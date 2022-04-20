Your Own Card Designed as Easy as One, Two, Three

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

You know the typical process of picking out a card. Scanning the aisles and trying to find one that’s just the right fit, and sighing at the cheesy cards that aren’t quite perfect. It doesn’t have to be that way.

You can create your own cards to communicate exactly what you want to say, and it’s easier than ever with online tools. We’ll show you how in this article.

Image via Madiwaso.

5 Tips to Ensure Your Card Design Is the Best

Often, the most difficult part of any task is figuring out where to start. The same is true of card design, especially if you don’t have experience.

Here are some tips you can use to create the best design you can.

1. Be Minimalistic

With so many different options available to you, it can be tempting to go overboard, but try to keep things simple. Including too much on your card will leave it looking cluttered and make it hard for your recipient to read.

Remember: Minimalistic doesn’t have to mean boring or plain. Colorful minimalism is one of the top trends to pay attention to this year.

2. Be Specific

There’s no point in creating a custom card if you’re just going to use generic graphics and imagery. Be sure to make clear who the card is for and why you’re sending it—don’t leave people guessing.

For example, if you’re promoting something that relates to your business, use your brand colors and logo. If you’re sending someone a card after they attend an event, include the details and share how much their presence meant to you.

3. Make Your Message Short and Snappy

There’s a time and place for love letters and epic novels, but that place isn’t in your card design. Get to the point as quickly as you can. This way, the core of your message won’t get lost.

If you aren’t sure how to craft the right message, write what comes to mind first. Then, look for ways to trim what you come up with to make it fit in your design.

4. Use Bright Colors Sparingly

Colors are powerful. They can influence the way we think and feel. But, as the saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility.

If you’re creating a colorful card, be mindful of how it will appear when someone’s reading it. Be careful to avoid combinations that clash.

5. Make It Personal

One of the best parts about designing your own card is customizing the images and messages, so don’t skip this step. You can even design your own photo card to turn a memory into a keepsake.

If you want the text in the card to be special, write something sentimental or go the lighter route with an inside joke.

Create Your Own Cards with PicMonkey in 4 Steps

You don’t have to be a graphic designer to create a stunning card. Using an online editor like PicMonkey makes it easy to create a card that has an impact in just a few clicks. Here’s how:

Step 1

In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates and use the search bar to browse card templates. Choose the one you like best and you’ll be ready to customize it.

Step 2

Enter “card” in the search bar and click on a template to open it in the Editor.

Step 3

PicMonkey allows you to replace the template’s images with your own photos and text. It also allows you to adjust fonts, change colors, and add effects. Just click on any element to make your adjustments.

Step 4

When you finish your design, share your work by choosing the Download option to save it to your computer, or export directly to social media or email.

Want to start from scratch? Just click Create new > Blank Canvas instead. Then choose the dimensions you want or enter your own using the boxes in the top-right corner.

3 Scenarios Where You Can Create Your Own Cards

Now you know how to create custom cards, but how will you apply this new skill? Here are some situations where having the knowledge you need to craft a card comes in handy.

1. Small Business Marketing

Every dollar counts when you’re a small business owner. If you want to reach your target market with direct mail, hiring a professional service to design and mail your cards can be expensive. Taking a DIY approach with an online editing tool can keep more money in your pocket without sacrificing quality.

2. Events and Occasions

Sometimes a store-bought card just won’t cut it. Create a custom card design that highlights the importance of an event or occasion, like a birthday or wedding. That way, you can ensure that you make a memorable experience for the recipient.

3. Thank You Cards

Sending out thank you cards is a nice gesture, but choosing a card and handwriting every single one is tough. You can design your own cards and customize each one without spending tons of time and effort on the task.

No matter what card type you choose to create, taking the DIY route opens up new possibilities. It gives you the power to create a high-quality design and send it in the way that makes the most sense.

Print your cards out and mail them, send them straight to the recipient’s inbox, or share them on social media. The choice is yours.

Sending a card is one way to show someone you care, but taking the time to create something unique can help you make the people in your life truly feel special.

Cover image via Croisy, Madiwaso, AditRachi, Mamsizz, and arti-flow.