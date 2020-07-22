Share this: Facebook

From Instagram Stories to Facebook Banner Images, here are five digital spaces that you can rebrand to instantly improve your brand consistency.

Whether you’re a budding freelancer or an established creative entrepreneur, one of the best things you can do to grow your business is to keep your branding consistent. You probably wouldn’t want to hire a wedding photographer without a strong book. Similarly, clients are more likely to overlook a creative business that doesn’t have their branding consistent.

What Is a Consistent Brand?

Brand consistency is making sure the essence of your business is clear and uniform, no matter where a potential client finds you. So, if a client comes across your post on LinkedIn, then clicks through to your website, they should be able to recognize similar elements in both the visuals and content.

Branding is a key aspect of any company. Steve Forbes describes branding as “the single most important investment you can make in your business.”

You’ve likely spent time developing and perfecting your brand’s image. You have an incredible logo, tagline, and your website is pristine. Still, even some of the most talented creative professionals often overlook digital spaces where they can show off their branding. Let’s look at five digital spaces that you can rebrand to instantly improve your brand consistency.

Instagram Stories

Cheerful watercolor templates from our Free Instagram Stories Template pack.

Today, most brands are on Instagram, but not all of them are using Instagram Stories. More importantly, few brands are using Instagram Stories to their fullest potential. Instagram Stories is an important place to learn if your branding is consistent because many people watch Stories on auto-play. If your brand isn’t visually consistent, chances are people won’t take the time to look at your handle to see which brand they’re viewing.

You can use templates to improve your Instagram Story branding and make it clear to followers when they’re viewing your content. Creative director and photo stylist @AmyShamblen does this on Instagram. She’s known for having bright colorful images and flat-lays, often involving food. When users come across her stories, she continues this style by using strong asymmetrical layouts and bright shapes to highlight her text and behind-the-scenes clips.

Looking for a new Story look? We have a free pack of Instagram Stories templates that you can download and customize for your brand.

YouTube Thumbnails

Discover the tricks to a great YouTube thumbnail.

One of the biggest mistakes on YouTube is choosing an autogenerated image as your thumbnail. YouTube thumbnails are an easy way to showcase your branding and are often the first thing users see when deciding whether to watch your content. This makes them an important marketing tool to initially get users’ attention, then drive them to watch more of your content. Check out this blog about how to design eye-catching thumbnails.

Thumbnails give important information about the content of the video and can begin to highlight the aesthetic of your content. Therefore, it’s not only important to templatize your thumbnails, but make them unique to your brand. Make sure to include key imagery and/or titles that complement your brand to ensure your thumbnails are doing everything possible to drive traffic to your content.

YouTube channel Nerdstalgic uses thumbnails to evoke a feeling of nostalgia in viewers by using cutouts of screenshots from familiar shows and movies. Then, he pairs this with a mix of fonts highlighting important title keywords. Nerdstalgic is an example of using thumbnails consistently, while not necessarily templatizing them. This allows creative freedom for each thumbnail but maintains brand consistency throughout all the videos.

Pinterest Templates

Implementing a template creates a uniform pattern to your content, making it easier for users to browse. Image by rnkadsgn.

Pinterest is another digital space that’s easy to brand but often ignored. The big issue that many creators run into with Pinterest is getting their content to stand out in a board of images. Your first instinct may be to find the flashiest, most eye-catching image for each post. But instead, try this: Create a visual look for each of your posts, specifically designed for Pinterest. You can find great templates to get you started here.

You can also try your hand at the new Pinterest Story Pins feature.

Once you’ve found the right template, you’ll notice your pins standing out more as you scroll — particularly if your content falls similar search terms. The pattern created from utilizing a style of pin makes it easier to identify your content, but also gives Pinterest users a reason to engage with your content by pinning aesthetically similar content to their personal boards. You can also include your handle on your template to make it easy for users to find your other content.

LinkedIn Posts

Engage the viewer by adding visual components to your post. Image by art.em.po.

Creators often think of LinkedIn as a place to provide professional updates and network. While these are certainly good uses of LinkedIn, it can also be a great place to showcase your brand to potential clients. Particularly on LinkedIn, demonstrating brand consistency is necessary to appear professional and legitimate. With a strong, consistent brand, you can position yourself as a subject matter expert in your field, giving yourself a leg up on the competition.

Gone are the days of text-only posting. Each post you share on LinkedIn should include a meaningful image or video that supports the content you’re promoting. With so many people posting visual content online, text-only content struggles to get the same level of engagement. However, it’s important to ensure that the visual component to your post is adding value to the rest of your post. A photo or video will likely be the first thing someone sees when coming across your post.

The Futur, a design education platform, does an excellent job of consistent branding on LinkedIn. Scroll through their page and you’ll see splashes of bold, blue coloring paired with creatively consistent video and audio content. This all feeds back to their website where this branding continues and showcases more of their design expertise.

Facebook Covers

Image via marysuperstudio.

Facebook banners don’t need to be static, but they do need to match your branding. On desktop and mobile, Facebook is designed to display the banner image at the top of the screen, when users click on your page. The banner image can take up almost one third of the screen, making it valuable digital real estate to capitalize on.

Wix is a great example of a strong, branded Facebook banner. Wix uses a looping video that showcases its platform, while emphasizing the users’ ability to create their own, personalized website. This matches their website branding, both visually and in marketing tone. Then, as you continue to scroll down their page, you can see the branding and style carried through to their other posts.

Proper branding can make or break your business. It takes a keen and committed eye to ensure that your branding stays consistent, no matter the platform. With a simple self-audit, you can be sure that your brand is being represented well in every digital space you occupy.

Cover image via Seksan 99.

