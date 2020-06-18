Share this: Facebook

This post is combined from messages sent to all Shutterstock employees from Shutterstock CEO Stan Pavlovsky and Interim CHRO Heidi Garfield. It is shared here in its entirety.

Seek Diversity is one of our core principles. And while this principle embodies who we are and who we aspire to be as a company, we haven’t given diversity and inclusion the focus required to realize the true value it brings to our business and our culture. We have to do better – and we will.

As a senior leadership team, and in partnership with many of you, we are developing a number of short and longer term initiatives to drive meaningful results around diversity and inclusion, as well as goals to make sure we stay accountable. Some of the near term initiatives we are addressing include:

Conducting a voluntary, anonymous employee data survey to capture and transparently report on our key statistics, so we can set thoughtful and measurable goals for our company on diversity

Creating a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Council led by the leaders of our employee resource groups (ERGs) that will have a direct line of communication to the senior leadership team (SLT)

Updating the Shutterstock website experience for eCommerce and Enterprise customers to consciously feature current, relevant and diverse visuals and contributors across all pages and collections

Launching a new resource hub to help support media, businesses and brands to accurately represent the Black community in campaigns and the latest media stories

Partnering with a selection of non-profit organizations that positively impact the Black community and other minority groups to provide them with free access to the visual content they need to tell their stories

Making a three-step commitment to support diversity and inclusion on our blog and across social media channels

Celebrating Juneteenth companywide, also known as Freedom Day, to recognize the end of slavery in America – this is a company-wide day to celebrate, educate and connect.

This is certainly not an exhaustive list – we have a lot of work to do. Some of the areas that we need to address will take more time, and we are already mobilizing. This includes our talent acquisition process, Diversity & Inclusion training, talent retention, and leveraging AI to surface more localized and diverse content. We are also exploring more ways to use our platform to amplify powerful diverse content, including a Shutterstock grant program dedicated to supporting photographers, artists, videographers and musicians who drive key diversity, inclusion and environmental awareness initiatives.

I also want to acknowledge that we have an absence of diversity at the senior leadership level. I want to personally assure you that we are including diverse candidates in the search for our two open positions on the SLT – for CHRO and CMO – and are committed to seeking diversity for roles across our organization.

As a company, and as a leadership team, we are committed to making a long-lasting impact in support of diversity and inclusion at Shutterstock and in our communities. I’m looking forward to working with all of you to make sure we’re successful.