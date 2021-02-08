Share this: Facebook

Surreal Faces is an artistic, colorful take on human portraiture. Discover the key hallmarks of this style, and use it in your own designs.

Each year, we analyze search data from millions of Shutterstock users to compile our annual Creative Trends report. One thing is crystal clear—we’re now craving connection more than ever, and many of our dominant trends are inherently human in nature.

An art-inspired brand identity created using an illustration by contributor abstract_art7.

While Identity Unfiltered celebrates unfiltered moments, the Surreal Faces trend is an artistic and ultra-colorful take on human portraiture. We’ve seen this trend gain traction in product and interior design, and it looks set to spill across into illustration, graphics, and photography, with Picasso-inspired images and abstract studies of the human face rendered in bold, contemporary color.

A trend that translates beautifully to packaging and brand design, as well as editorial and poster layouts, Surreal Faces brings vibrancy and kooky quirk to a wide range of design projects. Read on to discover the key hallmarks of the style, and how to use surreal faces in your own designs.

Implement this style into your own projects. Image by contributor moopsi.

Explore the Surreal Faces Curated Collection:

What Are Surreal Faces?

Human portraiture has been a consistent thread throughout art history, but it wasn’t until the early 20th century that artists began to experiment more freely with the proportions and symbolism of the human face. Cubist artist Pablo Picasso dissected faces and bodies into near-unrecognizable geometric forms on canvas, while the Surrealist movement, led by Salvador Dali, encouraged a chaotic interpretation of human subjects, blending them with objects and animals to create dreamlike, fantastical scenarios.

The result was an outpouring of eccentric and energizing artworks that had people at their core, but not as the world had viewed them in the past.

Visitors looking at Pablo Picasso’s painting Bust of a Woman (1944) at Tate Modern, London, UK. Image by contributor Jaroslav Moravcik.

The Surrealist movement was short-lived, disrupted by the outbreak of the Second World War. However, its legacy of balancing disruption and off-beat humor remains a source of inspiration for creatives today.

In recent years, surrealism has been revisited by photographers and visual artists, like Flora Borsi and Fernando Domínguez, who incorporate a surreal, if sometimes discomforting, aesthetic into digitally-edited imagery.

One of Fernando Domínguez’s surreal and beautiful digitally-edited portraits. Image via Fernando Domínguez.

The trend for surreal portraiture is also making its mark in more commercial territory—you can now find abstract faces featured on a wide range of interior and fashion products, including vases, wallpaper, stationery, and scarves.

We’re also becoming more acclimatized to surreal versions of faces through filters on apps like Snapchat and TikTok, with social media set to keep this trend going strong into the foreseeable future.

You can find the Surreal Faces trend making waves in interior and product design. These playful vases from the Conran Shop were made in collaboration with the Fasano family workshops in Puglia, Italy.

Surreal Faces on the catwalk at the Tae Ashida Spring/Summer 2020 show in Tokyo, Japan. Image by contributor Aflo/​Shutterstock.

Why is it now that artists and consumers are drawn towards a 1930s-inspired, surrealist aesthetic?

After a year of serious face-deficiency (real-life faces, that is, not pixelated Zoom ones), the Surreal Faces trend can be seen as a response to an innate need for human connection and intimacy. Pair this with the increasingly surreal nature of the times we live in, and it’s no surprise we want to be surrounded by a menagerie of abstract faces!

How Can I Use Surreal Faces in My Projects?

Avant-garde, experimental, and eclectic, the Surreal Faces trend is not only visually impactful, but incredibly fun to work with. The style has a flexibility that creative designers, illustrators, and photographers will love—from dark and moody images that explore the nightmarish or sci-fi qualities of surrealism, to light-hearted and infectiously entertaining designs that balance whimsy and humor.

This trend is also a natural fit for the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors, and makes a more interesting alternative to standard fashion and beauty photography.

Read on to discover simple tips and inspiration for integrating Surreal Faces into your illustration, photography, and graphic design projects.

Surreal Faces in Illustration

Image by contributor abstract_art7.

The original Surrealists would create bizarre, dreamlike images by drawing one part of a human face or body, before passing it onto another artist who would contribute the next element. A few passes down the chain, the result would be unexpected and fascinating assemblages of human features.

Image by contributor heleyro.

For illustrators today, the Surreal Faces trend is a chance to reconnect with the simple pleasure of line drawing. Even if you’re unable to have Frida Kahlo as a drawing companion, you can still aim for your portraits to be as abstract and disjointed as you like. Pick up a sketchpad and a willing (albeit virtual, if necessary) subject, and allow eyes, lips, and noses to find their own place.

Image by contributor abstract_art7.

Once you’ve translated your line drawings into vector versions, introduce bold pops of color in a contemporary palette to catapult your images into 2021. Cobalt blue, deep mustard, and acid brights can help translate the Surreal Faces trend onto social media. Or, try primary colors of red, blue, and yellow to make a Modernist statement Picasso would be proud of.

Illustrated faces lend themselves naturally to patterns. So, try scattering a range of different portraits across the canvas to create an eclectic design for wallpaper, gift wrap, or fabrics.

Image by contributor Bibadash.

Surreal Faces in Photography

The Surrealists of the 1930s could only have dreamed of the creative potential that we can now realize using modern-day photo editing software. Taking a surrealist approach to portrait photography blurs the boundaries between photography, digital editing, and art, with photographers like Flora Borsi and Dariusz Klimczak continuing the legacy of Dali and Matisse through the medium of Photoshop.

Although, by its nature, surrealism is not bound by rules, it’s useful for surrealist photographers to keep a few general guidelines in mind.

On the whole, surreal photos explore concepts of randomness and impossibility. Although a portrait has the goal of making the viewer feel that the scenario is implausible and bizarre, successful surreal portraits do also usually have a strong theme or topic in mind.

For example, an edited portrait might make a commentary on a topical news story or social theme through its choice of imagery. Alternatively, the artist might simply combine a human portrait with unexpected objects, animals, or landscapes to create a merged image that, dependent on context, can be disturbing or delightful for the viewer.

Image by contributor Valentina Photos.

Image by contributor Jordi Calvera.

If you’re lucky enough to see a Dali painting close-up, you’ll notice the incredible level of detail and photorealism that the artist used in his work. Surrealist photographers take up the same mantle because, ultimately, the more realistic the image appears, the more implausible the image will seem. Expertly edited photographs can take a large amount of time to realize, but the results will certainly pay off. In many ways, the work of surrealist photographers is about the skillful application of creative vision and dogged hours of post-editing.

If you’re not sure where to get started, experimenting with a double-exposure effect in your photography can reveal surreal aspects to images quickly and effectively:

Surreal Faces in Graphic Design

Surreal Faces can lend an artistic edge to graphic design projects. Able to inject brand identities with warmth and eccentricity, surreal portraits are a natural fit for the retail, beauty, and fashion sectors, as well as health and wellness.

Look for simple vector illustrations that translate to memorable logo designs, or try sparsely-colored graphic portraits on posters and editorial layouts for a chic take on Modernist style.

Image by contributor DeShoff.

Surreal Faces make a more stylish and interesting alternative to portrait photography for magazines, websites, and apps, and can be color-branded to create a uniform identity across packaging and stationery.

Try using graphic illustrations that combine strong lines, eye-popping color, and fashion-themed subjects for effortlessly stylish designs. Combine with curvy serif typography to maximize the human and open mood of this trend.

Surreal portraits give brand identities and packaging design an openness that can help a brand to connect with their customers. This bag design uses an image by contributor abstract_art7.

A striking alternative to photography, abstract portrait illustrations can help your print and web designs stand out in a sea of photo-centric designs. Image by contributor abstract_art7.

2021 Creative Trends: A Craving for Connection

We compile our annual Creative Trends report based on the search data of millions of Shutterstock users. After a year like no other, we’re seeing a general movement towards images themed on intimacy and human connection, from Identity Unfiltered to Surreal Faces.

It’s clear that users are also seeking more dynamism and vibrancy in images, with our Inkscapes trend proving that maximalism is well and truly here to stay. And, why not? If anything, the aftermath of 2020 has taught us that life should be experienced in technicolor, and that design has a huge part to play in that.

Curious to discover the key trends for the coming months? Don’t miss our 2021 Creative Trends report and stay ahead of the design curve for the year ahead.

Cover image by contributor moopsi.

