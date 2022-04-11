Increase Your Click-Through Rate with Expertly Designed LinkedIn Ads

LinkedIn is home to nearly 800 million users around the world. Some 58 million companies and B2B marketers use LinkedIn to advertise and generate leads, which means it’s critical that your LinkedIn ad designs pop. Companies with well-designed ads see much larger click-through rates, of course.

LinkedIn’s rise in popularity has made a somewhat niche social network one of the most popular destinations for B2B companies looking to run social ads. Their ad designs require a bit of finesse to be effective, but these steps will help you get started.

Get Started Using LinkedIn’s Campaign Manager

Image via LinkedIn.

You first need to select your campaign objectives. Are you trying to recruit new talent? Are you trying to get views for a branded content series? Are you trying to get traffic to your site?

You have eight options for objectives to choose from: brand awareness, website visits, engagement, video views, lead generation, website conversions, job applicants, and talent leads.

The goals you select will determine how LinkedIn recommends your experience as you move forward. Once you select your goals, LinkedIn will guide you toward selecting an ad type. You can choose between carousel ads, sponsored content, text-only ads, and more.

LinkedIn Ad Specs (Image and Copy)

Before hopping into ad design, you need to consider the style of ad you’re creating. Each type of ad has different specs that need to be adhered to.

2022’s LinkedIn ad specifications look like:

Single Image Ads

LinkedIn recommends a square aspect ratio for your best CTR.

JPG or PNG format

5MB or smaller

Horizontal / Landscape minimum: 640 x 360 pixels/maximum; 7680 x 4320 pixels (recommended: 1.91:1 – 1200 x 628 pixels)

minimum: 640 x 360 pixels/maximum; 7680 x 4320 pixels (recommended: 1.91:1 – 1200 x 628 pixels) Square minimum: 360 x 360 pixels/maximum; 4320 x 4320 pixels (recommended: 1:1 – 1200 x 1200 pixels)

minimum: 360 x 360 pixels/maximum; 4320 x 4320 pixels (recommended: 1:1 – 1200 x 1200 pixels) Vertical minimum: 360 x 640 pixels, maximum; 1254 x 2400 pixels (recommended: 1:1.91 – 628 x 1200 pixels, 2:3 – 600 x 900 pixels, 4:5 – 720 x 900 pixels)

minimum: 360 x 640 pixels, maximum; 1254 x 2400 pixels (recommended: 1:1.91 – 628 x 1200 pixels, 2:3 – 600 x 900 pixels, 4:5 – 720 x 900 pixels) Ad name copy (optional): 255 characters

Headline copy: Under 70 characters

Introductory text copy: 150 characters

You have several options for CTA buttons, but you cannot create custom copy

Visit LinkedIn’s single image ad specification page for more info.

Carousel Ads

2-10 cards per ad

File type: JPG or PNG

1080 x 1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 1:1 for individual images

Individual cards: No larger than 10MB

Ad name copy (optional): 255 characters

Card headline copy: 45 characters

Introductory text copy: 255 characters

Visit LinkedIn’s carousel ads specification page for more info.

Video Ads

3-30 seconds in duration

File size should be between 75KB and 200MB

MP4 file type with AAC audio

Recommended frame rate: 30 frames per second

Multiple aspect ratios and quality options are available, with varying requirements

Ad name character limit: 255 characters

Headline character limit: 70 characters

Introductory text character limit: 150 characters

Visit LinkedIn’s video ad specification page for more details.

Message Ads

Banner image: 300×250 pixels

Banner image file type: JPG or PNG

Banner image file size: Up to 2MB

Ad name copy (optional): 50 characters

Message subject copy: 60 characters

Message text copy: 1500 characters

Custom footer copy: 2500 characters

Call-to-action copy: 20 characters

Visit LinkedIn’s message ad specification page for more details.

Text Ads

Logo file type : JPG or PNG

JPG or PNG Logo file size : 2MB

2MB Logo image dimensions : 100×100 pixels

100×100 pixels Headline copy: 25 characters

Description copy: 75 characters

Visit LinkedIn’s text ad specification page for more details.

Spotlight and Follower Ads

Logo size: 100 x 100 pixels

Logo file type: JPG or PNG

Logo file size: 2 MB

Background image file type (optional): JPG or PNG

Background image dimensions (optional): 300 x 250 pixels

Background image file size (optional): 2 MB

Headline copy: 50 characters

Description copy: 70 characters

Company name: 25 characters

Call-to-action copy: 18 characters

Follower ads have CTA options, but do not offer customization

Visit LinkedIn’s spotlight ad specification page for more details.

What makes a beautifully effective ad design? The B2B House curated an impressive list of 141 examples of beautiful and effective LinkedIn Ads.

Among their choices, these are eight similarities all top-performing ads possessed:

Their intro text and headlines are short and concise. The offer is clear. People know exactly what action they need to take . . . and what they’ll see after the click. Most of the ads contain action verbs. For example, include words like: download, read, see, build, choose, accept, and drive traffic. Use questions or quotes in your ads. Focus on the audience. Address them with words like “you.” Include an interesting fact or statistic. Position your offer as educational and helpful. Advice and insights works well on LinkedIn, as most users are there to learn something. Call out your audience clearly in the ad.

Your graphic design will sometimes include text, so consider how it works with the rest of the ad’s copy and CTA. The simpler the language is, the better.

Warning: Be careful of your phrasing and content presentation! LinkedIn does not allow any words in all caps. Using them will get your content flagged and declined.

Create Custom LinkedIn Ad Designs with PicMonkey

Maximize your sponsored content with a well-designed graphic. Not sure where to create one?

PicMonkey has everything you need. Access powerful crops, shapes, filter tools, unique typefaces, and the seamless integration of Shutterstock’s image collection.

Step 1: Create a new design in PicMonkey.

Step 2: Pick the size options that match your LinkedIn ad specs.

Step 3: You can start with a blank canvas or utilize one of PicMonkey’s expertly designed templates.

Step 4: Choose a template. Alternatively, you can use PicMonkey’s text, photo/video, graphics, or drawing features to customize your ad design.

Step 5: Download your designs and head back to LinkedIn to finish setting up your campaign. You can also select formats for both digital and print mediums, in case you want to print your ads, too.

Select Audience Targeting Criteria

Now that you have your campaign set up and your ads designed, it’s time to set up some targeting criteria.

Image via LinkedIn.

In addition to the basic targeting tactics such as age, friends, and company, you can also target your ad to viewers based on their employer, industry, or job title. You can even choose to show your ad to people based on their skills and interests.

LinkedIn Ad Variations and Rotation

LinkedIn offers a unique feature by allowing advertisers to create variations of ads. This means you have the chance to create different headline, description, and image combinations. You can also track their performance to determine which ones are providing the biggest return on investment. This is helpful if you have creative ideas that are humorous, serious, or somewhere in-between, and can’t decide which one to go with.

Ad rotation allows you to test individual creative elements to optimize ads. You can add up to 100 creative versions of your ads to a campaign. LinkedIn recommends testing at least two or three variations within one campaign.

Remember, creative success is an ever-shifting target. If something doesn’t work for you, simply find another angle, and try again.

