottom-left, with a tiny overlap on desktop.

Though the overlap is small, you may wish to avoid displaying any critical information in that lower-third area.

Image via Facebook.com/glastonburyofficial.

Facebook always samples down the resolution of your image. To mitigate this, create a cover that’s at least double the size of the recommended dimensions. This will also help keep your cover from blurring when viewed on higher resolution screens, such as Retina screens on most Apple Macs and iPhones.

A recent improvement is that Facebook covers are no longer cropped on mobile, so the requirement to keep critical details to the center no longer exists.

Of course, this does mean that your cover is smaller on a mobile screen. (Per Facebook, your page’s cover photo displays at 820 x 312 pixels on computers and 640 x 360 pixels on smartphones.)

Ensure that key details, such as messaging, are large enough to remain visible.

Make Your Own Facebook Cover Using PicMonkey

It’s never been easier to create an engaging Facebook cover. With an online photo editing and design tool like PicMonkey, you can create a cover without even needing to think about pixels.

There are two ways to go about creating a Facebook banner in PicMonkey. You can start from scratch by going to Create new > Blank canvas and selecting the already-sized Facebook banner option.

Or, you can use one of PicMonkey’s many templates (Create new > Template).

Customize this Facebook cover photo template from PicMonkey.

In either case, you’ll be able to select from millions of Shutterstock images and graphics (or upload your own), choose from loads of beautiful fonts, and customize your cover to your exact liking.

25 Facebook Banner Ideas to Spark Your Creativity

Your Facebook cover is a massive opportunity to get your creative juices flowing. Showcase something unique, evocative, emotional, informational, or instructive about your company, your product, or your service.

It’s also a wonderful opportunity to introduce your brand identity and create affiliation between you and your customers.

Here are some ideas to get you started . . .

1. Promote Your Product

Image via Facebook.com/Time.

If you’re a company that offers physical products, showcasing them is a fantastic use of your Facebook Cover. This could be a family of your latest products, a history of products over time, or a use case for the product.

Here, Time dedicates their cover to some of their best magazine covers.

2. Appeal to the Senses

Image via Facebook.com/McDonalds.

Delicious shots of food or ways to serve drinks are never going to fail. With every season, think about updating your cover to reflect the newest and most appealing items on your menu to constantly provide a reason to head back and check you out.

Here, McDonald’s presents the Big Mac to tantalize the taste buds!

3. Communicate Your Message

Image via Facebook.com/Nike.

Every brand has a slogan, tagline, or message that they wish to communicate. Using your cover to promote your brand messaging creates a connection with customers each time they read it. This is an effective way to advertise your company goals, aspirations, and values.

Here, Nike presents their key strap line to further build awareness of their overarching goals.

4. Share Your Wares

Image via Facebook.com/bufferapp.

For physical or digital products, you may wish to create an instructive or informative Facebook Cover to highlight the key features or reasons to purchase.

Digital products, such as apps or software, are prime candidates for this type of cover, as it allows you to immediately showcase the ways you can support your customers.

Here, Buffer clearly and simply explains what their service does and how it can be used.

5. Evoke Emotion

Image via Facebook.com/MacmillanCancer.

Humans are emotional creatures, so evoking a sense of excitement, happiness, empathy, connectedness, or delight will help to create an immediate bond with your audience.

Here, MacMillan Cancer Support uses a simple photograph to convey the emotional connection between all of us.

6. Promise an Experience

Image via Facebook.com/SeeAustralia.

We hear much about how millennials and Gen Zs are all about the experience. If your company focuses on younger markets, it’s worth considering how you can reach those customers by affiliating your offer with an experiential element.

Here, the official page for Australia—yes, the whole country!—uses breathtaking photography of familiar, iconic landmarks in Sydney to present the type of experience you would have if you visited the country.

7. Preview Your Design

Image via Facebook.com/PicMonkey.

If you’re an artist, designer, content creator, or software developer, then your Facebook Cover is a prime opportunity to show off your work. Select your best pieces, and use the giant canvas to encourage customers to check you out.

Here, PicMonkey, which was recently acquired by Shutterstock, presents work created using the app to illustrate the creative aspect of their product offering.

8. Employ Negative Space

Image via Facebook.com/slackhq.

You don’t need to fill every inch of your cover! In fact, a skillful use of negative space leads to a more harmonious and minimal design that lets your page breathe a little.

Here, Slack uses key visual elements from their brand identity with plenty of space between each.

9. Support a Cause

Image via Facebook.com/NHSwebsite.

Drawing attention to an important social issue is a good use of your Facebook Cover. Here, the NHS raises awareness around getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

10. Introduce Real People

Image via Facebook.com/EpidemicSound.

Portraying a human connection is a strong way to introduce your company. Featuring photos of the typical users of your product will also create an affiliation for new customers looking to understand if your product or service is for them.

In this example, Epidemic Sound displays a typical user of their service.

11. Be Bold

Image via Facebook.com/TheMatrixMovie.

Standing out can sometimes be as simple as being bold. Grab your audience’s attention by creating an all-consuming Facebook Cover that captivates and enthralls.

Here, the creators of the recent film The Matrix Resurrection display a pivotal scene from the film, including all the major characters to generate intrigue.

12. Share More Details

Image via Facebook.com/JessieWare.

Many businesses and creators choose Facebook to promote future events. Using short messages alongside your branding can help to increase awareness for your next big thing.

Here, singer Jessie Ware promotes her latest album with pithy phrasing and an image of her album cover.

13. Get a Laugh

Image via Facebook.com/cbeebies.

Who doesn’t like to laugh? Evoke a sense of amusement or happiness with a sharp-witted image or tagline to give users a sense of your company’s personality.

Here, CBeebies, the children’s television service from the BBC, does just that with a nod to the trials and tribulations of being a parent.

14. Introduce Your Fan Base

Image via Facebook.com/parklifefestival.

Creating a sense of community is a good way to establish yourself in your customer’s minds. Particularly useful for large-scale events, this approach is both an excellent way of showing off your loyal fan base and creating a sense of affiliation for new customers.

Here, Parklife, a major UK-based festival, displays a photo of their latest event.

15. Welcome New Visitors

Image via Facebook.com/QuellaBicycle.

It’s likely that most visitors to your Facebook page are new users, so first impressions count for everything. Welcome new visitors by delving into your story, or what makes you unique.

Here, Quella, a premium bicycle manufacturer, showcases their iconic “fixie” model to captivate and enthuse new users.

16. Demonstrate Your App

Image via Facebook.com/hellofreshuk.

If your product or service has a large online component, it’s worth providing an indication of how that product will work in tandem with the app or website that users need to use.

Here, Hello Fresh shows off their boxed meal delivery products alongside an inviting screen from their app.

17. Promote an Offer or Competition

Image via Facebook.com/DoritosUK.

Is part of your strategy to entice customers with an offer or competition? Then, you guessed it—using your Facebook Cover to promote that offer can provide greater levels of engagement for interested visitors.

Here, Doritos boldly introduces the prize on offer.

18. Use Giant Type

Image via Facebook.com/instagram.

Nothing gets a point across more clearly than a concise, spirited message. Using overly large text can put that message across like nothing else.

Here, Instagram combines a simple message about what users can accomplish on their app, supported by evocative imagery that perfectly captures the sentiment.

19. Showcase a Pattern

Image via Facebook.com/mmsuk.

You can create visual interest in many ways, and patterning is a strong, purposeful method of doing so. This concept is most effective when done to show off elements of your visual identity or brand, or to communicate a complex message in a simplified way.

Mars showcases their signature candy—M&Ms—by tiling them into a simple but effective seamless pattern.

20. Get Graphical

Image via Facebook.com/glastonburyofficial.

Services don’t have the luxury of being able to photograph their product, so other, more creative methods must be considered. One method is to create a graphical piece that will focus on a key aspect of the service, software, or experience.

Here, Glastonbury, the largest open air music festival in the world, uses a graphic to represent an iconic landmark within their festival.

21. Create a Flat-Lay

Image via Facebook.com/anotherhearttofeed.

Flat-lays have become increasingly popular over time, and you can see why. They’re the perfect way to showcase an entire range of products or services, whether in the food, fashion, tech, or home space. Simply arrange your products in a complimentary manner, find a chair—be careful!—and take a shot from directly above the arrangement.

Here, the coffee shop Another Heart to Feed uses a flat lay to great effect by arranging items from their menu.

22. Establish Contrast

Image via Facebook.com/theguardian.

If your branding employs several contrasting elements, you can use those juxtapositions to create a visually appealing Facebook Cover.

Here, the Guardian newspaper showcases their logo on a blue background, and then uses the yellow from their brand color palette to draw your attention to the messages they want you to read. The contrast is appealing and unexpected.

23. Get a Feel for It

Image via Facebook.com/adobexd.

If your product or service has numerous components, or is perceived to be complicated at first glance, it may be worth approaching that potential hurdle with a look behind the curtain. This doesn’t have to be a literal representation of the elements. Such is the case here with Adobe XD, a frame-working tool from Adobe.

Here, they take popular tools from their software and arrange them in a visually appealing manner to outline the usability of a complex product.

24. Illustrate!

Image via Facebook.com/Dropbox.

Demonstrating the mood or tone of your offer is another way of using Facebook Covers to your advantage. This can be done in many ways, but one way may be to employ a design style that’s not immediately obvious to the user.

Here, Dropbox, a backup and file sharing service, uses illustration to humanize their service, and provide a calming tone to their business.

25. Wow with Photography

Image via Facebook.com/CanonUKLtd.

If your product or service photographs well, then a simple, stunning photograph may be all you need. One of the oldest, but still one of the best ways of capturing almost anything, photography is a fantastic way to introduce your company to users.

Here, Canon uses a beautiful time-lapse photograph to showcase the features you can expect from their cameras.

Now, go! Make the best Facebook cover of all time!

Cover image via Alphavector and Zoa.Arts.