Are There More Doors or Wheels? Shutterstock Settles the Debate
Are There More Doors or Wheels? Shutterstock Settles the Debate

Are you #TeamDoor or #TeamWheel? Or maybe you’re #TeamIHaveNoClueWhatYouAreTalkingAbout?

In which case, allow us to explain: Wheels vs. Doors is the latest debate to burn through the internet, with TikTokers arguing over whether there are more doors or wheels in the world. No, really, let that sink in . . .

The meme isn’t quite as big as The Dress—that old chestnut!—but it’s every bit as bizarre. And, we’re admittedly obsessed. In fact, it got our wheels turning . . .

We at Shutterstock don’t know if there are more doors or wheels in the world, but we do know this: There are 536% more doors than wheels in our massive data set.

And, according to our data genius Shutterstock.AI, door images are 11.4% more clickable than wheel images.

So . . . #TeamDoors?

But, please, do peruse our collection of both.

#TeamDoor Images

Blue door of a yellow Greek house decorated with flowers
Street view of old house exterior in Morocco, with a wooden door and fancy gold colored window and door frames with a bicycle parked outside
Turquoise blue door on pink building
Group of closed doors and one opened to another world
Yellow door on a yellow wall opened up to blue skies and clouds
Hot pink open door on hot pink wall
Colorful doors and flower pot against terracotta wall
Colorful facade of a building
Blue door on blue wall opened into a yellow hallway
Round shaped door with orange frame and red wooden planks, surrounded by blue cloud sculpture
A wall made of various colored doors

Images via Pawel Kazmierczak, CherylRamalho, Andrea De la Parra, Alberto Andrei Rosu, NeoLeo, Mustapha GUNNOUNI, Leena Robinson, Travelpixs, NeoLeo, Moonwin, and MrOK.

#TeamWheel Images

Woman's hands tying the laces of her 4-wheeled skate boots on hot pink background
Closeup of steam train wheels
Multi-colored Ferris wheel with blue sky and clouds in the background
Contemporary art collage of businessman balancing on unicycle trying to drive through a business chart
Old car with orange tire profile
Vintage motorcycles lined up on an old brick street
Blue bicycle on pink background
Yellow tricycle used at a planter
Car wheel on yellow background
Modern car in a studio showroom reflecting neon lights
Antique wooden wagon wheel with metal rim standing upright in a field of wheat

Images via DondykRiga, photocell, Sanga Park, Anton Vierietin, Paul-André Belle-Isle, socrates471, Pixel-Shot, Guosheng Wu, CHALERMPHON SRISANG, DigitalPen, and Florance O’Neal.

Cover image via mkfilm and CHALERMPHON SRISANG.

Inspiration
