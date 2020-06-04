Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Global shutdown measures are slowing the spread of the coronavirus — giving our planet a brief respite from the effects of human activity.

A combo picture shows the skyline of Murcia, Spain days before the national lockdown, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, February 29, 2020 (left), and the same site forty days into the lockdown, April 23, 2020 (right). Image via MaARCIAL GUILLEN/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

A bird’s-eye view of Union Square empty during the coronavirus quarantine. Image via Shutterstock.

Greenhouse gas emissions and pollution levels are down. In New York City, as traffic drops by thirty-five percent, carbon monoxide has been reduced by nearly fifty percent when compared with last year. In Italy, nitrogen dioxide emissions have also fallen. Plus, Los Angeles witnessed the best air quality it’s had in four decades.

Reports state the coronavirus outbreak has had a positive impact on the environment and levels of pollution over London. Image via ANDY RAIN/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

In China, air pollutants went down by twenty to thirty percent. Between January and March, the nation also experienced an 84.5 percent increase in days with good air quality. The reduction in pollution is estimated to have saved tens of thousands of people from premature deaths. In parts of India, aerosol levels have hit a twenty-year low.

The moon is seen through the clear sky as a seagull flies over the steeple of the Orthodox church of Saint Spyridon in downtown Bucharest, Romania, March 30, 2020. Image via ROBERT GHEMENT/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

In April, residents of Delhi soaked in the blue sky during the day and gazed at the stars at night. The air, once so polluted that people could physically taste it, felt clean. In Jalandhar, the air was so clear that people could see the Dhauladhar mountain range from their roofs.

India Gate is seen from the Raisina Hills with clear skies in New Delhi, India. Image via Manish Swarup/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Also, in April, the breathtaking Mount Kenya became visible from Nairobi, an occurrence so rare that many believed photos of the event had been Photoshopped. After one photo went viral, older residents weighed in, remembering that, once upon a time, the air had been clear enough to see it regularly.

Globally, experts say we could see a 5.5 percent reduction in emissions in 2020, when compared with 2019. Some suggest that COVID-19 could even prompt the largest decrease in emissions caused by human activity since the Second World War.

An empty Brighton beach during the coronavirus pandemic. Image via David Hayes/​Shutterstock.

An empty Brighton Pier during the coronavirus pandemic. Image via David Hayes/​Shutterstock.

As of this writing, global cases of the novel coronavirus have exceeded 5.5 million, killing more than 328,000 people. As leading environmentalists, including the UN Environment chief, have stressed, this crisis is by no means a “silver lining” for the environment. This despicable disease has caused immeasurable distress and loss, and the news isn’t all positive for the environment.

Medical waste is on the rise. Beyond that, in the United States, plastic restrictions have been lifted and pollution regulations have been relaxed. Some recycling facilities have also shut down. Of course, international climate meetings could be disrupted by the virus, as could the efforts of some conservationists working on the ground to monitor wildlife, including those on the frontlines protecting animals from poaching.

A ranger observes the last two remaining northern white rhinos — Fatu (left) and Najin (right) — at the Ol Pejeta conservancy in Kenya. Image via Khalil Senosi/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Some of the positive environmental effects of COVID-19 also come with qualifiers. Pollution hasn’t fallen nearly as much as many had expected. Emissions in China have actually bounced back.

In recent weeks, photos of Venice have gone viral — the canals are clearer and locals can even see the fish beneath the surface. But, as the city’s mayor’s office indicated to CNN at the time, these positive changes don’t necessarily tell us the whole story. The air quality in Venice did improve, but the clearer waters are not evidence of decreased water pollution. Instead, the reduced traffic has caused the sediment in the water to fall to the bottom, changing its appearance.

Gondolas moored on the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy float on the semi-transparent water, in the absence of wave motion, due to the blockage of traffic caused by the coronavirus. Image via Andrea Merola/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

Sadly, viral stories about swans and dolphins reclaiming the Venice canals and elephants exploring Yunnan, China — both as a result of the coronavirus restrictions — have since been debunked. As National Geographic pointed out, some of these headlines seem “too good to be true” because they are.

A large clutch of Canadian goose goslings sit among daisies during warm weather at Rickmansworth Aquadrome. Wildlife has enjoyed the absence of humans invading their environment during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Image via Stephen Chung/​LNP/​Shutterstock.

On the other hand, some species have indeed experienced a much-needed break from human activity during this crisis. In Thailand, the absence of tourists means that vulnerable leatherback sea turtles have been able to build more nests. In Florida, researchers have found that both leatherback sea turtles and loggerhead turtles are thriving due to reduced human presence and waste.

A young Israeli boy watches as a family of wild boars roam a street in the northern city of Haifa, Israel, April 11, 2020. Reports state that wild animals feel safer walking around the streets as most citizens are staying home in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Image via ABIR SULTAN/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

Wild animals around the world have been seen venturing into new territory due to the absence of people. In some cases, they have more room to explore or wander. Although they might not be able to reclaim cities as their own, this time does serve as a reminder that they live among us — and are just as entitled to space as we are.

A herd of wild elephants graze near a road in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Vehicular traffic through this road has almost ceased because of the ongoing lockdown and wild elephants have appeared close to human habitats. Image via Anup K Venu/​AP/​Shutterstock.

In Venice, even if water pollution hasn’t fallen, the cormorants are thankful for the clearer water because it allows them to see the fish. In late March, The Guardian reported that ducks had built a nest at the Piazzale Roma Vaporetto stop and someone had left a sign cautioning people against disturbing the eggs.

Jackals roam at HaYarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 15, 2020. Reports state that wild animals feel safer walking the streets of the cities and empty parks, as most citizens are staying home due to Israeli police tightly enforcing a general lockdown during the Passover Holiday. Image via ABIR SULTAN/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

A flock of seagulls fly over an empty Brighton Pier during the coronavirus pandemic. Image via David Hayes/​Shutterstock.

The positive environmental “side effects” we’re witnessing now might well be temporary, since similar drops in emissions occurred during the financial crash of 2008. That time around, the influence wasn’t long-lasting, as emissions rebounded in 2010. Our current “moment of truth” is on the horizon. As countries and cities continue to reopen, it’s up to our governments to support green energy through economic stimulus programs.

A juvenile Grey Heron, standing in foliage, catches a Newt. Parks void of humans encourages wildlife to roam freely. Image via Andrew Fosker/​Shutterstock.

Deer roam the streets of a mountain resort town in southern Poland as coronavirus pandemic keeps people indoors. Image via GRZEGORZ MOMOT/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

It’s up to us as individuals whether we return to old habits or institute permanent changes in our routines. Perhaps air travel isn’t as essential as we once thought. Maybe we can telecommute rather than drive to work every day.

Interstate 95 in Miami, Florida, with light traffic during afternoon rush hour, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Image via Roger Prehoda/​Shutterstock.

An aerial view shows the almost deserted Piazza del Duomo where Duomo Cathedral of Milan resides. The Italian government imposed unprecedented restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Image via RemotePhotoPress/​Shutterstock.

Photographs of our environment, our cities, and our air right now are by no means a promise of a better future, but perhaps they’re an incentive for us to begin the process of building one. If they aren’t cause for celebration just yet, they might still be signs of hope.

Rapeseed flowers bloom on World Earth Day, near Prague, Czech Republic, April 22, 2020. World Earth Day, which promotes environmental protection, is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary amid a global pandemic lockdown of humans threatened by the coronavirus. Image via MARTIN DIVISEK/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

Zoonotic diseases like the coronavirus are intricately tied to the health of our planet. When we damage ecosystems and interfere with wildlife, whether it’s through habitat loss or live animal markets, we put our lives and communities in danger. Recently, Wuhan officially banned the eating of wild animals, and China is facing international pressure to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade.

Wild horses graze near the road in Warden Road, South Africa, on day forty-four of the national lockdown as a result of coronavirus, May 10, 2020. Image via KIM LUDBROOK/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

In many cases, the coronavirus pandemic has inspired sweeping, immediate action, and it’s proven that humankind is capable of the kind of changes we need to implement in the fight against another global health crisis — climate change and the destruction of the natural world. Silver lining or not, that’s something to hold onto during this difficult time.

An aerial picture dated May 6, 2020 shows narrowboats moored up on the Grand Union Canal in Crick, Northamptonshire. Lockdown restrictions mean they can only be used for essential travel. Image via Geoff Robinson/​Shutterstock.

A drone view of an empty Hollywood Beach, Florida, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Image via Roger Prehoda/​Shutterstock.

At most, pictures of our vast and diverse planet during this pandemic could inspire a better, more sustainable world. At the very least, they provide a glimmer of possibility and beauty — which is a powerful thing in and of itself.

When Delhi’s air cleared earlier this year, The New York Times spoke with one resident, an eighty-year-old retired English professor who enjoyed watching the sky from his balcony. “I don’t know how long this will last,” he told the paper. “But right now, I feel much better.” Perhaps that’s something we can all agree on.

Cover image via Roger Prehoda/​Shutterstock.