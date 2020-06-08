Share this: Facebook

With marketing ads focusing on the new stay at home livelihood, it’s important that they recognize the strife, as well as convey a sense of comfort.

Since the early days of Mad Men and powerhouse agencies, advertising has been a reflection of society. Commercials reference current events, while digital ads mirror cultural trends. So, it’s no wonder the most recent ads feature citizens wearing masks, empty city streets, and themes like uncertainty and hope.

These days, though, brands find themselves facing a difficult challenge. Ignoring COVID-19’s impact on the world might lead consumers to view marketers as tone deaf. So, marketers need to balance being sensitive to their audience’s needs and fears while keeping their businesses afloat.

It isn’t easy to market products during a pandemic. It requires brands to think differently about the stories they tell and the images they use to convey them.

Marketing with Real-World Imagery

When Teleflora’s brand managers sat down to contemplate this year’s Mother’s Day marketing campaign, they no doubt realized it necessitated a new approach. The holiday fell at at time when many states were sheltering-in-place. Countless Americans were communicating with their mothers and mothers-in-law over FaceTime and Zoom instead of face-to-face.

The floral company ultimately produced a YouTube video that hailed mothers as unsung heroes. They included images of actual moms “making the new normal feel a little bit more normal.” By featuring user-generated stills and recent video footage of mothers living during the pandemic, the brand was able to create a relevant and relatable message.

User-generated content is a cornerstone of modern-day marketing. It’s coveted for its ability to portray brands and their customers in a more realistic light. There’s a big difference between a polished image of a product in a studio and showing that same product in an actual customer’s home.

Authentic and approachable, user-generated content (UGC) exhibits real-world behavior and trends, and helps brands portray themselves as credible and trustworthy. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), other benefits of UGC range from building strong brand affinity and engagement102, to being more memorable than traditional advertising and increasing search engine indexing.

Many marketers source this creative directly from consumers. However, that isn’t the only way to acquire quality content in a timely fashion. Editorial content, so named because of its “Editorial Use Only” label, was traditionally employed only by publishers and media. But now images and videos of real-life events are now available for commercial purposes, and they’re in high demand for contemporary advertising and marketing campaigns.

This kind of content brings brands and consumers together in the context of current events. This is especially common in sports marketing. Just think of all the sports apparel and airline brands advertising during the FIFA World Cup, or Visa’s classic Derrick Redmond spot. Some of the most memorable ads we’ve seen, like Budweiser’s commercial commemorating the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series win, used real footage of athletes and fans.

Editorial Content Captures Scenes from a Pandemic

Of course, as we’ve been reminded in recent months, the social issues and zeitgeist of the times isn’t always positive. When the event on everyone’s mind is a crisis, marketers must be more cautious in their use of real-world content.

You’ll often hear the word “newsjacking” used to describe campaigns that tap into news trends. Coined by marketing and sales strategist David Meerman Scott in his 2011 book by the same name, the goal is to capitalize on real-time events to generate publicity.

Newsjacking has grown in popularity, to the point where some branding experts say that in this day and age, brands can’t afford not to do it. Barbara Martin, co-CEO and co-founder of New York-based marketing agency The Brand Guild, describes newsjacking as “the practice of injecting your ideas into a breaking news story.” She notes that the shrinking media landscape, decentralization of content platforms, and sheer volume of online conversations, has made the concept “more important than ever,” and advises brands to “bring something truly meaningful to the conversation.”

What might that strategy look like during the pandemic? As part of its recent #OneTeam campaign, Budweiser honored health care workers and first responders by using editorial images of these heroes at work in an effort to highlight its partnership with the American Red Cross. In recent months, Walmart has featured employees singing — literally — the praises of neighborly love. So, what did these brands bring to the conversation? Gratitude, optimism, and some tender moments consumers haven’t seen anywhere else.

In April, the Coca-Cola Company published a YouTube video that embraced this exact mindset. They used images of empty store shelves, hospital workers, quarantined citizens singing on their balconies, and mothers overseeing remote learning sessions to emphasize the importance of behaving selflessly and remaining optimistic. The ad contrasts positive behavior with anxiety-inducing imagery, and the only mention of Coca-Cola’s products comes in the tag line, “Thank you for filling the glass with kindness and hope.”

Ads like these focus on lifting our spirits and sending a message of perseverance and hope, while also underscoring the importance of community and social responsibility. The outcome doesn’t come across as self-serving, but selfless.

Adapting and Evolving in the Moment

It should go without saying that these types of ads aren’t your typical marketing fare. But then, these aren’t typical times. In order to survive and thrive, brands must remain nimble and adapt to the circumstances. That includes knowing how to read the room, and understanding that their products may be the last thing on consumers’ minds. It’s important that they deliver content that serves society rather than just their bottom line.

Take a cue from the visual content you’re incorporating into your campaigns, and shift the attention from products to people. You’ll see a common thread among many new ads, but that’s not necessarily a negative. When we all share the same concerns and face similar challenges, some repetition is inevitable.

To stand out, identify your brand’s unique traits and consider how these can help differentiate your marketing message. For example, Uber released a video titled “Thank you for not riding” that encouraged people to #StayHome and #MoveWhatMatters.

For its part, Apple used similar imagery but sent a different kind of message. The brand leveraged images and video to inspire viewers to stay creative, even while social distancing and self-quarantining at home.

From this point forward, we may very well find that this content plays a greater role in campaigns. With UGC, brands can boost brand affinity and customer engagement by appearing less forced than traditional advertising. Meanwhile real-world imagery that audiences understand and empathize with can help you make a connection and produce more memorable campaigns.

In times like these, it’s important to paint your company in a positive light. Contribute to the cultural conversation by creating uplifting, inspiring content that reflects your ethos and that everyone can enjoy.

How to Find Real-World Imagery for Campaigns

When a brand uses visuals of consumers, customers, and employees in situations that ring true to viewers, they invariably infuse their campaigns with authenticity. Not only are audiences likely to be receptive to respectful messaging and social commentary of this sort, but some are even “finding comfort in commercials” and creative that captures the here and now.



But finding images and footage of the “here and now” isn’t that straightforward. In fact, most content that captures the real world is reserved for “Editorial Use Only.” This means the content doesn’t have a model or property release attached to it, so it can only be used by publishers and media. This type of content is usually not available for commercial purposes — until now. With Asset Assurance™, Shuttestock’s team of editorial and legal experts evaluate all editorial content and work with our customers to review the potential commercial use of this content.



Take the real world event of the now-famous celebrations of essential health care workers in NYC. During the height of the pandemic, New Yorkers stepped onto their balconies, leaned out of their windows, or took to their rooftops every evening to applaud the health-care workers as they changed shifts in hospitals across the city. They also decorated their apartment exteriors, sign posts, and streetlights with flowers, rainbows, and thank yous. It’s been an uplifting display, and a symbol of the city’s resilience throughout the pandemic. This is an example of the type of content commercial customers can explore through Asset Assurance™.



Explore Shutterstock Editorial to open a door onto a whole new world of content possibilities. These editorial images will bring much-needed authenticity to campaigns at a time when audiences want — and need — honest communication about the world. You can learn more about Shutterstock’s Asset Assurance™ for Editorial Images and Footage here, and contact us if you’d like to begin using editorial content in your campaigns.

Cover image by Stephen Lovekin/​Shutterstock.