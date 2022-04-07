This Earth Day, Do More Than Post on Instagram

Anna Davies is a writer and content strategist based in Jersey City, NJ. She has written for The New York Times, The New York Post, Glamour, Conde Nast Traveler, Parents, and others.

Explore meaningful and creative ways for brands to make an impact on Earth Day . . . and throughout the entire year.

It’s almost Earth Day, which means your social media feed is likely to get flooded with pictures of pristine forests and crystal-clear oceans. At the same time, headlines are filled with increasingly dire news about global warming, rising emissions, and a future devastated by climate change.

It can be challenging, as a company, to exist in the middle of extremes. How can you nod to very real problems, while providing hope for the future? It can be hard for a company to reckon with how some of their business practices may negatively impact the planet.

Within this complicated situation comes opportunities for genuine engagement with customers, a clear sustainability roadmap for your brand, and commitment from your employees.

Transparency, knowing how to make your biggest impact, and continuously discussing sustainability will make your Earth Day campaign a success.

As you plan your strategy, keep these tips in mind.

Image via Tavarius.

Prioritize Sustainability

Sustainability can be a big win for businesses who embrace it authentically. According to a 2020 report by First Insight, a predictive analytics company, 73% of Gen Z is willing to spend more for sustainable products.

But, as consumers demand authenticity, they also want to be sure that the company is putting its money where its values are. A study from the nonprofit Changing Markets found that 59% of environmental claims made by clothing retailers regarding their sustainability practices are unsubstantiated or misleading.

Images via Wirestock Creators, B.Forenius, and De Visu.

Understand—and Avoid—Greenwashing

As Earth Day rolls around, it can be tempting to create a social initiative championing environmental support. But, if the initiative isn’t scaffolded by environmental-friendly business practices, the result will backfire. Consumers are becoming more and more savvy to “greenwashing.” Greenwashing is defined by international action platform Global Citizen as a “marketing tool used to drive profit, rather than to take environmental responsibility.” This is why it’s necessary to have a big-picture perspective of how positive environmental practices play out for your company—both for guiding principles and your bottom line. Earth Day can be a great springboard to announce initiatives, but it isn’t an end-all, be-all. Consider how Earth Day ties in with the overall mission and future of your business. This will create an authentic blueprint that consumers connect with all year long. A single ocean pic on your grid isn’t enough. In fact, it could harm your brand. Images via Rb Gowthamon and Milan Ilic Photographer.

Skip the Swag

Image via KucherAV and miniwide.

Your clients don’t need a water bottle, keychain, or tchotchke celebrating the Earth . . . even if it is made out of recycled, sustainable materials.

Earth Day is a good opportunity to align with the interests of your clients and your customers. Ask yourself: What do they care about? What are they seeing other organizations doing?

For some organizations, providing more transparency around the ESG (environmental, social, and governance) is a better gift to customers.

Consider how to strengthen relationships to environmental impact organizations. Consider giving away a percentage of profit on Earth Day. This will showcase how your organization is making a difference and directly impacting the health of our planet.

Image via DedMityay.

Meaningful activations make major impacts and create a buzz around your business. Some inspiring ones from brands include:

Offer Opportunities for Employee Engagement

Earth Day initiatives can set the tone for the entire year. Sustainability is a top-down process. Leadership throughout an organization needs to remain dedicated to making internal sustainability solutions stick.

Internal sustainability practices can be small. Switch from disposable cups to reusable ones. Install filtered water stations, rather than stocking plastic bottles. Make recycling policies clear.

All these practices are good places to start, especially for small organizations.

Instituting recycling stations, reusable cups, indoor greenery, after-hours unplugging, and natural light over electric lights are easy steps that can reduce your office’s carbon footprint. Images via Rawpixel.com, Thomas Margraf, G-Stock Studio, OlgaOvcharenko, nymphoenix, Nual08, SeventyFour, and SeventyFour.

Another option: Partner with an ecological nonprofit so your organization can support them. This could be in the form of monetary donations or in-person volunteer hours. You could organize a day of volunteering in lieu of hours in the office. This can be a powerful way to show that your organization is values-driven.

Images via Rawpixel.com and seamind224.

Practice Authenticity

Earth Day—and every day, honestly—is a good time to own your brand’s history on social media.

Has your company made missteps in the past? Own them. Invite open conversation and get real about what you’ve gotten wrong in the past. Also, discuss your plans to do better in the future.

Image via GaudiLab.

When social media conversations go off the rails, it can be tempting to tamp down comments or delete posts. But this can sidestep an opportunity for engagement. People comment because they care. Understanding and owning up to weak spots are smart ways to start committing to creating a better future.

Cover image via SeventyFour.