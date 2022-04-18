Etsy Product Photography 101: Smartphone Tips

Follow the beginner-friendly guide below to get clickable Etsy listings in no time—scene setting, photo editing, and much more.

As a platform, Etsy is all about images. In fact, if you aren’t sold on the critical importance of Etsy photos, consider this: Buyers care more about photos than literally anything else—more than the cost of the product, the cost of shipping, and the customer reviews.

Fortunately, you can master Etsy product photography with nothing more than the smartphone already in your hand.

Let’s take a look . . .

Image via qnula.

Before the Shoot: 5 Prep Steps for Great Etsy Photography

The best Etsy photos appear effortlessly gorgeous, as if you’ve stumbled upon an alternate universe where everything is beautifully staged and bathed in pure sunshine. Of course, behind something so apparently effortless is a meticulous process of planning and prepping.

Here’s how to do it.

1. Research

Before anything else, start where all of your hard work will ultimately end up—on Etsy. Take a few minutes to explore your most successful competitors, asking yourself:

What do the top-ranking Etsy images look like?

How zoomed in or out are the photos?

What are the backgrounds like?

What kind of props are used, if any?

Do the photos showcase a single product or multiple variations?

These insights can help you understand what works best for your audience and product niche.

2. Prepare Lighting

No matter your product, the king of all Etsy photography tips is this: lighting is everything. The best lighting is bright but soft and diffused—and natural daylight, if possible!

If you sell smaller products like jewelry, consider creating your own DIY product lightbox. This can help you control lighting conditions across products and over time. If you have more money to invest in your Etsy shop, a softbox can make a huge difference to smartphone photo quality, as well.

3. Choose the Background

The background of your Etsy photos is almost as important as the lighting. The trick is to find something that looks purposeful but not distracting.

Depending on your brand vibe and what you sell on Etsy, some go-to ideas background ideas include:

Wooden planks

A pristine white wall

Brown paper

Brown or red bricks

Textiles: linen, lace, velvet, etc.

Trees or plants

Beachy sand

White marble

Wicker, bamboo, or another natural texture

A plain color that matches your brand palette

4. Gather Props

The best rule of thumb for any product photography is to only include props if they serve a specific purpose.

Do they add to your brand identity? Do they demonstrate the scale of the item? Do they fit your shop’s theme in some kind of delightful way (perhaps mirroring your Etsy banner)? If not, leave the props out.

5. Make a List of Shots

Each product on Etsy can have up to ten photos. Take full advantage of this valuable real estate by planning to take a wide variety of shots to show off your product.

Here are some good ideas:

Up-close product shots from different sides and angles

A zoomed-out shot that conveys scale

A photo that showcases the product in context or as part of a lifestyle

A macro shot of the detailing (perfect for handcrafted or delicate items)

A photo showcasing available variations in color, size, etc.

A photo featuring other products in the set

During the Shoot: 10 Etsy Photography Tips for Smartphones

Be ready to choose settings, adjust lighting, and style scenes. Image via Pinkyone.

Most smartphones today have more than enough power to take professional-looking photos, but it definitely won’t hurt to give your phone a helping hand.

Make sure your tech performs well by following these technical tips for Etsy product photography.

1. Set Your Camera

The exact camera settings you can adjust will depend on your phone’s hardware and operating system. Run through this list as it applies to your specific device:

Turn off live mode.

Turn on your camera’s grid.

Turn off flash—unless you’re going for that super-trendy direct flash look!

Select the default aspect ratio. (Etsy tends to vary the exact sizing of product thumbnails, but the current aspect ratio is 5:4, which is close to your phone’s default aspect ratio of 4:3.)



If you’re using a camera app (not your phone’s native camera), then you may be able to manually adjust more settings such as white balance, exposure, and focus.

2. Double Check the Product

Before you start shooting anything, double and triple check the product. Make sure it’s clean and has no tags, stickers, or blemishes. You’ll be shooting it from all angles, so thoroughly check all sides—including the top and bottom.

3. Stabilize Your Camera

A smartphone tripod (and remote) can free up your hands while shooting and will provide added stability, which helps prevent blurry Etsy photos. Smartphone tripods are cheap and easy to come by, but if you don’t have one handy, try one of these DIY stabilizer solutions.

A remote can be useful even if you aren’t using a tripod. Why? Because it keeps you from having to push your thumb down to take a picture, which can cause the camera to shake.

4. Rely on the Rule of Thirds

The rule of thirds is basically THE golden rule of photography and graphic design. Simply divide your image area into thirds horizontally and vertically (which your phone’s camera grid does for you!), and then place your Etsy product at one of the intersections of lines.

6. Play with Lighting

Adjust your lighting on-the-fly to make sure you’re capturing the best conditions possible. This might mean:

Moving closer or further away from a window

Adjusting your angle toward or away from the light

Bringing a lamp or ring light closer to you

Adjusting your lightbox or softbox if you have one

Bouncing light off a DIY light reflector

7. Avoid Direct Sun

There’s definitely such a thing as too much light—especially from the sun. If it’s a sunny day, try shooting indoors, finding a lightly shaded area, or simply waiting for a cloudier day. Your photo quality will thank you!

8. Never Zoom

On a smartphone, zooming in by pinching your fingers will always result in a loss of resolution, leading to grainy photos even in the best lighting. Avoid zooming manually and, instead, move your camera physically closer to your product as required.

9. Be Careful About Portrait Mode

Portrait mode is an easy way to mimic the depth of field of higher-end cameras, resulting in a soft blurry background. While portrait mode can look nice, it tends to create fuzzy edges in all but the absolute best lighting and is generally not recommended for Etsy images.

10. Get a Variety of Shots

Remember that checklist of shots you made earlier? Now’s the time to pull it out. To give yourself the most versatility when editing your Etsy photos (which is the next step!), make sure you’ve got at least two or three versions of each shot on that list.

An easy way to end up with a variety of options is to take each photo from several angles:

Eye level (profile, front, and back)

Bird’s-eye (a.k.a. “top shot” or flat lay)

High-angle shot

Low-angle shot

After the Shoot: How to Edit Your Etsy Images in 5 Steps

With dozens of well-staged photos on your camera reel, it’s time for some quick editing. There are tons of photo editors out there, but our favorite is PicMonkey—an online tool that has powerful customizations without the steep learning curve of Photoshop or Lightroom. You can even export directly from the PicMonkey photo editor into Etsy.

Here’s how to make Etsy-friendly photo adjustments in PicMonkey.

1. Open an Etsy Template

Open a perfectly sized canvas for your product photo.

Open PicMonkey and click Create New > Blank Canvas. At the top, you’ll see all of the templates sized specifically for Etsy. Click Etsy Item Listing Photo.

By the way, the screenshots here are on a desktop, but you can do everything from your smartphone through the PicMonkey iOS app or Android app, too.

2. Upload Your Photo(s)

Upload your Etsy product photos easily.

With the blank canvas ready, click Add Image from the top toolbar and upload your product photo(s). If you’d like to make edits to multiple Etsy photos in the same PicMonkey file, just use the multi-page feature.

3. Make Them Pop

The Edits tab will get your photos Etsy-ready in seconds.

Use PicMonkey’s beginner-friendly photo editing tools to quickly improve your Etsy product images:

Crop photos and straighten them.

Adjust the color temperature to be consistent across your entire shop.

Bump up the brightness to make images feel more welcoming.

Increase the contrast until there’s no hint of dullness.

In PicMonkey, these photo adjustments can be found in the Edits tab at the left. Look for Crop Canvas, Rotate, Exposure, and Colors.

Not a fan of your Etsy background images as you originally shot them? Then remove the background of any photo and replace it with a stock image of something better.

4. Add a Watermark

Boost branding with a quick watermark.

A smart way to “claim” your Etsy product photography is by inserting a watermark. This makes it harder for shady shops to steal your work, and has the added benefit of keeping your brand identity on any Etsy images that end up pinned to Pinterest.

Learn how to add a watermark in PicMonkey.

5. Get Your Photos on Etsy

Why not share your photos directly to Etsy?

Share to Etsy directly. When you’re finished touching up your photos, you can share from PicMonkey straight to Etsy. Just click Share from the top toolbar, then choose Etsy listing. Follow the prompts to connect your Etsy account (if it isn’t already) and create your new listing.

Download and upload. If you’d prefer to download your photos to your device first, click Download > Web and then choose PNG or JPEG. When you’re ready to upload to your shop, open Etsy and follow these steps:

Go to Shop Manager. Click Listings. Click Add a listing. Upload your Etsy photos and fill out the listing details.

Remember: The best place to see what works for Etsy is Etsy! Start there to do your image research and then follow the tips above to shoot your product photos, edit them in PicMonkey, and upload them to Etsy.

Then sit back and watch your shop engagement rise.

Cover image via Svitlana Hulko.