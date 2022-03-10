Download 10 FREE Images now with a risk-free trial. Start your free trial!

10 Easy Postcard Ideas for DIY Inspiration
Design

10 Easy Postcard Ideas for DIY Inspiration

By on

Remember when a postcard design was just a note with a pretty photo that a tourist would mail to loved ones elsewhere? 

If you answered yes and started dreaming about what it was like to make or receive one, this blog post is for you. And, if you answered no because you think only your grandparents use them, this blog post is for you, too. 

Postcards step in and out of the limelight as much as a talented actor of thirty years. We know they may not star on every show. But did they forget how to act? Of course not. 

Meanwhile, postcards are so much more than what they used to be. They’re more dynamic and easy to make than ever. Because they refuse to only put themselves in a (mail)box, they’re branching out and laying down the frameworks for a new era of eye-popping invites, cards, and interior decor.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

  • What makes postcards engaging
  • 10 easy DIY postcard ideas (with examples)
  • How to create a postcard in PicMonkey

Let’s get started.

What Makes Postcards Engaging?

Postcard design with photo of sparklers front and center and space for text around edges
Customize this template using PicMonkey.

When postcard art catches your attention with unusual styles, it spurs your curiosity with a couple of design tricks. By projecting imagery of dream destinations and people you dream about, postcard art wins permission to weave layers of a deeper message.

The overlapping elements entangle you. Then this symbolism prompts you to decipher color schemes and relationships between the subject and objects of the artwork. 

Unusual Styles and Color Schemes 

What’s the secret behind the Teflon status of postcards? We’ll give you a hint: Postcards stand out from their competition with the help of unconventional styles and colors. Even nowadays, postcards achieve a higher response rate than most direct mail deliverables. 

Postcards deliver a dramatic bang and evoke emotional responses because of their mix of unusual visuals, original messaging, and decor. 

Original Messaging

Postcards weren’t the first-ever greeting cards. Two centuries ago, they started as a spinoff version of a greeting card for soldiers at war to mail their spouses. Ever since then, they leave you thinking the grass is greener on the other side. 

Decorations

It’s one thing when a note from a special person, place, or phenomenon they care about warms the heart. It’s another when your postcard dips your toes into nostalgic design and decor.

We all experience feelings of nostalgia sometimes. Postcards support these feelings to the max.

10 Postcard Art Ideas  

Alright: You’re starting to learn what makes a postcard pop like Orville Redenbacher. Let’s explore these ten easy postcard ideas for you to get inspired. 

1. Shamrock Shenanigans

Collage postcard template titled with text that says “St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans” with green background includes 3 columns filled by 3 photos shot with Kodak 400 film and first photo with 2 girls holding 1 flower each while second photo is of clovers and third photo is from back seat of car 
Customize this collage postcard template with PicMonkey.

Three is a lucky number in Ireland. So, it’s only right these three Kodak 400 photos celebrate family and home on this Celtic collage postcard. 

2. Valentine’s Day 

Collage postcard template includes 3 columns filled by 2 photos of a woman in red-pink sweater covering her eyes with red-pink heart-shaped lollipops and middle photo with text that says “You’re Sweet As Candy” and text below that says “Much Love Andi”
Make this Valentine’s Day postcard template your own with PicMonkey.

Red hearts and candy spell out what this Valentine’s Day collage postcard template is about.

See how this postcard rose to the occasion by setting the tone early with red hearts and cozy copy. By sharing two facial expressions of a real human being falling for this holiday, this postcard enchants.

3. Cloud 9 Discounts

Collage postcard template marked by white border and divided by four different sections including green, blue, purple, gray and features cosmetics retail promotion message divided text that says “Hey Erin! Save Up to 50% Off…” followed by sample Latin text
Customize this postcard template using PicMonkey.

Airy and breezy cosmetics postcard promo template slices prices customers dream about.

However you use this cloudy shop discount postcard, one thing remains clear. Its symmetric design and life-like textures get customers to notice your business.  

4. New Year’s Party Invite 

Party event invite postcard template in black background and gold watercolor paint spots that create leopard print look above text that says “Please join Michale and Matt for Cocktails the Countdown” followed by address details
Customize this event invite postcard template using PicMonkey.

Count on this New Year’s postcard template to drop the ball for the right reasons. 

Black and gold bring good luck when ringing in the New Year. As a bonus, the leopard print on this party invite encourages invitees to let loose. 

5. Seasonal Blues  

Postcard template with blue watercolor paint depicting trees, reindeer, text that says “5th Annual Winter Bazaar” and text that says “Find the perfect gift at our annual Winter Craft Bizaar. Join over 50 vendors offering desserts & gifts.” followed by event address details
Feeling blue for your event invite? Make this postcard template your own with PicMonkey.

Cold weather or not, these watercolors complement the seasonal symbols on this invite postcard. Before you know it, your invitees will stumble out of their igloos and drip into the holiday spirit. 

6. Día de los Muertos 

Drawing postcard template with pink background and Tan Hide orange flower and 4 skull drawings with text that says “Please join us for Sugar and Skulls”  followed by event address details
Customize this Día de los Muertos party invite postcard template with PicMonkey.

For this Día de los Muertos fiesta invite postcard, four skulls flip the script on what it means to rest in peace. The four-skull drawing pattern pays homage to life’s biggest losses.  

7. October’s Very Own

Drawing postcard template with black background and faded owl design and white text that says “Join us for our annual” above red text that says “Owl O Ween Party” followed by event address details
Make this drawing postcard event invite template using PicMonkey.

Scary hours are on deck for this Halloween party invite. With the black background, red font, and faded owl lingering in vivid detail, this event is worth hooting about to your bravest friends. 

8. Understated Elegance

Drawing postcard template with thin pencil silhouette of human face and fuchsia background and text in cursive font that says “2024 Mode Moderne Revolvër”
Customize this event invite postcard template using PicMonkey.

With the precision of an Olympic figure skater, this drawing postcard template is nailed to perfection. The thin pencil silhouette and cursive font both ebb and flow with unparalleled elegance.

In the end, it teases an understated luxury style.

9. Burnouts Not Included

Postcard template with two vertical columns and the first column is filled with a photo of classic 1960s Chevy car dashboard while second column with white background includes black text that says “Vintage classics local car show”
Make this vintage postcard template using PicMonkey.

Under the hood, this vintage car show postcard has enough horsepower to drive up your number of RSVPs from 0 to 60 in no time. 

10. Tokyo Tints 

Vintage destination postcard template with dirty oof-white paper border that surrounds tinted photo of traffic intersection in Tokyo Japan with ongoing traffic and text that says “Greetings from Tokyo electric town”
Vintage earth tones and shadow outlines stray away from modern Tokyo in this postcard design by Tom Moore.

Tokyo is known for its neon lights. However, this postcard draws inspiration from vintage looks and dials up dark tints that drown out some of the warmer colors.

In turn, darker shades of green and red create a loud, yet controllable chaos that captures the spirit of the city.

How to Make a Postcard in PicMonkey

Screenshot of postcard template in PicMonkey editor

Despite how affordable postcards are, making one on your own is hard to do without the right set of tools.

With PicMonkey, you can customize postcard templates or design yours from scratch. So, whether it’s a birthday postcard design you seek, vintage postcard design, collage postcards, or just cute postcards for your friends or family members, they’re all possible to make quickly and easily!

Make Your Postcard in PicMonkey:

1. In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates.

2. Type “postcard” into the search bar and select your favorite layout.

4. Change colors, images, effects, text, and graphics.

5. Click Download on the top toolbar and export your digital letterhead as a JPG or PNG.

Like the best trends and most dedicated environmentalists, postcards keep recycling. They may not be going into a can and turning into a piece of glass hours later. But, they will be recycled into new phases of popularity because they know how to adapt to different times.

Even though this doesn’t always happen with grace, it happens most when it caters to the creative needs of the next generation.

Cover image via GoodStudio.

Design
