3 Must-Have Design Projects to Include in Your Portfolio

Jessica is a designer and photographer from Los Angeles, now based in Berlin, Germany. She is passionate about teaching creative entrepreneurs how to brand and design their online brands. website: jessicasafko.com twitter / instagram: @jessicasafko

It’s no secret that when searching for your next design client, it can feel like your portfolio is just one of many in a crowded marketplace. This is why an intentionally curated portfolio can be the key to your success of booking more jobs. It has the power to allow you to stand out while connecting with the right clients who best align with your skill set and passion.

Long gone are the days of printed portfolios and only being able to connect with potential clients in your area. The beauty of our online world is that you have the opportunity to interact with clients from anywhere in minutes.

This is why it’s even more important to be thoughtful about selecting the right projects that shine light on the work that best sums up your relevant experience.

A design portfolio is much more than a resume as you’re given the opportunity to show future clients real-life examples of your finished product. Before you get started, it’s crucial to think about what projects align with the work you want to book in the future.

Even if you’re just starting out and don’t have past clients, it’s important to create your own design briefs so you have applicable work to show in your portfolio.

Image via wavebreakmedia.

Questions to Consider Before Creating Your Digital Portfolio

Before you get started, it’s valuable to ask yourself two questions. By taking the time to reflect on this, you’ll gain much more clarity on the focused curation of each design project you’ll be adding into your portfolio.

Who Is Your Ideal Client?

Your portfolio has the power to be your magnet to attract any clients you’d like. Getting clear on exactly who your ideal client is will help you select work that speaks directly to them. It’s not about being the right fit for everyone but getting focused on your niche client.

When you add specific work in your portfolio, your clients will be able to see themselves in your work examples. This is can be the major deciding factor of whether your ideal client chooses to go with you over someone else.

Have you not worked with your ideal clients yet? Then put yourself in their shoes, create your own design briefs, and showcase that final work.

What Work Are You Passionate About?

Now that you have a better idea of your dream clients, it’s time to think about what type of work you actually enjoy working on. This takes this concept further than the dream client and into the actual logistics of the dream projects you want to work on.

Do you love print design, packaging design, or brand development? Include or create these exact projects for your portfolio.

Now that you have a foundation and direction to your portfolio, let’s select the work that best displays your expertise.

Whether you’re a design newbie or your portfolio is in need of a revamp, here are three must-have design projects to include in your portfolio now.

1. Brand Identity and Logo Design Project

Image via mlangsen.

Brand identity is the foundation of any design project. Whether you’re developing or designing a brand or not, you’ll most likely always have to follow brand guidelines. It’s important for a client to see that you understand what goes into this foundational work, even if that’s not the exact project you’re working on with the client.

Logo design also looks like one of the simplest things to create, but anyone in the design world knows that much preparation and thought goes into this process.

Including this type of work in your portfolio will show your clients that you understand the thoughtful approach to a brand’s identity.

Image via WhiteAgency.

Also, be sure to show the entire process that it took to get to the final logo. This could include the logos that weren’t selected along with color and font palettes. This gives a full picture of what got you to the final design.

These foundational branded elements and their processes are must-haves in any design portfolio.

2. Packaging or Print Design Project

Even if you’re not necessarily a print or packaging designer, this project is beneficial to add in your portfolio regardless. This genre of work can show the client that you have a comprehensive understanding of the constraints that come with getting a design ready for print.

Designing for an online space is one thing, but designing for print is a whole other level of skill.

Image via Annartlab.

Packaging design is especially important, as this type of project considers many facets of creative problem solving and logistics into the final product. An effective package design comes together with following brand guidelines and translating that into a functional, printable, yet creative design.

Not only can this show off your critical thinking skills, but the final mock-up of a packaging design always looks professional and polished in a portfolio.

If you don’t have photos of the actual packaging, be sure to create a realistic mock-up to show the final product in action. Having this kind of tangible example of the creative work you’ve accomplished is a must-have for any design portfolio.

3. Self-Initiated Passion Project

A passion project is essential to your portfolio because it shows potential clients your enthusiasm for design. Most designers get into this profession because of their innate artistic eye, so showing how you can use your creative voice in this way is a must.

Image via Master1305.

The beauty about this kind of portfolio work is that you have the freedom to take it in any direction that you want. At first, that can feel overwhelming because the possibilities are endless, but the freedom of expression here is what can intrigue a potential client. It can showcase your unique skill set, as it shows how you can flex your creative muscles when not confined by the restraints of a client’s brief.

When including this in your portfolio, be sure to provide a clear explanation about the motivation for your passion project. Potential clients will be interested in understanding the thought and process behind something personal and unique to your personality.

Image via PureSolution.

Lastly, it’s important to keep in mind that curating your portfolio will be an ongoing process. Your selections are never set in stone. As you progress in your design career, you’ll continually have better work examples to add to your digital portfolio.

Keep your website updated and there’s no doubt it’ll be your secret weapon to finding the work that you love.

Cover image via EZ-Stock Studio.