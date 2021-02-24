From T-pins to removable wall hooks, here’s your secret guide to the indispensable tools that’ll make your prop styling look pro.
Every seasoned prop stylist will tell you they have gained ability and resourcefulness over time. They might also tell you there’s an often-overlooked skill they simply can’t do without—knowing which tools to use and when.
Since there’s no official textbook for upcoming prop stylists, consider this your secret guide to indispensable tools. None are difficult to find, but all will make you look like a pro.
1. Thin Wire
Wire is a life saver for stylists. It can connect two of anything, such as garlands (so they are long enough to wrap up a banister). Plus, it can also attach those garlands to the banister itself.
Wire can help rig a string of lights and it can group things together, from the big (pendant lamps) to the small (a stash of pens in a cup). Wire also comes in handy when attaching any number of props to any number of structures (like doors, trees, fences). Wire is your modest jack of all trades.
2. Hand Steamer
Anything made of cloth, that you cannot fit under an iron, will benefit from a session with a steamer. Use it to smooth wrinkles from drapes, rugs, sofa cushions, and cloth bins.
A trick most people don’t know is to use a steamer (carefully, so you don’t burn yourself) to smooth tight kinks out of a lamp cord. Clip the lamp cord to a rack so your hands are clear of the dangerous heat, and don’t steam long enough to melt the plastic cord!
3. Double Stick Carpet Tape
Carpet tape is strong enough to flatten low-pile area rugs to a floor. It can also hold a rug in place, allowing you to walk on and off set repeatedly.
Once you’ve tackled rug detail, carpet tape can secure just about anything else. Affix small props to a surface (a plant, a chair that’s tippy), connect multiple balloons, or connect piles of toys and boxes. Carpet tape isn’t re-positional, so the key here is think twice, tape once.
4. Glue Dots
Glue dots are what hold new credit cards to a piece of paper (in case you didn’t know). They share some sticky qualities with carpet tape, but they’re uniquely (hurrah!) removable. You can place a glue dot under any lightweight prop, change its placement, and still end up with an un-marred surface. Use glue dots to adhere paper items to a wall, secure small vases when they seem unstable, or hold ribbons to packages.
You can also use glue dots to stop a marble from rolling off set (or anything else round, like a pencil or a glass on its side). Once you become fully fluent in glue dots, employ them to hold book pages stylishly open.
5. Monofilament
Visible to the eye, but usually not the camera, monofilament can help discreetly hang mobiles, play tents, and much more (while keeping them height adjustable).
Monofilament can additionally help position the face of a prop toward the camera. Do this by taping monofilament to the back of a prop, then taping the other end of the filament to the floor to hold the prop’s angle.
If you’re working with balloons, a neat trick is to hang them from the ceiling with monofilament (taped to their back), and if you put typical balloon strings on the balloons, they’ll look like they’re filled with helium (without needing helium).
6. Small Clamps
Clamps are incredibly useful for keeping lamp cords out of sight (clamped to the back of an armchair). They can also connect curtain rods to a C-stand off camera, if you don’t have a real window.
Clamps can help dangle something like a lightweight lamp or a swing from a ceiling pipe or beam.
If you’re outdoors, clamps keep tablecloths in place, despite wind.
7. T-Pins
The obvious use for T-pins is with textiles. T-pins can secure drape folds (with the pins hidden off camera). They can just as easily keep a stack of folded towels in place or hold bed linens taut.
But, T-pins aren’t strictly for linens. They will work on anything soft and might do a good job keeping a yoga mat rolled up, or helping one stuffed animal pat another on the head!
8. Removable Wall Hooks
What did we ever do before removable wall hooks! Stylists use them on any set that requires the temporary hanging of light artwork, mirrors, clocks, towels, kids’ masks, and more. They come with a removable tab, so the wall is left unspoiled.
You now have a range of solid styling tools in your belt. Use them often and well. A bustling career takes a long time to build, but your prop kit is off to a great start.
Cover image via Photographee.eu.
