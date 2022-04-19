10 Etsy Banner Ideas and Tips for Your Storefront

Why is it more important than ever to have an Etsy banner for your shop? Competition.

You see, 82% of Etsy sellers want to grow their business. But, with more sellers entering the platform, 61% are selling their products on a second retail channel.

In other words? They’re spending less time on Etsy to get noticed elsewhere.

As Etsy sellers diversify their channels or leave for good, it’s becoming harder to grow your business on the platform.

However, if you feel pressure to promote your Etsy shop with the marketing savvy of a Fortune 500 CMO, there’s good news: Etsy banners are easy to make. And, they make a solid first impression on your shop visitors.

With the right tips, you can make your Etsy banner look better than the ones your competitors use. This is a huge plus because there are so many ways you can use your Etsy banner to reach your goals.

Combine an Etsy banner with your creative taste and a winning strategy, and watch your sales skyrocket. By learning how to create Etsy shop banners, Etsy plus banners, and receipt banners with the right tips and themes, there’ll be no limits on what your shop can do.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

3 Etsy Banner Types

5 Etsy Banner Ideas

5 Etsy Banner Themes

3 Tips for Your Etsy Banner Design

Let’s get started.

3 Etsy Banner Types

Etsy banners are more than a one-trick pony to make your shop page look good. They leave their mark on key shopper touch-points at every stage in the customer journey.

There are three types of Etsy banners: Shop, Etsy Plus, and receipt banners.

1. Etsy Shop Banners

Make this Etsy big banner template your own with PicMonkey.

What’s an Etsy shop banner? Your Etsy shop banner is a horizontal image that sits above the rest of your store. If you want to, think of it as a free billboard Etsy provides for you to promote.

Shops with a banner tend to keep visitors on their page longer and have lower bounce rates. Sellers can even edit their shop banners in Etsy Shop Manager.

Meanwhile, there are two types of Etsy shop banners: Big and mini banners.

On a big banner, you can create a call-to-action (CTA) button that links to your product pages. They take up more space than any other image you can upload to your shop.

Mini banners are just as wide as their counterparts. However, they’re a bit shorter, which means the rest of your page will be more visible. Your other product listings will become more accessible.

Still, keep in mind that mini banners don’t appear on mobile devices.

2. Etsy Plus Banners

Make this Etsy Plus banner template your own with PicMonkey.

Etsy Plus is a paid subscription that offers you extra tools to elevate your shop design and grow your business. You can customize two types of Etsy Plus banners as a subscriber: carousel and collage banners. You can feature two to four images on both.

Carousel banners use a slider that transitions from image to image. They come in handy when you have multiple offerings to highlight at once.

Collage banners display all your images at once. Depending on how many images you upload, the height and width of your collage images need to be between 300 and 600 px.

3. Etsy Receipt Banner

Make this Etsy receipt banner template your own with PicMonkey.

The next thing your customer needs is an Etsy order receipt as proof their purchase happened. That’s where your Etsy receipt banner—a 760 x 100 px image that wraps up the transaction—will end up living.

A good practice for any Etsy seller is to add a thank you note that’s up high and centered on the order receipt.

5 DIY Etsy Banner Ideas

Now that you know what types of Etsy banners are available, let’s go ahead and explore these five easy DIY Etsy banner ideas.

1. Pastels and Deals

Make this Etsy banner template your own with PicMonkey.

84% of item sales on Etsy are from someone who already has an account. So, why not make Etsy your biggest marketing channel?

Look at how this Etsy shop mini banner template sets the bar high for a sitewide sale. Its subtle sky blue and pink paint brush strokes pair an earthy vibe with an e-commerce brand font that legitimizes your shop.

2. Wedding Events

Make this Etsy banner template your own with PicMonkey.

Earth tones and e-commerce aren’t the only things you can find on Etsy. The platform has come a long way since the days it was fixated on handcrafted arts.

By all means, this Etsy shop big banner example keeps it simple and avoids thinking twice at the altar. The white filter and black font establish a formal vibe that suits this wedding and events business.

3. Lovely Performance

Make this Etsy banner template your own with PicMonkey.

It won’t take long for you to fall in love with this Etsy shop mini banner example. Etsy shops become more tired and less wired when they take a page from the global retail playbook and schedule sales events around major holidays.

Valentine’s Day spurs more retail activity than any holiday in the first quarter after Christmas, and this promo steers your shop away from a sales heartbreak.

4. Evergreen Holiday Sale

Make this Etsy banner template your own with PicMonkey.

No Etsy Plus? No problem. Rather than run a carousel banner when you’re getting the word out for multiple initiatives, just change your Etsy shop big banner instead.

Etsy shop big banners—such as this holiday sale example—provide the luxury of highlighting short-term events on a space that’s usually reserved for brand collateral.

Still, this should be done on certain occasions that align best with your content calendar and product sales strategy.

5. Reap the Rewards

Make this Etsy banner template your own with PicMonkey.

Your reputation is worth its weight in gold on Etsy. The platform rewards elite sellers with the moniker “Star Seller” for meeting certain milestones.

On top of meeting their sales criteria, 95% of your Etsy reviews need to be 5-star ratings. If you receive this co-sign from Etsy, wear it with a badge of pride on this Etsy mini banner example.

Shoppers will recognize you’re the real deal.

3 Tips for Your Etsy Banner Design

Here are three tips to keep in mind when you make your own Etsy banner design:

1. Set a Content Calendar

Make this Etsy banner template your own with PicMonkey.

Set a content calendar for your Etsy banner around your goals and events. If you plan on making a big sales push on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, reserve your Etsy banner on both days and display a message supporting those events until the end.

2. Strike a Balance

Make this Etsy banner template your own with PicMonkey.

What’s another underrated pro tip for your Etsy banner design? Strike a balance between a little and a lot.

Pair a minimalistic Etsy banner design with your logo icon and wordmark. This will help when your goal is to get more people to remember your shop. It’s also helpful to lean on a minimalist Etsy banner design for discounts and deals you run more regularly.

Roll with a maximal Etsy banner design for special incentives. Start with colors outside your brand color palette that don’t disrupt your overall shop aesthetic.

Take this route when you’re launching an exclusive item, collection, or announcing a big sale.

3. Use A/B Testing

Your Etsy banner will perform at its best when you A/B test.

Your Etsy banner will perform at its best when you A/B test.

With A/B testing, you can measure how one Etsy banner design idea performs against another. Upload banner design idea A for a limited time.

Then, at the same time a week later, swap idea A out for idea B during that same window. From there, you can check your sales to see if A or B converted more visitors into customers.

Shoppers are on Etsy because they pride themselves on their taste. Better yet, they’re inspired by an idea that they refuse to settle on.

Before they experience that big “aha” moment and discover what you sell is the product of their dreams, your Etsy banner has to welcome them to your shop page and guide them to your item.

The perfect Etsy banner really knows how to host. No matter how big of a get-together there is, it makes visitors who stop by feel right at home.

Cover image via GoodStudio and Pretty Vectors.