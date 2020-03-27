Share this: Facebook

DoseArt is an online art gallery based in Thailand that curates a large selection of artworks to meet a range of customer needs. See how they’re working with the Shutterstock library.

Image via artistaV.

DoseArt takes the conventional gallery experience online.

Instead of purchasing art via a physical gallery, DoseArt allows customers to choose from a carefully curated art selection and customize the size of the print as well as the frame and mount for their space. Additionally, the company offers private consultations so customers can get personalized recommendations based on their unique needs.

Through a Shutterstock integration, DoseArt is able to choose from over 300 million images created by a global network of contributors.

The online art gallery is now able to search the entire Shutterstock library, including the one million new images added weekly, to curate the designs that best fit the needs of their audience.

DoseArt can also tap into Shutterstock’s search technology to assist the curation process. This includes access to advanced search filters, similar image recommendations, reverse image search, and a suite of workflow solutions built with machine learning technology.

DoseArt is committed to supporting local and emerging artists by bridging the gap between artists and consumers. By broadening their collection, the online art gallery can connect more artists with art buyers and better cater to the variety of design preferences.

Featured landscape photograph via Volodymyr Goinyk.