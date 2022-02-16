Functional Decor: Build Your Own Stylish Wall Calendar

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

A wall calendar is more than a bunch of pages with cute animals or landscapes. When you choose the right style, it’ll blend in with your decor, help you stay on top of everything, or even integrate into your digital life.

The question is: What makes a calendar meaningful and functional?

Find out how to maximize the value of this everyday item. Plus, learn how to create your own DIY wall calendar in this post.

What Is a Wall Calendar?

A wall calendar is a type of calendar that you hang in your home or office. Most often, you’ll see wall calendars designed as a grid with blank spaces for each day to be filled in or crossed off.

They may have special pages for holidays and birthdays, or spaces you can use as an agenda to plan your tasks.

Most Common Wall Calendar Sizes

Standard wall calendars can fit in any space and typically come in two sizes—8×11 or 12×12. If you’re looking for something that draws a bit more attention and is easier to reference, you may go with a poster size. The dimensions for these calendar types are 16×20 or 20×30.

Standard Calendars Poster Calendars 8×11 6×20 12×12 20×30

Where Should You Hang Your Wall Calendar?

There are several places you could put your wall calendar. The best spot for you will depend on how you’re using it.

If you want to keep track of dates related to work or school projects, consider putting your calendar in an office or study. If you want the whole family to be able to reference it, consider a common area, like the kitchen.

You can move these items easily, so you can always change your mind if you can’t settle on the perfect home for your calendar.

Types of Wall Calendars

Need some calendar inspiration? Here are details about some popular calendar types and the purpose they serve.

Paper Wall Calendar

View this image via ytta design.

Did you know that putting pen to paper increases comprehension? If you struggle to wrap your head around everything you have going on, try a classic wall calendar with a modern design to stay on track this year.

Chalkboard or Whiteboard Wall Calendar

View this image via Vladislav Lyutov.

How do you plan your day or your week when schedules always seem to change? Use a chalkboard or whiteboard calendar to make note of your tasks, and move appointments around as necessary.

A clean slate is just one eraser away.

Digital Wall Calendar

View this image via Andrey_Popov.

Have all of the benefits of a wall calendar, no matter where you are. A digital calendar allows you to see your schedule and organize appointments across multiple devices.

Most services will also allow you to customize with your choice of colors and layouts.

Wall Calendar Design Ideas

Ready to pick the best calendar for you? Find the type to fit your tastes and lifestyle with these different designs.

View this design via Peyal Hasan.

Cool wall calendars may be hard to come by in a retail store, but online, there are endless possibilities. Make a statement in your home with a wall calendar that serves as its own piece of art, and change things up as months pass.

Capture the Memories

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Infuse some happiness and adventure into every day by adding photos to your DIY wall calendar. Use your favorite family or vacation photos to give yourself something to look forward to every time you turn a page.

At a Glance

View this image via MD.Rifat Hossain.

Never get stuck looking at an outdated calendar again—or at least for a year. If you have enough space to display a large calendar, choose this design to see all twelve months on one page. That way, you can always reference current events and see the right date.

Personal Command Center

View this image via Golden Sikorka.

Stop shuffling between apps and planner pages to figure out what’s on your schedule. Wall calendar planners offer the layout you need to keep everything organized in one place, so you always know what’s next.

Creating Your Own Design with a DIY Wall Calendar Maker

With PicMonkey, creating your own calendar is simple—even if you don’t have design experience. Here’s how you can make it happen:

Go to PicMonkey, then click Create new > Templates. Search “Calendar” in the Templates sidebar to locate a template that you want to customize. Click on the template to open it in the Editor. Customize your calendar with the colors, fonts, and graphics you want. Once you have your calendar design, navigate to the Download option. Select For print and download your file.

How to Print Calendars

Now you’re ready to get that calendar on the wall. You can open the file on your device and print as you normally would.

The paper you choose will impact your result, so think about the weight and finish you’d like to have before printing. For most calendars, you’ll want to choose a matte finish with paper between 170 and 250 grams per square meter (GSM).

Don’t settle with the calendars bound for the clearance section. Ditch the boring designs and make this your year with a functional item that’s shaped by the way you operate.

Create your own DIY wall calendar now.

Cover image via theshots.co.