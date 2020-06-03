Share this: Facebook

Take a look at five different types of website background images, and discover how each one might fit into your new online store design.

Background images might not be the first element you consider when designing an ecommerce website, but these types of graphics are crucial for pulling together a site design and improving the overall look, feel and functionality of your online store.

The right background image will be a workhorse for your ecommerce site, helping to make the design appear more unified and professional. Background graphics can also help direct the UX pathway of your website, drawing the eye towards calls-to-action or buttons, using subtle changes in gradients, textures, and color contrast.

This site design for a stationery store uses a marbled ink background by contributor Prostock-studio.

Here, discover the five types of background images that work especially well for ecommerce sites and online stores, from subtle textures that make products appear more aspirational, to “edgeless” images that are perfect for designing responsive layouts.

Background Images for Ecommerce Sites

Ecommerce sites need a versatile variety of background images across different pages. The store’s home page might require a more dramatic, eye-catching image that advertises the brand as a whole or a seasonal product range. Meanwhile, individual category and product pages will benefit from more subtle backgrounds that help to draw the focus towards an item and ultimately encourage a sale.

As this site map shows, a typical ecommerce site has a range of six types of pages—leading from home page to featured products, product categories and product pages, and finally to basket and thank you pages.

Each page “type” of a typical ecommerce site might require a different style of background image.

Each of these pages will require something a little different in terms of background image, but the five categories below are versatile enough to be used across a broad range of these page types.

An ecommerce site design can benefit from five types of background image:

“Edgeless” background images that aid responsive design.

that aid responsive design. Background images with visual cues that direct the UX pathway.

that direct the UX pathway. Background textures that bring a sense of depth and aspiration to digital images of products.

that bring a sense of depth and aspiration to digital images of products. Background images for product mockups , which allow sites to replicate the tactile experience of physical retail.

, which allow sites to replicate the tactile experience of physical retail. Thematic background images that help reinforce the brand identity or type of products for sale.

Image by contributor palamatic.

Let’s look at each of these backgrounds in action, and see how each of them can be used to create an effective, stylish and professional website design.

1. “Edgeless” Background Images

Background images with invisible edges will prove to be an extremely useful tool when creating responsive website designs. If you want your ecommerce site to look as seamless and elegant on desktop screens as mobile devices, these edgeless images are your new best friend.

With 50% of users globally accessing websites via mobile devices, savvy ecommerce owners realize that it’s vital to prepare a site to provide an equally smooth experience.

Edgeless images give the illusion of being ultra-flexible in width, allowing the image to expand or contract without compromising on image quality or positioning, while also hiding unsightly edges. Given that your customers could be viewing your online store on either a huge retina screen or a tiny handheld device, the flexibility of these seamless images will ensure that visual content isn’t overly stretched, pixelated, or poorly positioned.

Image by contributor popcorner.

So what exactly is an edgeless image? All images have edges, but some styles of image allow web designers to more easily expand the image past the actual edges. For example, a photo with a solid background color can be expanded by matching the HEX color of the site background to the photo’s background.

This site design uses a photo with a solid background color, which has been matched to HEX code #e79620 in the surrounding background. The result is a seamless image that appears to expand to full-width, even when in reality, it might be restricted to the width of the main container of the site layout. Image by contributor Jacob Lund.

Using an online color picker tool such as Chrome’s Eye Dropper is a quick and easy way to blend the edge of a solid-background image into the surrounding background, creating a seamless and responsive experience.

Background images with gradient edges, which fade into solid color, are also useful edgeless images. So are repetitive patterns, which are easy to mirror and expand in Photoshop before uploading to your website.

Image by contributor Mayer George.

2. Background Images with Visual Cues

This is a visual cue directs the user’s eye towards a specific point of interest, such as a button, call-to-action, menu item, or coupon code. While an obvious example might be a portrait photo that “looks” towards something, there are more subtle ways of achieving this using the humble background image. Different areas of color, contrast, light, or shape can help draw attention to an area on the layout.

This site design uses the central shape in the abstract geometric background to position a call-to-action and button, making it clear to the user where they should click. Image by contributor passion artist.

For example, a patterned background that has variation in shadow and highlights might naturally direct the eye toward the lighter area, making this a good place to position something you’d like to draw attention to.

Image by contributor Great Bergens.

Backgrounds that include framing elements, such as doorways, archways, or windows are also tried-and-tested success stories for UX designers. Ecommerce users want to be directed, making for a more seamless and pleasant browsing experience. Help them along by encouraging a particular route using an image with either a strong or subtle visual cue.

Image by contributor wacomka.

3. Background Textures

When the homepage of your ecommerce site might be all singing and dancing, your product pages might feel a little lackluster in comparison. While it’s important that the focus should shift to the product itself, this doesn’t mean that a stark white background will necessarily be the best choice for all ecommerce sites.

Contrasting color placed behind product shots on category pages can help to make these image-heavy pages more colorful and dynamic. On product pages themselves, subtle textures can make for a more sophisticated alternative to white backgrounds.

Image by InspireZone.

Textile or woven-pattern textures look effortlessly luxurious and elegant, making them a great fit for fashion and lifestyle brands. Meanwhile a subtle grit or grunge texture ups the cool factor of shops selling sportswear or alcohol.

For this site design, a subtle canvas background image has been chosen to inject texture and luxury to the layout, adding depth to otherwise minimal product pages. Image by contributor Atlantis Images.

When using colors or textures in the backgrounds of product pages, remember that your product photos will have to be edited to have their backgrounds removed. Save your images as transparent PNG files, using a tool like TinyPNG to compress these heavier image types.

4. Background Images for Product Mockups

If a customer can’t pick up and touch a product online, how can you give your ecommerce site a sense of tactility?

For ecommerce sites, an important role background images can play is to mimic the experience of physical retail. Product presentation is a key part of helping what you’re selling to feel real, even though they may only exist as a digital image on your website.

Image by contributor 3DJustincase.

You don’t have to blow your marketing budget on renting and preparing a studio to photograph packaged products such as cosmetics, drinks, and gifts. You can find ready-made images that feature on-trend backdrops, shelving, and surfaces for placing 3D renders of products. In many cases, 3D product mockups are included in these tableaus, making them a one-stop shop for web designers looking to save time and money.

This site layout uses a naturally styled product mockup image on the home page. The base background image is a simple plain background with a stone shelf, with the 3D product render added on top. Image by contributor 3DJustincase.

Look for images with shelving, platforms, or levels to place product mockups on category pages, product pages, and the home page. Long-width, horizontal images will provide plenty of space for responsive screens, while images with solid backgrounds, diffused edges, or overhead shots that lack shadow variation will help you to create a seamless effect for wide and narrow screen widths.

Image by contributor wacomka.

Image by contributor Mamba Azul.

Looking for something cutting edge? Isometric angles look particularly effective, and also allow for great all-round shots of products.

Image by contributor Customdesigner.

5. Thematic Background Images

A thematic background image can help to communicate the nature of your site to your visitors. These site-specific, thematic background images reference something about the type of products you’re selling or use the colors or graphics of a particular brand identity. They’re not only a great way of telling users what the online store is all about, but are also able to give your site a more immersive quality that mimics the experience of browsing in a physical store.

If your site is selling specific products, whether it’s books, electronics, or furniture, it’s time to start thinking creatively about the sort of background image that can reinforce the narrative of your store.

For example, a marbled ink texture might give bookstores or stationery shops an air of tradition and creativity.

This site design for a stationery store uses a marbled ink background by contributor Prostock-studio to convey a sense of bookishness and creativity, as well as to reinforce the brand’s printing heritage.

Dark slate or stone textures would be a perfect fit for the earthier, nature-infused persona of outdoor and adventure brands.

Image by contributor nadianb.

Subtle geometric patterns work beautifully for tech-centric electronics or software stores, while female-focussed beauty and fashion retail can use paper flower collages or marble backgrounds to keep their site designs feeling fresh and on-trend.

Image by contributor 3DJustincase.

Image by contributor The Bakery.

These types of website background, when used successfully, can be instantly transformative—able to give your customers a more sensory experience while they browse products online.

Conclusion: Background Images for Ecommerce Design

The humble background image is not always the first thing brands consider when designing an ecommerce site. But, the five examples discussed in this article demonstrate how these images can be surprisingly handy tools for improving the overall look and feel of a website as well as UX functionality.

Whether you opt for a subtle texture to make product pages feel more luxurious and tactile, or a thematic background image that makes the browsing experience feel more immersive, there’s a background image to suit every ecommerce site.

Discover a huge range of background images and background textures to suit every web design project here.

Cover image by contributor 3DJustincase.