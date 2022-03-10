10 Easy Postcard Ideas for DIY Inspiration

Remember when a postcard design was just a note with a pretty photo that a tourist would mail to loved ones elsewhere?

If you answered yes and started dreaming about what it was like to make or receive one, this blog post is for you. And, if you answered no because you think only your grandparents use them, this blog post is for you, too.

Postcards step in and out of the limelight as much as a talented actor of thirty years. We know they may not star on every show. But did they forget how to act? Of course not.

Meanwhile, postcards are so much more than what they used to be. They’re more dynamic and easy to make than ever. Because they refuse to only put themselves in a (mail)box, they’re branching out and laying down the frameworks for a new era of eye-popping invites, cards, and interior decor.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

What makes postcards engaging

10 easy DIY postcard ideas (with examples)

How to create a postcard in PicMonkey

Let’s get started.

What Makes Postcards Engaging?

When postcard art catches your attention with unusual styles, it spurs your curiosity with a couple of design tricks. By projecting imagery of dream destinations and people you dream about, postcard art wins permission to weave layers of a deeper message.

The overlapping elements entangle you. Then this symbolism prompts you to decipher color schemes and relationships between the subject and objects of the artwork.

Unusual Styles and Color Schemes

What’s the secret behind the Teflon status of postcards? We’ll give you a hint: Postcards stand out from their competition with the help of unconventional styles and colors. Even nowadays, postcards achieve a higher response rate than most direct mail deliverables.

Postcards deliver a dramatic bang and evoke emotional responses because of their mix of unusual visuals, original messaging, and decor.

Original Messaging

Postcards weren’t the first-ever greeting cards. Two centuries ago, they started as a spinoff version of a greeting card for soldiers at war to mail their spouses. Ever since then, they leave you thinking the grass is greener on the other side.

Decorations

It’s one thing when a note from a special person, place, or phenomenon they care about warms the heart. It’s another when your postcard dips your toes into nostalgic design and decor.

We all experience feelings of nostalgia sometimes. Postcards support these feelings to the max.

10 Postcard Art Ideas

Alright: You’re starting to learn what makes a postcard pop like Orville Redenbacher. Let’s explore these ten easy postcard ideas for you to get inspired.

1. Shamrock Shenanigans

Three is a lucky number in Ireland. So, it’s only right these three Kodak 400 photos celebrate family and home on this Celtic collage postcard.

2. Valentine’s Day

Red hearts and candy spell out what this Valentine’s Day collage postcard template is about.

See how this postcard rose to the occasion by setting the tone early with red hearts and cozy copy. By sharing two facial expressions of a real human being falling for this holiday, this postcard enchants.

3. Cloud 9 Discounts

Airy and breezy cosmetics postcard promo template slices prices customers dream about.

However you use this cloudy shop discount postcard, one thing remains clear. Its symmetric design and life-like textures get customers to notice your business.

4. New Year’s Party Invite

Count on this New Year’s postcard template to drop the ball for the right reasons.

Black and gold bring good luck when ringing in the New Year. As a bonus, the leopard print on this party invite encourages invitees to let loose.

5. Seasonal Blues

Feeling blue for your event invite? Make this postcard template your own with PicMonkey.

Cold weather or not, these watercolors complement the seasonal symbols on this invite postcard. Before you know it, your invitees will stumble out of their igloos and drip into the holiday spirit.

6. Día de los Muertos

For this Día de los Muertos fiesta invite postcard, four skulls flip the script on what it means to rest in peace. The four-skull drawing pattern pays homage to life’s biggest losses.

7. October’s Very Own

Scary hours are on deck for this Halloween party invite. With the black background, red font, and faded owl lingering in vivid detail, this event is worth hooting about to your bravest friends.

8. Understated Elegance

With the precision of an Olympic figure skater, this drawing postcard template is nailed to perfection. The thin pencil silhouette and cursive font both ebb and flow with unparalleled elegance.

In the end, it teases an understated luxury style.

9. Burnouts Not Included

Under the hood, this vintage car show postcard has enough horsepower to drive up your number of RSVPs from 0 to 60 in no time.

10. Tokyo Tints

Vintage earth tones and shadow outlines stray away from modern Tokyo in this postcard design by Tom Moore.

Tokyo is known for its neon lights. However, this postcard draws inspiration from vintage looks and dials up dark tints that drown out some of the warmer colors.

In turn, darker shades of green and red create a loud, yet controllable chaos that captures the spirit of the city.

How to Make a Postcard in PicMonkey

Despite how affordable postcards are, making one on your own is hard to do without the right set of tools.

With PicMonkey, you can customize postcard templates or design yours from scratch. So, whether it’s a birthday postcard design you seek, vintage postcard design, collage postcards, or just cute postcards for your friends or family members, they’re all possible to make quickly and easily!

Make Your Postcard in PicMonkey:

1. In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates.

2. Type “postcard” into the search bar and select your favorite layout.

4. Change colors, images, effects, text, and graphics.

5. Click Download on the top toolbar and export your digital letterhead as a JPG or PNG.

Like the best trends and most dedicated environmentalists, postcards keep recycling. They may not be going into a can and turning into a piece of glass hours later. But, they will be recycled into new phases of popularity because they know how to adapt to different times.

Even though this doesn’t always happen with grace, it happens most when it caters to the creative needs of the next generation.

Cover image via GoodStudio.