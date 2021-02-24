Home Design 8 Essential Tools of the Trade for Your Prop Styling Kit

From T-pins to removable wall hooks, here’s your secret guide to the indispensable tools that’ll make your prop styling look pro.

Every seasoned prop stylist will tell you they have gained ability and resourcefulness over time. They might also tell you there’s an often-overlooked skill they simply can’t do without—knowing which tools to use and when. 

Since there’s no official textbook for upcoming prop stylists, consider this your secret guide to indispensable tools. None are difficult to find, but all will make you look like a pro.

1. Thin Wire

Wire is a life saver for stylists. It can connect two of anything, such as garlands (so they are long enough to wrap up a banister). Plus, it can also attach those garlands to the banister itself.

Thin Wire
Image via Oksana Shufrych.

Wire can help rig a string of lights and it can group things together, from the big (pendant lamps) to the small (a stash of pens in a cup). Wire also comes in handy when attaching any number of props to any number of structures (like doors, trees, fences). Wire is your modest jack of all trades.

Attaching Props
Image via Kudzina.
Hanging Props
Image via Photographee.eu.
Secure Pencil Holder
Image via korkeng.
Hanging Party Props
Image via Halfpoint.
Decorating Fence Line
Image via Nejc Vesel.
Hang Wreath Prop
Wire’s prop-making capabilities are endless. Image via Baloncici.

2. Hand Steamer

Anything made of cloth, that you cannot fit under an iron, will benefit from a session with a steamer. Use it to smooth wrinkles from drapes, rugs, sofa cushions, and cloth bins.

Steam Curtains
Image via Gaf_Lila.
Steam Carpet
Image via Photographee.eu.
Steaming a Couch
Image via fizkes.
Steam Clothing
Image via Alena Ozerova.

A trick most people don’t know is to use a steamer (carefully, so you don’t burn yourself) to smooth tight kinks out of a lamp cord. Clip the lamp cord to a rack so your hands are clear of the dangerous heat, and don’t steam long enough to melt the plastic cord! 

Steam Lamp Cord
Image via Ketrin_Ti.
Steam LED Lamp Cord
From straightening cords to smoothing wrinkled fabric, a steamer will be your next best friend. Image via Esq.

3. Double Stick Carpet Tape

Carpet tape is strong enough to flatten low-pile area rugs to a floor. It can also hold a rug in place, allowing you to walk on and off set repeatedly. 

Carpet Tape
Image via Andrey_Popov.
Carpet Tape
Image via Photographee.eu.
Rug Tape
Image via iamRob.

Once you’ve tackled rug detail, carpet tape can secure just about anything else. Affix small props to a surface (a plant, a chair that’s tippy), connect multiple balloons, or connect piles of toys and boxes. Carpet tape isn’t re-positional, so the key here is think twice, tape once.

Stabilize Props
Image via united photo studio.
Attach Decorations
Image via Ariam Manzo.
Stabilize Decorations
Carpet tapes’ many facets include stabilizing props, wires, and various decorations. Image via SVPanteon.

4. Glue Dots

Glue dots are what hold new credit cards to a piece of paper (in case you didn’t know). They share some sticky qualities with carpet tape, but they’re uniquely (hurrah!) removable. You can place a glue dot under any lightweight prop, change its placement, and still end up with an un-marred surface. Use glue dots to adhere paper items to a wall, secure small vases when they seem unstable, or hold ribbons to packages.

Adhering Paper
Image via ibom.
Adhering Small Props
Image via Followtheflow.
Adhering Papers to Wall
Image via Evgeny Atamanenko.
Adhering Decorative Props
Image via MediaGroup_BestForYou.

You can also use glue dots to stop a marble from rolling off set (or anything else round, like a pencil or a glass on its side). Once you become fully fluent in glue dots, employ them to hold book pages stylishly open.

Secure Marbles
Image via pmartinasi.
Secure Art Tools
Image via paula sierra.
Fanning Pages
Image via Marina Andrejchenko.
Secure Glassware
Learn how to utilize glue dots in interesting ways, like fanning book pages or stabilizing an overturned glass. Image via EvgenyZinoviev.

5. Monofilament

Visible to the eye, but usually not the camera, monofilament can help discreetly hang mobiles, play tents, and much more (while keeping them height adjustable).

Designing Props
Image via yelantsevv.
Hanging Decorations
Image via Followtheflow.
Hanging Props
Image via Smyshliaeva Oksana.

Monofilament can additionally help position the face of a prop toward the camera. Do this by taping monofilament to the back of a prop, then taping the other end of the filament to the floor to hold the prop’s angle. 

Positioning Props
Image via Zamurovic Brothers.

If you’re working with balloons, a neat trick is to hang them from the ceiling with monofilament (taped to their back), and if you put typical balloon strings on the balloons, they’ll look like they’re filled with helium (without needing helium). 

Secure Balloons
Monofilament is perfect for securing and hanging various props and decorations. Image via Berezovska Anastasia.

6. Small Clamps

Clamps are incredibly useful for keeping lamp cords out of sight (clamped to the back of an armchair). They can also connect curtain rods to a C-stand off camera, if you don’t have a real window.

Small Clamps
Image via Photographee.eu.
Clamping Props
Image via Gaf_Lila.

Clamps can help dangle something like a lightweight lamp or a swing from a ceiling pipe or beam. 

Hang Light Fixtures
Image via MAX BLENDER 3D.
Secure Props
Image via Photographee.eu.

If you’re outdoors, clamps keep tablecloths in place, despite wind. 

Secure Outdoor Props
Clamps have a variety of uses—from hanging light fixtures to securing props. Image via wavebreakmedia.

7. T-Pins

The obvious use for T-pins is with textiles. T-pins can secure drape folds (with the pins hidden off camera). They can just as easily keep a stack of folded towels in place or hold bed linens taut. 

Secure Drapes
Image via steineranden.
Secure Towels
Image via brizmaker.
Secure Linens
Image via Marina Pochueva.

But, T-pins aren’t strictly for linens. They will work on anything soft and might do a good job keeping a yoga mat rolled up, or helping one stuffed animal pat another on the head!

Secure Yoga Mat
Image via Natali Brillianata.
Arrange Stuffed Animals
T-pins help position props or smooth out rough lines. Image via BK666.

8. Removable Wall Hooks

What did we ever do before removable wall hooks! Stylists use them on any set that requires the temporary hanging of light artwork, mirrors, clocks, towels, kids’ masks, and more. They come with a removable tab, so the wall is left unspoiled.

Hang Light Artwork
Image via Zastolskiy Victor.
Hang a Mirror
Image via Followtheflow.
Hang Props
Image via Photographee.eu.
Hang Props
Image via New Africa.
Hang Lightweight Decorations
Always have removable wall hooks on hand for that last minute added prop. Image via Followtheflow.

You now have a range of solid styling tools in your belt. Use them often and well. A bustling career takes a long time to build, but your prop kit is off to a great start.

Cover image via Photographee.eu.

