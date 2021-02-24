Share this: Facebook

Every seasoned prop stylist will tell you they have gained ability and resourcefulness over time. They might also tell you there’s an often-overlooked skill they simply can’t do without—knowing which tools to use and when.

Since there’s no official textbook for upcoming prop stylists, consider this your secret guide to indispensable tools. None are difficult to find, but all will make you look like a pro.

1. Thin Wire

Wire is a life saver for stylists. It can connect two of anything, such as garlands (so they are long enough to wrap up a banister). Plus, it can also attach those garlands to the banister itself.

Image via Oksana Shufrych.

Wire can help rig a string of lights and it can group things together, from the big (pendant lamps) to the small (a stash of pens in a cup). Wire also comes in handy when attaching any number of props to any number of structures (like doors, trees, fences). Wire is your modest jack of all trades.

Image via Kudzina.

Image via Photographee.eu.

Image via korkeng.

Image via Halfpoint.

Image via Nejc Vesel.

Wire’s prop-making capabilities are endless. Image via Baloncici.

2. Hand Steamer

Anything made of cloth, that you cannot fit under an iron, will benefit from a session with a steamer. Use it to smooth wrinkles from drapes, rugs, sofa cushions, and cloth bins.

Image via Gaf_Lila.

Image via Photographee.eu.

Image via fizkes.

Image via Alena Ozerova.

A trick most people don’t know is to use a steamer (carefully, so you don’t burn yourself) to smooth tight kinks out of a lamp cord. Clip the lamp cord to a rack so your hands are clear of the dangerous heat, and don’t steam long enough to melt the plastic cord!

Image via Ketrin_Ti.

From straightening cords to smoothing wrinkled fabric, a steamer will be your next best friend. Image via Esq.

3. Double Stick Carpet Tape

Carpet tape is strong enough to flatten low-pile area rugs to a floor. It can also hold a rug in place, allowing you to walk on and off set repeatedly.

Image via Andrey_Popov.

Image via Photographee.eu.

Image via iamRob.

Once you’ve tackled rug detail, carpet tape can secure just about anything else. Affix small props to a surface (a plant, a chair that’s tippy), connect multiple balloons, or connect piles of toys and boxes. Carpet tape isn’t re-positional, so the key here is think twice, tape once.

Image via united photo studio.

Image via Ariam Manzo.

Carpet tapes’ many facets include stabilizing props, wires, and various decorations. Image via SVPanteon.

4. Glue Dots

Glue dots are what hold new credit cards to a piece of paper (in case you didn’t know). They share some sticky qualities with carpet tape, but they’re uniquely (hurrah!) removable. You can place a glue dot under any lightweight prop, change its placement, and still end up with an un-marred surface. Use glue dots to adhere paper items to a wall, secure small vases when they seem unstable, or hold ribbons to packages.

Image via ibom.

Image via Followtheflow.

Image via Evgeny Atamanenko.

Image via MediaGroup_BestForYou.

You can also use glue dots to stop a marble from rolling off set (or anything else round, like a pencil or a glass on its side). Once you become fully fluent in glue dots, employ them to hold book pages stylishly open.

Image via pmartinasi.

Image via paula sierra.

Image via Marina Andrejchenko.

Learn how to utilize glue dots in interesting ways, like fanning book pages or stabilizing an overturned glass. Image via EvgenyZinoviev.

5. Monofilament

Visible to the eye, but usually not the camera, monofilament can help discreetly hang mobiles, play tents, and much more (while keeping them height adjustable).

Image via yelantsevv.

Image via Followtheflow.

Image via Smyshliaeva Oksana.

Monofilament can additionally help position the face of a prop toward the camera. Do this by taping monofilament to the back of a prop, then taping the other end of the filament to the floor to hold the prop’s angle.

Image via Zamurovic Brothers.

If you’re working with balloons, a neat trick is to hang them from the ceiling with monofilament (taped to their back), and if you put typical balloon strings on the balloons, they’ll look like they’re filled with helium (without needing helium).

Monofilament is perfect for securing and hanging various props and decorations. Image via Berezovska Anastasia.

6. Small Clamps

Clamps are incredibly useful for keeping lamp cords out of sight (clamped to the back of an armchair). They can also connect curtain rods to a C-stand off camera, if you don’t have a real window.

Image via Photographee.eu.

Image via Gaf_Lila.

Clamps can help dangle something like a lightweight lamp or a swing from a ceiling pipe or beam.

Image via MAX BLENDER 3D.

Image via Photographee.eu.

If you’re outdoors, clamps keep tablecloths in place, despite wind.

Clamps have a variety of uses—from hanging light fixtures to securing props. Image via wavebreakmedia.

7. T-Pins

The obvious use for T-pins is with textiles. T-pins can secure drape folds (with the pins hidden off camera). They can just as easily keep a stack of folded towels in place or hold bed linens taut.

Image via steineranden.

Image via brizmaker.

Image via Marina Pochueva.

But, T-pins aren’t strictly for linens. They will work on anything soft and might do a good job keeping a yoga mat rolled up, or helping one stuffed animal pat another on the head!

Image via Natali Brillianata.

T-pins help position props or smooth out rough lines. Image via BK666.

8. Removable Wall Hooks

What did we ever do before removable wall hooks! Stylists use them on any set that requires the temporary hanging of light artwork, mirrors, clocks, towels, kids’ masks, and more. They come with a removable tab, so the wall is left unspoiled.

Image via Zastolskiy Victor.

Image via Followtheflow.

Image via Photographee.eu.

Image via New Africa.

Always have removable wall hooks on hand for that last minute added prop. Image via Followtheflow.

You now have a range of solid styling tools in your belt. Use them often and well. A bustling career takes a long time to build, but your prop kit is off to a great start.

Cover image via Photographee.eu.

